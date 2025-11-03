He started distancing himself to focus on ball... No one in their circle saw it coming.

Between June and October 2024, Jaylen Brown's girlfriend was WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick. Their highly publicised breakup is believed to have occurred at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Jaylen Brown's former girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick at the ESPY Awards ceremony(L). The Celtics player attended the 2024 Ebony Gala (R). Photo: Leon Bennett/EBONY/AFP (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Boston Celtics' small forward Jaylen Brown is reportedly single .

is reportedly . Rumours of J aylen Brown's current relationship status are yet to be confirmed.

aylen Brown's current relationship status are yet to be confirmed. His most recent girlfriend is WNBA basketball player and fashion model Kysre Gondrezick .

. Their relationship first became public when they were seen together during the June 2024 Celtics' NBA Championship parade.

Profile summary

Full name Jaylen Marselles Brown Common name Jaylen Brown Nickname JB, Old Man, Juice, Superman, Appreciated Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1996 Age 29 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Marietta, Georgia, United States Residence ⁦Wellesley, Norfolk County, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Height in centimetres 198 Height in feet 6'6" Weight in kilograms 101 Weight in pounds 223 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Marselles Brown Mother Mechalle Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High school Wheeler High School College University of California, Berkeley Profession Professional basketball player Position(s) Small forward, guard, forward Draft year 2016 Team (as of 2025) Boston Celtics Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), Facebook

Who is Jaylen Brown's girlfriend?

NBA star Jaylen Brown has no girlfriend at the time of this writing. His latest relationship with WNBA free-agent girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick began around June 2024 and ended about 4 months later, before the 2024/2025 NBA season.

Kysre Gondrezick was drafted fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. In that season, she recorded 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.4 steals per game across 19 games that season.

In 2022, she signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Sky, where she also played during the 2024 season.

As of October 2025, her career stats stand at 41 points, 21 rebounds, and 20 assists. She is also set to represent a team in the American basketball league, Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, in 2026.

NBA player Jaylen Brown was a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 12, episode 2,094. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jaylen Brown’s relationship timeline with Kysre Gondrezick

The NBA and WNBA lovebirds made several public appearances during their time together. In an exclusive YouTube interview with Loren LoRosa, the WNBA player confirmed their break-up. However, Kysre Gondrezick's ex-boyfriend has not made any public announcements on the subject.

June 2024: Dating rumours begin to swirl

Before the Celtics’ winning game against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, Brown shared details of his love life with Good Morning America, saying;

A lot of our guys probably spend time with their family and stuff like that, but I don’t have a family. I’m single.

Fourteen days later, on 21 June 2024, fans and players celebrated their team's success after winning the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Kysre Gondrezick was seen on the Celtics' duck boat float, making their first appearance and fuelling public speculation about their relationship.

July 2024: ESPY red carpet debut confirms romance

A month later, the basketball players made their formal debut as a couple at the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. The pair walked hand in hand down the red carpet for the biggest night in American sports, confirming rumours of their connection.

Gondrezick looked stunning in a sweeping black Valdrin Sahiti lace dress, while Brown matched her in a black Alexander McQueen suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Before receiving the Best Championship Performance award, Jaylen was stopped to address his absence from Team USA's 12-man squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He told Cam Newton,

I don't really got no comment, you know what I mean. I got my beautiful date (Kysre Gondrezick) right there.

Jaylen and Kysre pictured the 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on 11 July 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

July 2024: Kysre Gondrezick’s lavish 27th birthday

The WNBA player celebrated her 27th birthday in July 2024 with several lavish gifts from Brown. They included designer bags, shoes, and clothing, as well as flower arrangements with roses and sunflowers and a trip to Brazil. She shared a series of Instagram photos of herself and the gifts, with the caption "Leo season."

Jaylen Brown's ex-girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, enjoys a boat ride, holds a bouquet of flowers. Several gift boxes from Chanel. Photo: @kysrerae

September 2024: New York Fashion Week appearance

Jaylen Brown's former girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, is a multi-talented individual with growing influence in modelling and acting circles. In September 2024, the pair accompanied each other to the New York Fashion Week, where they attended the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

The pair was stunned as they arrived at the show, wearing coordinated Tommy Hilfiger outfits. Brown was in a black button-up coat and striped pants, while Gondrezick showed off her fit physique in a beige coat with flowing black pants.

Kysre, who is breaking into acting and modelling, also made an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on 15 October 2024.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick attended the New York Fashion Week on 8 September 2024 in New York City. Photo: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

February 2025: Shocking break-up rumours

Towards the end of the 2024/2025 NBA season, reports that Jaylen Brown and his girlfriend had broken up began to surface. Sources close to the NBA star indicated that the split had occurred because he had distanced himself to focus on his career.

In June 2025, Kysre confirmed her relationship status in a YouTube interview with Loren LoRosa,

Right now I'm not dancing with anybody. I am very single.

She declined to reveal more on the split,

I mean, I'm a firm believer, although I'm a public figure. I don't believe in sharing my personal business in terms of when I enter new chapters, when I close ones.

Jaylen Brown's girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, marked a brief yet notable chapter in the NBA star’s personal life. Starting around the time of the 2024 Boston Celtics Championship parade and ending towards the end of 2024, Brown remains single and focused on his basketball career.

