A video showing Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock's outfit to the 2026 Met Gala, went viral on social media

The wrestler and Hollywood star also opened up on the reason for rocking a pleated skirt to the grand event

Despite his explanation, The Rock's attire sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many criticising him

Hollywood actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has caused a stir on social media after he sported a black mohair tailcoat and a bow tie paired with a matching pleated skirt on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

The Rock, who attended the event alongside his wife, Lauren Hashian, stated that his outfit was partly inspired by Polynesian culture, in which the “most masculine men” wear skirts.

Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' wears pleated skirt to Met Gala 2026. Credit: gettyimage/Neilson Barnard/MG26

Source: Instagram

“I feel great!” Johnson said when asked by journalists about how it feels to wear a skirt. “First, [Thom Browne’s team] sent the illustrations over and [asked], ‘Hey, is Deej going to be cool with this pleated skirt?’ And I was like, ‘Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts.’ The most masculine men, not that I’m one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts.”

Polynesian culture is a rich, diverse, and deeply communal tapestry spanning the Polynesian Triangle, which includes Hawaii, New Zealand, and Easter Island.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that The Rock also trended following a video showing his transformation.

This was after the Hollywood superstar revealed his shocking weight loss at the premiere of his new movie 'The Smashing Machine' in Italy, with reports claiming The Rock might not be returning to the WWE anytime soon.

Mixed reactions as Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' wears skirt to Met Gala. Credit: therock

Source: Instagram

The video of Dwayne Johnson speaking about his skirt at Met Gala is below:

Reactions as The Rock wears skirt

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about the Hollywood actor and wrestler's outfit. Read the comments below:

realcoofy commented:

"It’s a humiliation ritual. He is neck deep in it and wants it to continue so he isn’t the last emasculated man in the industry.."

Adordev_ wrote:

"Dwayne Johnson is honoring thousands of years of history. If your masculinity is threatened by a skirt, you already lost. Dwayne Johnson is proving that masculinity is about identity, not clothing. If this makes you uncomfortable, it is time to ask why you feel so limited."

PuritymMwangi commented:

"There is nothing masculine about a man wearing a skirt."

BuzzBrief__ said:

"Most masculine" bro you're not fooling anyone, just say you wanted to wear a skirt."

Why fans compare Zubby Michael to The Rock

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actor Zubby Michael caused a buzz online with his look.

The actor shared a video of himself at a movie location, which saw some of his fans comparing him to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock.

"Zubby Micheal na two abi wetin I no understand," a fan said.

Source: Legit.ng