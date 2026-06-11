Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have been together since 2014. The couple got married in April 2018 and has since welcomed two sons, Alexander and James. Through their union, Gere and Alejandra have become human and civil rights advocates through the Gere Foundation and HOGAR SÍ.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attended the Oh, Canada Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 17 May 2024 in Cannes, France. Photo: @CatchyRo

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, first met in 2014 and dated for four years before getting married.

before getting married. Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva discreetly got married in a civil ceremony in April 2018 .

discreetly got married in a . The civil ceremony was followed by a Buddhist wedding celebration in May 2018 at Gere's ranch in New York.

at Gere's ranch in New York. Together, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have welcomed two sons: Alexander and James .

. The couple also co-parent two more sons, Albert Friedland and Homer James Jigme Gere, from Alejandra and Richard Gere's previous marriages, respectively.

Profile summary

Full name Richard Tiffany Gere Nickname Rich, Richie, Rick, Ricky, Dickie Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 1949 Age 76 years as of May 2026 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Residence La Moraleja, Alcobendas, Spain North Salem, New York, United States Nationality American Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Silver Father Homer George Gere Mother Doris Ann Tiffany Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Alejandra Silva Children 4 High school education North Syracuse Central High School Higher education University of Massachusetts Amherst Profession Actor, producer Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's relationship timeline

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have built one of Hollywood's most enduring romances. In addition to growing his fame alongside one of the highest-paid actresses, Julia Roberts, in Pretty Woman, Gere has become a strong voice in advocacy, a role he shares with his wife.

Here are details of Gere and Alejandra's love story, which has survived public scrutiny, a 33-year age gap, and has grown into a blended unit.

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva pictured at their new home in the north of Madrid on 5 December 2024 in Spain. Photo: @Justinteresting

Source: Facebook

2014: Richard Gere meets Alejandra in Positano, Italy

Richard Gere and Alejandra met in 2014 at a seaside Italian resort in Positano, on the Amalfi coast. In an interview with Hello! Magazine after their private 2018 wedding, Silva said,

A friend introduced us; we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart.

At the time of their initial meeting, Silva was going through divorce proceedings from her first husband, Govind Friedland, with whom she had a five-year-old son, Albert. On the other hand, Gere, who is listed among the iconic silver fox men in Hollywood, was going through his second divorce from actress Carey Lowell. In the interview, she added,

Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer... I'm sure I did [have some doubts] at some point. In the beginning, he was more convinced than I.

November 2015: Richard Gere and Alejandra go public

Richard Gere (R) and his then girlfriend Alejandra Silva (C) attended the Invisibles (Time Out of Mind) charity premiere at Callao cinema on 23 November 2015 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere made their first public appearance in 2015 in Madrid. They walked the red carpet together during the premiere of the 2014 drama, Time Out of Mind, where Gere plays George, a desperate man navigating the reality of homelessness in New York City.

Three days later, the couple attended the Foro de la Nueva Economia News Breakfast at the Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain. The pair used the event to drum up support for Rais Fundación, an organisation dedicated to eradicating homelessness, a cause central to Silva's activism.

Early in the relationship, Gere and Alejandra shared a long-distance relationship, with Alejandra living in Madrid, Spain, and her boyfriend in New York.

In 2016, the couple visited a Real Madrid training session before the May UEFA Champions League final match against Atlético de Madrid. They made appearances at the 64th International Film Festival of San Sebastian, the 64th San Sebastian Film Festival, and the Taormina Film Fest.

May 2017: Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere visit a children's hospital

Richard Gere and his then-girlfriend Alejandra Silva visit the oncology section for children at Nino Jesus Hospital in 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Richard Gere and his girlfriend Alejandra Silva visited the oncology section of the Niño Jesús Hospital. The couple pledged to complete a project to improve the experience of children with cancer with a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales from the premiere of Gere's film, Norman: The Man Who Achieved Everything.

Other charity endeavours the couple took part in in 2017 included helping the International Campaign for Tibet, an organisation that promotes human rights and democratic freedoms for the people of Tibet.

April 2018: Richard Gere and Alejandra have a secret civil ceremony

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere on their wedding day in 2018, with Silva wearing a lace-bodice gown. Photo: @alejandragere

Source: Instagram

The pair celebrated a quiet civil marriage ceremony in Spain in April 2018, after four years together. Spanish magazine Hola!, which first reported the news, noted that after the civil ceremony, the couple planned to celebrate with close family and friends in New York City in May.

