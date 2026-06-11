Cooking gas prices have soared over 60% in Nigeria since May, causing families to revert to firewood

The global energy crisis and regional tensions are driving fears of further price increases in fuel

Experts call for government support to alleviate the financial strain on low-income households amid rising energy costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh cooking gas prices have emerged across depots nationwide as Nigerians continue to grapple with worsening liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scarcity and rising energy costs.

The latest increase in depot prices has triggered fears of another nationwide surge in retail cooking gas costs, putting more pressure on households already struggling with inflation and high living expenses.

Nigerian depots raise cooking gas prices across Nigeria. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

LPG prices jump by over 60%

Since the beginning of May 2026, the price of cooking gas has climbed sharply across Nigeria, with many consumers now paying more than double what they spent only a few weeks ago.

Data from the market shows that LPG prices have surged from around N1,100 per kilogram in early May to over N2,400 in several locations nationwide.

The sharp rise has forced many families to abandon cooking gas and return to firewood and charcoal as cheaper alternatives for daily cooking.

Industry experts have linked the persistent increase to the worsening global energy crisis triggered by rising tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Global oil crisis worsens fears

Oil prices climbed further on Thursday, June 11, 2026, after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following fresh U.S. military strikes on Iranian targets.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, handling a large percentage of global crude exports daily. The latest development has heightened fears of supply disruptions across global energy markets.

As of 5:48 a.m. WAT, Brent crude rose by 1.40% to $94.40 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.58% to trade at $91.45 per barrel.

Energy traders and analysts are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns that further military escalation in the Gulf region could push fuel and gas prices even higher globally.

Marketers release fresh depot rates

Latest data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that several depot operators have adjusted cooking gas prices upward in response to the rising crude oil market.

Among the major marketers:

NAVGAS increased its LPG price by N105 per kilogram to N1,380.

A.Y.M Shafa raised its rate by N10 to N1,360 per kilogram.

NIPCO Lagos maintained its price at N1,380.

Techno Oil currently offers one of the lowest depot prices at N1,250 per kilogram.

The varying depot prices are expected to influence retail rates across states in the coming days.

Households under pressure

Speaking on the development, financial analyst Osas Igho said the worsening energy crisis is stretching the finances of millions of Nigerians.

“The current rates reflect the changing dynamics in the global energy market, but are severely straining household incomes nationwide,” he said.

Nigerian households face higher cooking prices as LPG rates spike. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

Igho urged the federal government to consider temporary support measures, including targeted LPG subsidies, to cushion the impact on low-income families and prevent more households from abandoning cleaner cooking energy.

The latest increase comes at a difficult time for many Nigerians already dealing with rising food prices, transport costs, and electricity challenges, raising fears that the cooking gas crisis could worsen in the weeks ahead.

Cooking gas dealers release new prices nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s worsening cost-of-living crisis is forcing many households and small businesses to abandon cooking gas for cheaper alternatives such as charcoal and firewood, as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to climb across major cities, including Abuja and Lagos.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) say the steady increase in cooking gas prices has placed severe pressure on household budgets and business operations, with many now struggling to afford refills.

Recent market checks show that cooking gas now sells for as high as N2,000 per kilogram in several parts of Abuja, compared to around N1,200 per kilogram earlier in the year.

Source: Legit.ng