APC governorship aspirant Dr Salihu Bakari Girei unveiled a 2027 agenda focused on unity, inclusive growth and poverty reduction in Adamawa State

Girei pledged free quality education, expanded healthcare access and agricultural reforms to improve livelihoods across the state

The aspirant expressed confidence in a transparent electoral process and said Adamawa’s APC candidate would emerge through fair competition

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Adamawa State, Salihu Bakari Girei, has presented his development agenda ahead of the 2027 elections, emphasising unity, inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Girei spoke in Abuja on Monday shortly after submitting his nomination form, saying Adamawa’s diversity should be a source of strength rather than division.

2027: APC Governorship Aspirant Shares His Vision for Adamawa State

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“My vision for Adamawa State is centred on unity and prosperity,” he said.

Focus on education and youth empowerment

The aspirant pledged to prioritise access to free and quality education, describing it as critical to long-term development.

He noted that young people make up a significant proportion of the population and stressed the importance of equipping them with practical skills to enhance self-reliance.

Girei also outlined plans to support women through education and targeted skills programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening communities.

Healthcare and agriculture key to agenda

On healthcare, he promised to expand access to free medical services, particularly for women and children in rural areas.

He further identified agriculture as a central pillar of his programme, noting that despite the state’s agrarian nature, productivity remains low.

According to him, reforms across the agricultural value chain would be necessary to ensure farmers benefit more from their labour.

Personal experience shapes policy priorities

Girei said his background had influenced his commitment to tackling poverty, recalling challenges he faced during his academic years.

“I understand poverty personally. I come from a humble background,” he said.

He added that his experiences had strengthened his resolve to pursue policies that directly impact ordinary citizens.

Confidence in electoral process

The APC aspirant expressed optimism about the political environment ahead of the election, stating that the governorship race in Adamawa would be competitive.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as democratic credentials, and said recent reforms to the Electoral Act would promote transparency.

Girei maintained that the party’s candidate would emerge through a fair and credible internal process.

Source: Legit.ng