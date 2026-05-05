ADC spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi accused Peter Obi of showing little interest in the party’s ideology while in the coalition

Abdullahi said Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso left the ADC for the NDP amid claims of “ticket-first” politics

He alleged Obi had strong internal backing in the party and suggested the defection may have been pre-planned

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted strongly to the exit of former presidential aspirant Peter Obi, with its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, accusing him of showing limited engagement with the party’s ideological direction during his time in the coalition.

Obi recently left the ADC alongside former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing internal leadership challenges within the party.

ADC Spits Fire After Obi's Exit, "He Just Wanted a Ticket"

Source: Twitter

Allegations of lack of ideological commitment

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, Abdullahi questioned Obi’s familiarity with the party’s policy positions, insisting that the ADC had spent months developing its governing framework.

He said:

“We set up a manifesto committee that worked for about two to three months to develop a document that clearly outlined what we will do differently,”

He further challenged Obi’s understanding of key policy areas, adding:

“You may invite His Excellency Peter Obi here and ask him, what is the ADC position on fuel subsidy? What is the ADC’s framework on security? He doesn’t know, because he’s never been interested.”

“Ticket-first” politics criticised

Abdullahi alleged that some political actors were more concerned with securing electoral tickets than engaging in ideological or policy-driven politics, Daily Trust reported.

He stated:

“They are just waiting for the tickets to be handed to them. If you say you want to contest election, and you believe in changing the country, you should know what your party stands for,”

ADC defends internal structure

The ADC spokesman maintained that the party had a strong ideological foundation and remained committed to offering Nigerians a credible alternative, despite recent defections.

He said the party had resisted external pressure and remained focused on its mission of political reform.

“We have been fighting for democracy within a party that has given us the best chance to serve the Nigerian people,” he said.

Claims of preferential treatment for Obi

Abdullahi also dismissed suggestions that Obi was marginalised within the party, insisting he received significant internal support, including influence over key party appointments.

He said:

“None of the aspirants or leaders was given as much consideration as Peter Obi. The office of the National Organising Secretary is the engine room of the party. It handles congresses, elections, and core operations. That office is occupied by his nominee,”

Questions over the timing of defection

The ADC spokesman further alleged that Obi’s departure may have been planned earlier, referencing a meeting involving key opposition figures in Kano.

He suggested that the developments raised concerns about broader political calculations within the opposition.

“What this suggests is that the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was pre-planned,” Abdullahi said.

Atiku speaks on Obi's defection

Previously, Legit.ng reported that two of Nigeria's most prominent opposition figures have announced they have switched parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Responding to the claims, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, told Vanguard that there were no such discussions involving the former vice president or former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Source: Legit.ng