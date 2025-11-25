New K-dramas coming out in December 2025 and where to watch them
The Korean entertainment industry has lined up an exciting array of new titles for December 2025. Some of the highly anticipated new K-dramas set to release in December 2025 include Pro Bono, Surely Tomorrow, Love Me, and Made in Korea. Viewers can watch these new shows on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, JTBC, Amazon Prime Video, and tvN.
- Highly anticipated first seasons for The Price of Confession and Cashero will premiere on 5 December and 26 December 2025, respectively.
- Sci-fi thriller The Great Flood will air on Netflix from 19 December 2025.
- Kim Seong-yoon and Baek Seung-hoon directed the legal drama Pro Bono, which will air on tvN for the Korean audience and on Netflix for the international audience, starting 6 December 2025.
Top new K-dramas coming out in December 2025
December 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama fans worldwide. A fresh lineup of gripping new series and movies is available across major streaming platforms. Whether you are a fan of thrillers, drama, or romance, there is new content to catch your attention. Below is a list of new upcoming K-dramas for December 2025.
K-drama
Where to watch
Premiere date
The Price of Confession
Netflix
5 December 2025
Surely Tomorrow
JTBC, Amazon Prime Video
6 December 2025
Pro Bono
tvN, Netflix
6 December 2025
Love Me
JTBC
19 December 2025
Made in Korea
Disney+, Hulu
24 December 2025
Cashero
Netflix
26 December 2025
The Price of Confession (5 December)
- Genre: Mystery, thriller
- Director: Lee Jung-hyo
- Major cast: Jeon Do-yeaon, Kim Go-eun, Park Hae-soo, Jin Seon-kyu, Choi Young-joon
- Where to watch: Netflix
The Price of Confession, Season 1, is an upcoming K-drama for December 2025 on Netflix. The mystery thriller is scheduled t debut on 5 December 2025. The show, directed by film director Lee Jung-hyo, features actors such as Jeon Do-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and Kim Go-eun.
The Price of Confession follows Ahn Yoon-soo, whose life falls apart when her husband is murdered. She quickly becomes the main suspect and ends up imprisoned by a harsh justice system.
In prison, she meets Mo-eun, a mysterious woman nicknamed "the witch" for her strange abilities. Mo-eun offers Yoon-soo a chilling deal: a murder confession in exchange for a murder.
Surely Tomorrow (6 December)
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Director: Lim Hyun-wook
- Major cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki-Doong
- Where to watch: JTBC, Amazon Prime Video
Surely Tomorrow, a new South Korean romantic comedy series. It premieres on JTBC on 6 December 2025 and on Amazon Prime Video for a global audience.
The film follows entertainment journalist Lee Gyeong-do and his complicated relationship with his ex-girlfriend Won Ji-an. Their history is pretty complicated, dating back to when they first fell in love at age 20. They got back together at 28, but sadly broke up yet again.
Years later, their paths cross unexpectedly in a dramatic way. Gyeong-do finds himself covering a major scandal involving Seo Ji-woo's current husband. The drama sets the stage for big emotional revelations and facing old wounds. The story blends humour, romance, and drama, focusing on the turmoil of first love.
Pro Bono (6 December)
- Genre: Legal drama
- Directors: Kim Seong-yoon, Baek Seung-hoon
- Major cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Jun Yeon, Lee Yoo Young, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyang Suk
- Where to watch: tvN, Netflix
Pro Bono is a new South Korean legal comedy set to premiere on tvN and Netflix on 6 December 2025. The story centres on Kang David, a highly successful and astute judge. He is known for being efficient, but also quite materialistic and focused on money.
A major, unexpected crisis forces him to leave the comfortable bench. He has to start over as a public interest lawyer, taking on pro bono cases. The series is all about watching Kang David truly transform. It follows his challenging journey and emotional growth as a lawyer who fights for justice and truth without monetary reward.
Pro Bono stars talented Korean actors Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Lee Yoo Young, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyang Suk. The court drama explores themes like humility, justice, and self-discovery.
Love Me (19 December)
- Genre: Melodrama, romance
- Director: Jo Young Min
- Major cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Chang Ryul, Dahyun
- Where to watch: JTBC
Love Me is a new K-drama based on a Swedish series Älska mig. It focuses on Seo Joon-kyung, an accomplished doctor who seems to have it all. Despite her wealth and beauty, she is deeply lonely and disconnected inside. The show explores her journey to healing and finding a true connection.
Seo Joon-kyung starts a relationship with her neighbour, Jang Ryul. He is an enigmatic music producer who carries his own emotional scars.
The drama also heavily features her complicated family life, especially with her estranged father. Love Me explores family emotions and heartwarming reunions. New episodes air weekly on JTBC.
The Great Flood (19 December)
- Genre: Sci-Fi, disaster, drama
- Director: Kim Byung-woo
- Major cast: Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, Kim Kyu-na, Kim Byung-nam, Kim Su-kyung
- Where to watch: Netflix
The Great Flood is a sci-fi disaster movie premiering on Netflix on 19 December 2025. The film, written and directed by Kim Byung-woo, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.
The Great Flood kicks off when a catastrophic flood hits the Earth. The main action focuses on a flat building slowly sinking into the rising water.
The story follows An Na, an AI development researcher, and Hee Jo, a member of a security team, as they struggle to survive the disaster. Hee Jo's mission to save An Na carries a big secret about the flood's mysterious origin.
Made in Korea (24 December)
- Genre: Period political drama, crime
- Director: Woo Min-ho
- Major cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Won ji-an, Seo Eun-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jung Sung-il
- Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu
Made in Korea is one of the new Hulu movies that will be showing on Disney+ this December. The intense thriller plunges viewers into the turbulent 1970s. It is centred on an epic clash between two men amid a major national political crisis.
On one side is Baek Ki-tae, portrayed by Hyun Bin, who stops at nothing to gain immense wealth and power. On the opposite side, there is Jang Gun-Young, portrayed by Jung Woo-sung, a fearless prosecutor, determined to stop Baek Ki-tae's dangerous mission.
The Woo Min-ho film promises an unforgettable experience as it explores the cost of ambition and the price of social change.
Cashero (26 December)
- Genre: Action, drama, Fantasy
- Director: Lee Chan-min
- Major cast: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na, Lee Chae Min
- Where to watch: Netflix
Cashero Season 1 is a Korean superhero show set to premiere on Netflix on 26 December 2025. The show revolves around Kang Sang Ung, portrayed by Korean actor Lee Jun-ho, who is an ordinary civil servant.
The catch is that his exceptional, superhuman strength is directly tied to the cash he has on him. Basically, the more money in his wallet, the stronger he is. The show explores the link between money and moral responsibility.
Kang Sang Ung forms a wonderfully weird team to fight a group called the Criminal Association. He joins hands with a partner who’s always worried about their budget; a lawyer whose powers only work when he has had a drink; and a pastry genius with powers of the mind.
What are the upcoming Korean dramas in 2025 on Netflix?
Netflix has an exciting K-drama lined up for December 2025. Some series that you can check out on the platform are Cashero Season 1 and The Price of Confession Season 1. Fans can be on the lookout for movies like Pro Bono and The Great Flood.
Which K-drama is coming in 2025?
The Korean television fans from across genres have numerous pieces of content that were released in 2025. Among the top K-dramas coming in 2025 include Taxi Driver 2, Squid Game 3, Tempest, The Manipulated, and When Life Gives You Tangerines.
December 2025 promises something for everyone eager to get into the world of Korean dramas. New K-dramas coming out include suspenseful mysteries, Sci-Fi thrillers, and heartwarming premieres on JTBC, Netflix, tvN, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
