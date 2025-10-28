Best new K-dramas to watch coming in November 2025
The Korean entertainment industry is set to release exciting new shows to watch across all genres this November. Some of the top K-dramas to watch include Last Summer, The Manipulated, and No Next Life. Fans can stream these TV shows on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, KBS2, and Amazon Prime Video.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Best new K-dramas to watch in November 2025
- Which K-drama will be released in November 2025?
- Which K-drama is coming to Netflix in November 2025?
- What is a Medical Korean drama releasing in 2025?
Key takeaways
- Romantic comedy fans can watch Nice to Not Meet You Season 1 on 3 November 2025 on Amazon Prime Video and tvN.
- Moon River, a historical fantasy TV series, is scheduled to premiere on MBC TV on 7 November 2025.
- Dynamite Kiss Season 1 is a highly anticipated romantic workplace comedy set to premiere on SBS TV on 12 November 2025.
- Crime thriller drama series As You Stood By will be available to stream globally on Netflix from 7 November 2025.
Best new K-dramas to watch in November 2025
November 2025 brings an impressive slate of new K-dramas, featuring genres from romance and historical fantasy to crime thrillers and workplace comedy. Below is a list of new K-dramas premiering in November 2025.
Series
Release date
Last Summer
1 November 2025
Nice To Not Meet You
3 November 2025
The Manipulated
5 November 2025
Moon River
7 November 2025
As You Stood By
7 November 2025
No Next Life
10 November 2025
Dynamite Kiss
12 November 2025
Last Summer (1 November)
- Genre: Romance, drama, youth
- Director: Min Yeon-hong
- Major cast: Lee Jae-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Kim Gun-woo, Kwon Ah-reum, Jung Bo-min, Choi Byung-mo
- Where to watch: KBS2
Last Summer is an emotional K-drama premiering on KBS2 every Saturday and Sunday starting 1 November 2025. The series follows childhood friends Baek Do-ha, an architect and Song Ha-kyung, a civil servant. They are forced to confront an unresolved secret from two years back involving Da-ha's twin brother, Baek Do-yeong. Their present lives are complicated by a legal battle over their shared childhood home.
The series is set against the backdrop of the architecture industry and stars top Korean actors Lee Jae-wook, Choi Sung-eun, Kim Gun-woo, and Kwon Ah-reum. Last Summer explores themes like grief, identity crisis, first love, forgiveness, and a second chance.
Nice To Not Meet You (3 November)
- Genre: Romantic comedy, drama
- Director: Kim Ga-ram
- Major cast: Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, Seo Ji-hye
- Where to watch: tvN, Amazon Prime Video
Nice to Not Meet You follows Lim Hyun-jun, a huge A-list actor who's sick of only being cast as a detective. He dreams of starring in a serious melodrama role. His life gets complicated when he meets Wi Jeong-sin, an award-winning political journalist abruptly demoted to the entertainment news desk.
Their contrasting, high-energy personalities immediately lead to humorous and heartfelt drama. Supported by actors like Kim Ji-hoon and Seo Ji-hye, the series explores themes of reinventing yourself, finding love in the most unexpected connections, and the difficulties of living and working in the public spotlight. Global fans can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video.
The Manipulated (5 November)
- Genre: Crime, thriller, revenge
- Director: Park Shin-woo, Kim Chang-ju
- Major cast: Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, Jo Yoon-soo
- Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+
South Korean crime and revenge thriller, The Manipulated, is a Disney show set to start streaming from 5 November 2025. The 12-episode series centres on Park Tae-jung, a regular guy who was wrongfully framed for a serious crime and sent to prison.
While locked up, Tae-jung realises his downfall was masterminded by a cruel and calculating enemy named An Yo-han. He begins a ruthless quest for vengeance to reclaim his stolen life. Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-ju direct the series and feature talented Korean actors Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-soo.
Moon River (7 November)
- Genre: Historical, fantasy, romance
- Director: Lee Hyeon
- Major cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo
- Where to watch: MBC TV
Moon River is a historical fantasy series scheduled to premiere on MBC TV on 7 November 2025. The story follows Crown Prince Lee Kang, who lost his smile, and Park Dal-i, a bounty hunter without memory. Their lives are hilariously and dramatically turned upside down when their souls mysteriously swap bodies.
