Upcoming anime releases for December 2025 and where to watch them
New upcoming anime releases for December 2025 include Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise, Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf, and Scarlet. These new and other returning titles will be available in theatres and on major streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.
Top upcoming anime releases for December 2025
December 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible conclusion to the year for anime fans, with numerous new anime releases on the horizon. There will be something for everyone, ranging from action, comedy, romance, fantasy, and historical dramas.
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's continuation (1 December)
- Genre: Fantasy, Isekai, Action
- Studio: Sunrise
- Director: Nobuyoshi Habara
- Voice cast: Takeo Otsuka, Saku Mizuno, Konomi Tamura, Junichi Suwabe, Sanae Kobayashi
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's is a Japanese anime created by film director Nobuyoshi Habara. The series, which premiered on Crunchyroll in October 2025, will run through December.
The story starts when Akira Oda and his entire high school class are suddenly transported to a different world. Most of the other students are given incredible powers, making them heroes. Akira, however, only receives the seemingly weak abilities of an assassin.
Akira is framed for a crime he didn't commit, forcing him to escape and go on the run. The series follows Akira as he faces many dangerous challenges in this new realm.
Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf (4 December)
- Genre: Fantasy, comedy, slice of life
- Studios: Imagica Infos, Imageworks Studio
- Director: Yuji Umoto
- Voice cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Yu Hayashi, Yusuke Nagano, Yuki Inoue, Kotaro Nishiyama
- Where to watch: Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide (Japan)
Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf is a fantasy comedy anime based on a popular manga, starting on 4 December 2025. The Japanese movie tells the story of a group of elves who lost their original forest home in a devastating fire. They are forced to move and now live secretly among regular people in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.
Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf focuses on their slice-of-life adventures, showing the charming ways the elves and humans learn to live together. The film, produced by Imagica Infos and Imageworks Studio, will air in Japan within the TV Kanagawa program Neko no Hitai Hodo Wide.
Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise (5 December)
- Genre: War, drama, historical
- Studio: Shin-Ei Animation, Fugaku
- Director: Gorō Kuji
- Voice cast: Rihito Itagaki, Tomoya Nakamura
- Where to watch: Theatres
Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise is an upcoming Japanese anime film based on an award-winning manga. The story centres on Tamaru, a young Japanese soldier who dreamed of becoming a manga artist. He is sent to Peleliu Island in 1944.
Tamaru and his fellow Japanese soldiers were forced to fight a much larger American force. The film explores the horrors and emotional toll of war, while focusing on the humanity of the soldiers.
Spy x Family continuation (6 December)
- Genre: Action, comedy, spy, slice of life
- Studios: Wit Studio, CloverWorks
- Director: Yukiko Imai
- Voice cast: Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, Atsumi Tanezaki, Kento Hama
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu
Spy x Family Season 3, which premiered on 4 October 2025,continues through December. Episode 10, leading up to the finale, will air from 6 December to 27 December 2025.
The anime continues the hilarious and action-packed story of the Forger family, who are secretly not a real family at all. Loid Forger, a master spy known as Twilight, created this fake family for a secret mission. What Loid doesn't know is that his wife, Yor, is actually a deadly assassin. His adopted daughter, Anya, can secretly read minds.
Spy x Family kicks off with the Friendship Schemes Arc, featuring exciting spy missions, plenty of humour, and family moments. The show's leading Japanese actors, including Takuya Eguchi and Saori Hayami, have all returned.
My Hero Academia continuation (6 December)
- Genre: Action, adventure, superhero, fantasy
- Studio: Bones
- Director: Kenji Nagasaki
- Voice cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kaito Ishikawa, Aya Endo, Yuki Kaji
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll and Netflix
My Hero Academia is a popular Japanese series recognised for its thrilling action, compelling characters, and emotional storytelling. The anime is set in a world where nearly everyone has a special power called a Quirk. The story revolves around Izuku Midoriya, born without a Quirk but still dreams of becoming a great hero.
His life changes completely after he meets All Might, the world's most powerful hero. All Might passed his own Quirk, "One For All," to Izuku, allowing him to enrol at the elite U.A. High School. The series follows Izuku and his classmates as they train hard and face many challenges, both personal and in battle.
My Hero Academia Season 8, which premiered on 4 October 2025, is still airing in December 2025. The series finale is scheduled for 13 December 2025, on Crunchyroll and Netflix.
