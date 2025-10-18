Upcoming anime releases in November 2025 and where to watch them
November 2025 will feature a strong anime line up with many returning shows like Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, To Your Eternity, Ranma 1/2, and One-Punch Man. These shows will stream across major streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.
Top upcoming anime releases in November 2025
Get ready for an exciting line-up of anime from across genres this November. From action, romance, and comedy, below is a list of highly anticipated anime you can watch this fall.
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me (1 November)
- Genre: Romantic comedy, slice of life, teen romance
- Studio: Blade
- Director: Kazuomi Koga
- Voice cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomori Kusunoki, Sōma Saitō
- Where to watch: Netflix
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me is a romantic comedy anime that has episodes in November on Netflix. The series is Kazuomi Koga and features Japanese actors, including Kana Hanazawa, Tomori Kusunoki, and Sōma Saitō.
The show follows Akiteru Ōboshi, a high schooler with dreams of becoming a game developer. The central conflict revolves around his relationship with his best friend's younger sister, Iroha Kohinata. The stakes are raised when Akiteru is offered funding for his game development. However, there is a catch, the funding will come if he agrees to a fake dating relationship with his reserved childhood friend and cousin, Mashiro Tsukinomori.
To Your Eternity continuation (1 November)
- Genre: Adventure, Drama, Supernatural, Fantasy
- Studio: Studio Massket
- Director: Sōta Yokote, Kiyoko Sayama
- Voice cast: Takehito Koyasu, Rie Hikisaka
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
To Your Eternity Season 3 is a new anime that premiered on 4 October 2025, on NHK General TV in Japan, but will stream on Crunchyroll for global audience. The series is directed by Sōta Yokote and Kiyoko Sayama with the original cast returning.
The new season continues the story of the immortal Fushi and his experiences, attachment, and growth. To Your Eternity advances into a modern setting after Fushi's previous conflicts and the defeat of the Nokkers, granting him temporary peace among friends.
Ranma ½ (1 November)
- Genre: Action, comedy, magic, romance, slice of life
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Kōnosuke Uda
- Voice cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Noriko Hidaka, Minami Takayama
- Where to watch: Netflix
The classic manga series Ranma ½, created by Rumiko Takahashi, released its first episode in 1989. It features Ranma Saotome as its protagonist, who turns into a girl after a bizarre curse. He returns to his male form when splashed in hot water. Ranma searches for a permanent cure while managing his complicated engagement with Akane Tendo.
Ranma ½ blends humour, romance, and martial arts action. Beyond the original manga, the series has had multiple animated adaptations.
One-Punch Man Season 3 continuation (2 November)
- Genre: Action, superhero, comedy
- Studio: J.C.Staff
- Director: Shinpei Nagai
- Voice cast: Makoto Furukawa, Hikaru Midorikawa, Daisuke Namikawa, Kaito Ishikawa
- Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Crunchyroll
The continuation of the One-Punch Man anime, Season 3 will be airing new episodes weekly with episode 4 scheduled to air on 2 November. The show, produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Shinpei Nagai, brings back the main cast, notably talented actor Makoto Furukawa as the protagonist.
One-Punch Man Season 3 will run for 12 episodes, wrapping up in late December 2025. Fans can catch the episodes on Hulu in the United States, Disney+ in Canada, and Crunchyroll across Europe and the Middle East.
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter, Part 2 (7 November)
- Genre: Music, comedy, slice of life
- Studio: Sunrise
- Director: Tomoyuki Kawamura
- Voice cast: Hinaki Yano, Aguri Onishi, Mayu Sagara, Kaori Maeda, Miyu Kubota, Natsumi Murakami, Akari Kitô
- Where to watch: HIDIVE, Crunchyroll
The series is the second instalment in the three-part cinematic trilogy that wraps up the story of the Nijigasaki school idols. Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter, directed by Tomoyuki Kawamura, features familiar voice cast, including Hinaki Yano as Yu Takasaki and Aguri Onishi as Ayumu Uehara.
The story focuses on the Nijigasaki High School Idol Club as they participate in the School Idol Grand Prix. In the competition, solo idols perform live and vie for fan votes via a dedicated streaming application. Part 2, will premiere in Japan on 7 November 2025, and will be available for streaming on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.
Toritsukare Otoko (7 November 2025)
- Genre: Musical, romance, animation
- Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
- Director: Wataru Takahashi
- Voice cast: Masaya Sano as Giuseppe, Moka Kamishiraishi, Hayato Kakizawa
- Where to watch: Theatre (Japan)
Toritsukare Otoko translated to Obsessed Man is one of the upcoming anime movies coming this November. The musical anime film based on the novel by Shinji Ishii. The movie directed by Wataru Takahashi with a screenplay by Naoyuki Miura is set to debut in theatre in Japan on 7 November 2025.
The romantic Japanese anime centres on Giuseppe, nicknamed the "Obsessed Man". He develops intense fixations that cause him to ignore everything else. His world shifts when he becomes involved with Pechka, a balloon seller who harbours a painful secret.
Spy x Family Season 3 continuation (9 November)
- Genre: Action, spy comedy
- Studio: Wit Studio, CloverWorks
- Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi
- Voice cast: Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, Ken'ichirô Matsuda
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The third season of Spy x Family began airing on 4 October 2025 and will run through November. Voice actors, like Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond, have all returned.
The new anime November 2025 continues the story of Twilight portrayed by Loid Forger, a master spy, and his fake family. This includes his adopted daughter Anya, who can read minds; his wife Yor, who is secretly a deadly assassin; and their dog Bond, who can see the future. As they try to keep their secret lives hidden, the Forgers face new adventures and challenges.
The show mixes action, comedy, and family moments with new music like Hi o Mamoru by rock band Spitz, and Actor by singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta. Fans outside of Asia can catch the new episodes on Crunchyroll weekly.
Sanda
- Genre: Action, shonen
- Studio: Science SARU
- Director: Tomohisa Shimoyama
- Voice cast: Ayumu Murase, Hiroki Tôchi, Abby Trott, Barbara Goodson
- Where to watch: HIDIVE, Amazon Prime Video
Sanda premiered on HIDIVE in Japan and Amazon Prime Video globally on 3 October 2025 and will run through November. The anime series takes place in the future Japan in the year 2080. In this world, declining birth rate grants children a higher social rank than adults.
Sanda story follows Kazushige Sanda, who discovers he is Santa's descendant after a seal on his body is broken by his classmate, Shiori Fuyumura. When Sanda puts on red clothes, he transforms into Santa Claus, and he can change back by eating jellybeans.
Sanda and Shiori team up to search for their missing friend, Ichie Ono. They uncover secrets about the ancient curse and the lost spirit of Christmas along the way. Sanda blends action, fantasy, and mystery.
My Hero Academia Season 7 continuation (18 November)
- Genre: Action, superhero, shounen
- Studio: Bones
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama
- Voice cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Yuki Kaji, Kenta Miyake
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The third season of My Hero Academia had 25 episodes and aired in 2018. The show directed by Kenji Nagasaki and Naomi Nakayama. The season follows the main character, Izuku Midoriya, and his classmates at U.A. High School.
The students go through three important parts of the story: the Forest Training Camp, Hideout Raid, and Provisional Hero License Exam. You can watch the season outside of Japan on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation.
Upcoming anime scheduled for November 2025 will feature a mix of romance, comedy, action, and musical shows and movies. Viewers can stream on platforms like HIDIVE, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.