Forced to live easily with others' very different lives, they must deal with intense royal power struggles and personal challenges. They uncover dangerous political conspiracies and palace secrets, leading them to form a deep connection. The series features top Korean actors like Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, and Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo.
As You Stood By (7 November)
- Genre: Crime, thriller, drama
- Director: Lee Jeong-rim
- Major cast: Jeon So-nee, Lee Yoo-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Moo-saeng
- Where to watch: Netflix
As You Stood By is a dark South Korean crime thriller set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on 7 November 2025. Film director Lee Jung-rim based the show on Hideo Okuda's novel Naomi and Kanako.
The gripping drama focuses on the desperate measures taken by two childhood friends. Eun-su, a VIP department store employee, and Hui-su, a former writer stuck in a violent marriage.
When Hui-su's abusive husband, Jin Pyo, hurts her, Eu-n-su decides to help her friend plot his murder. Their plan immediately goes wrong, dragging them into a deeper, dangerous spiral.
The series was first premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. It promises a suspenseful and emotionally deep narrative full of twists and turns.
No Next Life (10 November)
- Genre: Comedy, slice-of-life, drama
- Director: Kim Jeong-min
- Major cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Kim Hee Sun
- Where to watch: TV Chosun, Netflix
No Next Life is a heartfelt comedy and slice-of-life K-drama scheduled to premiere on TV Chosun on 10 November 2025. It follows the journey of three close friends in their forties who are searching for a more fulfilling life.
The series stars Kim Hee-sun as Jo Na-jeong, a former TV show host who became a full-time mother; Han Hye-Jin as Goo Joo-young, an art centre planner quietly facing infertility and Jin Seo-yeon as Lee Il-ri, an ambitious deputy editor with romantic dreams.
The drama explores themes of friendship, resilience, and rediscovering joy in midlife, proving that it's never too late to start a new act.
Dynamite Kiss (12 November)
- Genre: Romance, comedy, workplace
- Director: Kim Jae Hyun
- Major cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin
- Where to watch: SBS TV, Netflix
Dynamite Kiss is a must-watch rom-com coming to SBS with international streaming on Netflix starting 12 November 2025. The drama revolves around Go Da-rim, a smart single woman forced to create a fake identity as a married mother to land a job. She gets a job at a baby products company and has to overcome workplace discrimination against single women.
Go Da-rim's lie hits a snag when she catches the attention of her sharp, composed team leader, Gong Ji-hyeok, head of the "Mother TF" team. After a surprise kiss, their relationship takes a complicated turn, throwing them into an emotional rollercoaster. The show promises top production quality, with direction by Kim Jae-hyun and writing by Ha Yoon-ah and Tae Kyung-min.
Which K-drama will be released in November 2025?
K-dramas releasing in November 2025 include Nice To Not Meet You, The Manipulated, Moon River, and No Next Life.
Which K-drama is coming to Netflix in November 2025?
As You Stood By is a crime thriller set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on 7 November 2025. Additionally, Dynamite Kiss and No Next Life stream on Netflix for international viewers on 12 November and 10 November 2025, respectively.
What is a Medical Korean drama releasing in 2025?
The Korean television industry has a good lineup of medical shows for 2025. Fans can look for Hyper Knife and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.
New K-dramas to watch this November encompasses genres like crime thrillers, romance, comedy, and historical fantasy. These new releases feature top actors and diverse storytelling, ensuring exciting bingeworthy marathons for K-drama fans.
Legit.ng published a post about upcoming anime releases in November 2025. November 2025 is bringing a huge wave of exciting shows, featuring the return of many fan favourites. Big hits like Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, To Your Eternity, Ranma 1/2, and One-Punch Man will all be back with new episodes.
Some of the highly anticipated anime include My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Final Chapter (Part 2), and Sanda will be streaming on major streaming services, including HIDIVE and Netflix.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.