May 2018: Richard Gere and Alejandra celebrate a second wedding

Gere and Silva celebrated their Buddhist wedding at the Gere estate in Pound Ridge, New York. The property was transformed into an Indian-inspired fairytale and featured unique details such as tents imported from Jaipur, Tibetan flags, and the bride and groom's entrance in a tuk-tuk.

The ceremony was officiated by a Buddhist priest. In addition to friends and family, the couple had invited several Tibetan monks to the occasion.

Rumours of the couple's engagement began swirling in November 2017, when Alejandra was spotted with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Silva revealed to Hello! Magazine that Gere had proposed on her birthday at a hotel in the south of France, saying:

This was really a private moment, just for the two of us, but what I can tell you is that he asked me to marry him in the most romantic hotel I've been to, in St. Paul de Vence, on my birthday. I get emotional just remembering it.

February 2019: Richard Gere and Alejandra welcome their first son

In December 2018, Alejandra announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. Months earlier, the couple had confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram photo of the Dalai Lama touching her belly as Richard looked on.

News of the couple's first son, Alexander's birth, arrived in February 2019. Gere and Alexander joined a blended family that already included Silva's son, Albert, and Gere's son, Homer James Jigme Gere, born in 2000.

April 2020: Richard Gere's son, James, is born

In December 2019, Hola! announced that Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva were three months along with their second child together. The couple welcomed the new addition to the family in April 2020. The arrival of their fourth son, James, coincided with the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Gere pictured with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their youngest children, Alexander and James. Photo: @dramatizemehindi

Source: Facebook

November 2024: Richard Gere and Alejandra relocate to Spain

In November 2024, Richard Gere revealed plans to relocate to Madrid, Alejandra's native home. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor said,

Of course I'll be back. But my wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here. And so we're going to spend some years in Madrid. Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there.

October 2025: Richard Gere shares his secret to happiness

Richard Gere was the executive producer for Wisdom of Happiness, a 2024 documentary starring the 14th Dalai Lama. While promoting the film in an interview with People magazine, he shared his personal sources of happiness, which included family and nature. He said,

I have my beautiful wife downstairs, my kids are in school, and everyone's healthy. That's it. That's the key to my happiness.

November 2025: Richard Gere and Alejandra release a documentary

Richard and Alejandra Gere attended the Lo Que Nadie Quiere Ver premiere at the Callao cinema on 24 November 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @vanidadesmx

Source: Instagram

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva collaborated on their first joint film project, the documentary Lo Que Nadie Quiere Ver, which premiered in Madrid in November 2025. The couple walked the red carpet together in coordinated power dressing looks and even shared a PDA moment.

May 2026: Richard Gere promotes his work with Alejandra

During the 2026 World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Azerbaijan, Gere, who tops the list of famous people named Richard, showcased What Nobody Wants To See, a documentary film on homelessness.

In an interview with EuroNews, he called for an end to homelessness and added,

My wife Alejandra and I have been working with HOGAR SÍ for over ten years and have been able to closely follow its development and progress. In 2024, we joined the organisation’s board of trustees.

In May 2026, Alejandra celebrated Mother's Day with an Instagram post that included rare photos of their sons.

FAQs

Who is Richard Gere's wife right now? Alejandra Silva is a social activist and philanthropist known for being the godmother and ambassador of HOGAR SÍ or Rais Fundación. Who was Richard Gere's love of his life? The Runaway Bride actor has openly described his wife, Alejandra Silva, as the love of his life. How did Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva meet? They first met in 2014 through a friend's introduction in Positano, Italy. How many children do Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have together? The couple welcomed two sons in February 2019 and April 2020. What is the age difference between Richard Gere and his wife? Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have a three-decade age gap. When did Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva get married? The couple wed twice in 2018, in a civil ceremony in Spain and a Buddhist wedding celebration in New York. Where do Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva live now? They primarily reside in Spain and also have a residence in Upstate New York. How many ex-wives does Richard Gere have? Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber's mother, and Carey Lowell, the mother of his eldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere.

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva have built their relationship on shared values, a Buddhist faith, and a deliberate preference for private family life over public celebrity. From a chance meeting in a Positano hotel in 2014 to their eighth wedding anniversary in Spain in 2026, they have quietly built together a blended family, philanthropic foundations, and a joint film project.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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