To Your Eternity continuation (6 December)
- Genre: Fantasy, drama, supernatural
- Studio: Studio Massket
- Director: Sōta Yokote
- Voice cast: Reiji Kawashima, Kenjiro Tsuda, Tomori Kusunoki, Megumi Han, Yumiri Hanamori, Takehito Koyasu, Rie Hikisaka
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
To Your Eternity Season 3 continues the emotional journey of Fushi. This new season, called the Present World arc, sees Fushi navigating a setting that looks much like our modern world but has its own special elements.
The anime began airing in Japan on 4 October 2025, on NHK General TV, with new episodes releasing every Saturday. Episode 10 will air on 6 December and Episode 11 on 13 December 2025.
Studio Massket and Drive produced the 22-episode season, which features Takehito Koyasu and Rie Hikisaka returning in their voice roles. Fans can stream the season worldwide on Crunchyroll.
One-Punch Man continuation (7 December)
- Genre: Action, comedy, superhero
- Studio: J.C. Staff
- Director: Shinpei Nagai
- Voice cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Hikaru Midorikawa, Daisuke Nakamura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+
One-Punch Man Season 3 is a popular superhero anime series that premiered on 12 October 2025. The show will run through December, with Episodes 9 to 12 airing between 7 December and 28 December 2025.
One-Punch Man Season 3 continues to follow Saitama, a hero who can defeat any enemy with just a single punch. He faces major new threats involving Garou, also known as the Hero Hunter. You can catch new episodes streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.
Scarlet (12 December)
- Genre: Fantasy, action, adventure
- Studio: Studio Chizu
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Voice cast: Mana Ashida, Masaki Okada, Koji Yakusho
- Where to watch: Theatre (North America)
Scarlet is a new 2025 animated fantasy-action film created by Mamoru Hosoda. The story follows Scarlet portrade by Japanese actress Mana Ashida, is determined to avenge her father, the murdered king.
After she fails in her mission and suffers a terrible injury, she finds herself in Land of the Dead. There, she meets a young man who helps her heal her wounds. He also teaches her how to look forward to a life free from hatred and the need for revenge.
Scarlet explores premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It will be released in Japan on 21 November 2025, and on 12 December in the United States.
The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5 (13 December)
- Genre: Action, comedy, fantasy, school
- Studio: Liyu Culture
- Directors: Li Haoling, Shixuan Ouyang
- Voice cast: Sun Lulu, Qian Chen, Guo Hao Ran, Xing Chao, Jin Xian
- Where to watch: Bilibili (China)
The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5 is the new instalment of the popular Chinese animated donghua based on Kuxuan's popular web novel. The film premieres on 13 December 2025 on Bilibili in China. This season shifts its focus away from high school chaos to a much more personal and emotionalfamily storyline.
The Daily Life of the Immortal King's plot introduces Nuan, who is Ling's new little sister. Ling must train and protect his sister from serious threats. New villains, including Night Skull organisation and Bai Zhe, are plotting against them.
Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! (26 December)
- Genre: Slice of life, comedy, school
- Studios: P.A. Works, Actas
- Directors: Masami Shimoda, Takahiko Usui
- Voice cast: Mai Fuchigami, Ai Kayano, Mami Ozaki, Ikumi Nakagami, Yuka Iguchi
- Where to watch: Theatre
Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! is a new four-part anime film series starting on 26 December 2025 in Japanese theatres. The film focuses on the daily lives of the girls away from their intense tank battles. Fans will get to see the students from Ōarai Girls' Academy and their friendly rivals enjoying festivals.
Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen desu! continues with the other three parts in 2026. Directed by Masami Shimoda and produced by P.A. Works and Actas, the anime series themes of friendship and camaraderie among girls.
What Japanese anime are being released in December 2025?
December 2025 will see several new highly anticipated Japanese anime premiering. They include Kanagawa ni Sunderu Elf, Scarlet, and Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise.
What are the top romance anime for 2025?
There are numerous romance anime released in 2025. Some of the top releases include Honey Lemon Soda, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, and I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class.
Watch the best upcoming anime releases in December and enjoy exciting content from intense action thrillers to heartwarming slice-of-life stories. Catch visually stunning shows and films in theatres and stream them on platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.
