A Nigerian lady shared her excitement on social media while listing her academic and personal achievements

She shared how she emerged as the best graduating female at her school and also bagged a first class from the Nigerian Law School

Speaking further, she bragged about having a family that would move the world for her and friends who think she is the 8th wonder of the world

A Nigerian lady took to social media to express excitement over her recent accomplishments.

She posted about her journey through school and the milestones she recorded along the way.

First-class law graduate lands job at leading firm. Photo credit: @chideraaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Brilliant lady shares her academic achievements

Her message focused on academic success and the support system that surrounded her throughout her studies.

She shared how hard work and determination led her to the top of her class.

The post attracted attention on tha TikTok app as people celebrated her achievements with her.

Identified as @chideraaaa on TikTok, she spoke about emerging as the best female student at her institution and securing the highest grade at the Nigerian Law School.

She also mentioned that she landed employment at a leading legal firm after her studies.

Beyond academics, she emphasised the role her family played in her progress.

She stated that her relatives would go to great lengths to support her ambitions.

The lady further noted that her circle of friends held her in extremely high regard and viewed her with great admiration.

She encouraged others who faced challenges in their own paths, urging them to remain steadfast despite difficulties and doubts.

She expressed belief that perseverance would eventually yield positive results for those who refused to give up.

In her words:

"My inner child is squealing with joy. Graduated as the BGS (female) First class from the Nigerian Law School, A Job in tier one firm, a family that will move the world for me. Friends that think I'm the 8th wonder of the world. What if it all works out? Hang in there, I'm rooting for you."

First-class law graduate inspires students nationwide. Photo credit: @chideraaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares academic achievements

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@wonderful gift said:

"Congratulations ma’am. I tap into your grace frrrrrr."

@Jesus Glorious Divine Healing said:

"Star girl, keep making us proud, keep shining."

@Jas said:

"Congratulations."

@ElizabethWemembu reacted:

"Congratulations dear."

@Jesus Glorious Divine Healing said:

"More wins dear."

@SHOEVILLE BY IKE commented:

"Congratulations!"

@Air_star said:

"Congratulations Chidera. You look soooo familiar though. Did you do your court attachment at Ojo, Lagos state?"

@Annie reacted:

"Congratulations Dera. I’m so proud of you for accomplishing this."

@oluwatoyinaliu1 said:

"Congratulations, Dera. Please can you share your contact? I am also a bar aspirant."

@Sohfiyarh commented:

"Nobody: Chidera after seeing me for the first time over four months: Take up space my love."

@Light commented:

"I have been in that phase tooooooo and the time is ticking but the brain is not ticking."

@okenna said:

"Congratulations dear. More grace and fulfillment in the name of Yeshua the Christ."

@MomentswithCathy reacted:

"Awwwwnnn, see you basking in God’s glory."

@SammyKing! Said:

"Congratulationsssssss Steph."

See the post below:

Graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) posted her academic achievements on her media page.

The young lady mentioned some scholarships she won during her undergraduate days at the university.

Source: Legit.ng