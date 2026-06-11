Davido used his performance at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles to honour the schoolchildren and teachers recently abducted in Oyo

The singer wore a special black jacket displaying the names of all the victims on the front and a bold "Bring Them Home" message written across the back

Photos and videos of the event have gone viral online, with many citizens praising the singer for using his platform to create awareness about the crisis

Nigerian music star Davido used his performance at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles to honour abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.

On June 10, 2026, he stepped onto the stage at the famous Crypto.com Arena wearing a black customised jacket covered with tags bearing the names of the kidnapped 39 schoolchildren and 7 teachers.

Davido uses FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert to spotlight abducted Oyo schoolchildren and call for their return. Photo: davido/free2he

Source: Instagram

The back of the jacket carried the words “Bring Them Home”, while underneath he wore a white shirt boldly printed with “Nigeria”.

Davido's gesture was widely seen as a show of solidarity with the victims and their families, at a time when concerns remain over their safety.

By displaying the message on such a global stage, the Afrobeats singer drew international attention to the ongoing crisis and amplified calls for their rescue.

The Countdown Concert itself forms part of the build‑up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Davido draws global attention to abducted Oyo pupils after stepping out in special FIFA concert outfit. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Before going on stage to perform for the energetic crowd, Davido spoke to an interviewer backstage about the sad situation at home.

He explained the emotions behind his choice of clothing, stating that he is praying daily for the safety of the victims and urged the authorities to act fast.

“Bring them home in peace, love everywhere. May God be with the families of the abducted and the ones that have been killed. It's just a very, very sad situation. Still haven't been rescued. And yeah, praying to God every day. I'm also praying to God that the government hastens and rescue the victims. Pray for peace in Nigeria. You know, my country is going through a lot, man. Going through a lot. But yeah, we represent everywhere we go, man.”

Photos and videos of the performance quickly spread online, with many Nigerians praising him for using his global platform to highlight the plight of those still in captivity.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react to Davido's outfit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many commentators expressed great pride in the musician for using his massive global influence to speak for vulnerable citizens.

@CourageEugene:

“That’s huge respect to Davido 🙌 Using that global FIFA stage to say their names instead of just performing. “Bring Them Home” hits different when the whole world is watching. That’s influence used right. Hope it puts pressure where it matters.”

@its_Miguel04: “Whenever

Nigerians are ready they would start seeing Davido more than just a musician. That human being right there is the voice of the voiceless.”

@EMMIX_SHIMAVE:

“You see why davido is loved? Nice one OBO”

@Mbhwandies:

“Now this is how you do it! Not one fuul ands his rats storming airforce base to protest”

@ThePublicizer:

“At least he’s creating awareness compared to other celebs”

@Mr_Yorkey:

“Only Davido do this always, the others nh to just dey claim Fela with Igbo”

@TateMichael1:

“That's thoughtful of him. We have the capacity to bring them but it is just the political will that is lacking. If in less than 72 hours the sister of the former power minister and her sons were rescued in the same Oyo State; getting these children and teachers home is POSSIBLE.”

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng