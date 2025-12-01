A look at Jarren Duran's parents, who worked to fuel his meteoric rise

Behind every swing and sprint of Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran stands the steadfast support of his parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, whose guidance and resilience have fueled his rise to the MLB spotlight.

Jarren Duran's parents, Octavio and Dena Duran at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on 16 July 2024. Photo: @duranjarren on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Octavio Duran is of Mexican descent , and Dena's family is from Puerto Rico .

is of , and is from . Jarren's mother is a certified residential real estate appraiser.

is a Octavio attended Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California.

Jarren Duran's profile summary

Full name Jarren William Duran Gender Male Date of birth 5 September 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Corona, California, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Octavio Duran Mother Dena Duran Siblings Jacob Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kylie Granno High school Cypress High School University California State University, Long Beach Profession Professional baseball player Instagram @duranjarren

Jarren Duran's parents: Meet Octavio and Dena Duran

Jarren Duran, the Boston Red Sox outfielder, comes from a supportive family that helped shape his baseball career. His parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, have played an important role in his life and athletic journey.

Octavio has spoken publicly about his pride and emotional reactions to his son's major career milestones. In a 2023 interview with MassLive, Octavio reflected on Jarren's achievements, stating,

Every time I see him out there, it’s so surreal. I think to myself, 'My God, he’s actually playing with players he grew up watching.' It’s amazing.

Jarren Duran's parents, Octavio and Duran in 2019. Photo: @octavio.duran.50 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Octavio Duran

Octavio Duran is the father of baseball player Jarren Duran. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, which made Jarren eligible to represent Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, an opportunity He pursued as a tribute to his father's heritage. According to his Facebook profile, Octavio attended Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, United States.

Octavio was a formative figure in his son's early baseball life, coaching him and recognising his potential from the age of two when Jarren hit a Wiffle ball pitched by his father. He and his wife, Dena, have been a strong support system for Jarren, particularly in helping him navigate the mental pressures and struggles of playing in the MLB.

Jarren Duran with his parents and younger brother in December 2024. Photo: @octavio.duran.50 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a July 2024 interview with NBC Sports Boston, after Jarren won the 2024 Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award, Octavio spoke about his overwhelming pride and the journey that led to this milestone. He said:

I was trying to keep it together. I almost lost it, but he always seems to amaze me and everybody. Ever since he was little, I would put him in tournaments and camps, and kids would win trophies. He would always say, ‘Dad, don’t worry about it, I’ll win the big one.’ And sure enough, he won the MVP award.

When Jarren Duran made his MLB debut in 2021, his father, Octavio Duran, shared his pride and emotions, reflecting on the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. He told BostonGlobe.com:

It was like a roller‑coaster. Watching that hit was unbelievable … Words can’t explain what it feels like to get your son, all these years of working so hard to get to the highest level of baseball … it’s just a great accomplishment. … I’m speechless.

Dena Iman Duran

Jarren Duran's with his parents, Octavo and Dena, and his brother, Jacob on 26 December 2014. Photo: @dena.imanduran on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jarren Duran's mother, Dena, is of Puerto Rican descent. According to her Facebook profile, Dena was born in Garden Grove, California, and currently lives in Buena Park, California, USA. She attended Pacifica High School in Garden Grove and later studied at Cypress College.

Dena is a certified residential real estate appraiser working independently. Like her husband, Dena has been a deeply supportive figure throughout her son's baseball career, especially during challenging times in his career, such as when he struggled with mental health issues.

She and Octavio were in attendance at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to celebrate their son's achievement of being named the game's MVP. Recently, Jarren Duran opened up about his mental health struggles. He shared his story of a past attempt to end his life in episode 4 of the Netflix docuseries, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.

In support of the revelation, his parents released a joint statement via X (formerly Twitter), expressing their pride in their son's courage in sharing his story to help others. They wrote:

As parents, there’s nothing harder than knowing your child was in pain. We only recently learned the full extent of what Jarren went through, and it was heartbreaking to hear. We are beyond grateful that he is still here, that he has found the courage to keep going, and that he is using his voice to help others. If his story can help even one person, then it was worth sharing. We are incredibly proud of the man he is today and love him more than words can say. We will always be in his corner.

Does Jarren Duran have siblings?

Jacob Duran with his father, daughter and mother. Photo: @dena.imanduran on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jarren Duran has one sibling, a brother named Jacob, who served in the U.S. Army. When Jarren made his MLB debut in 2021, Jacob was part of the family group that travelled to New York to support him.

In April 2024, during an interview with Audacy, Jarren opened up about his decision to pursue baseball instead of following Jacob into the military, which helped shape his career. He stated:

I’m thinking about my brother, my Mom’s brother, who was in the Army, and all the people who do things for me, I don’t even know who let me play baseball. I have some buddies who do it right now, so just thinking about all of them and hoping they stay safe. I’m thankful they do what they do so I can do what I do for a living.

FAQs

Who is Jarren Duran? Jarren Duran is a professional baseball outfielder for the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball. Where is Jarren Duran from? He was born and raised in Corona, California, United States. What is Jarren Duran's age? The American MLB star was born on 5 September 1996, making him 29 years old in 2025. Who are the parents of Jarren Duran? His parents are Octavio Duran and Dena Duran. What Nationality are Jarren Duran’s Parents? Jarren Duran's father was born in Mexico, while his mother, Dena, has Puerto Rican heritage. Who are Jarren Duran's siblings? The famous athlete has a brother named Jacob. Is Jarren Duran Puerto Rican? Jarren Duran has Puerto Rican heritage through his mother, Dena. What are the struggles of Jarren Duran? The professional baseball player has publicly shared his mental health struggles, including a past attempt to end his life. Are Jarren Duran's parents still married? As of late 2025, Jarren Duran's parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, are still together and have been publicly supportive of their son.

Jarren Duran’s parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, have been a strong support system throughout his life and baseball career. They have been especially crucial in helping him navigate the mental and emotional pressures of professional baseball, including his early struggles and his decision to speak publicly about his mental health.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Caleb Martin's family. Caleb Martin is an American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks. His family consists of his mother, Jenny Bennett, his older brother, Raheem Martin and his twin brother, Cody Martin.

The three brothers were raised by their single mother in Cooleemee, North Carolina. Caleb’s mother worked multiple jobs and made big sacrifices to provide for her sons.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng