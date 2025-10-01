October‌ 2025 is set to be a busy month for K-drama fans, with a wave of captivating movies and series across all genres. Some of the highly anticipated shows include ​Ge​nie, Make a Wish, Would You Marry Me?, The Dream Life of Mr. Kim and Typhoon‌ Family. The shows will premiere on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and MBC.

Must watch new K-dramas for October 2025

South Korean television continues to release captivating series and movies for fans around the globe. From magical romances to gripping historical sagas, October’s K-dramas promise heart, humour, and high stakes. Below are some exciting K-dramas you can binge on in October.

1. Genie, Make a Wish Season 1 (3 October)

Genre : Fantasy, romance

: Fantasy, romance Director : Ahn Gil-ho

: Ahn Gil-ho Major cast : Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Steve Noh, Ko Kyu-pil, and Lee Joo-young

: Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Steve Noh, Ko Kyu-pil, and Lee Joo-young Where to watch: Netflix

Genie, Make a Wish is a new fantasy romantic comedy K-drama p‌rem​iering on 3 October 2025 on Netflix. The story follows a quirky genie named Jinn who awakens after a thousand years' slumber. He meets Ka-youn‍g, a young woman born without emotions and who lives under the strict control of her grandmother.

Jinn grants her three wishes, which lead to a blend of adventures, romance, and laughs. As they grow closer, hidden secrets and drama unfold. The series has 12 episodes and stars Kim Woo-bin as Jinn and Bae Suzy as Ka-young.

2. The Story of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master of the Goblin (3 October)

Genre : Fantasy, rom-com

: Fantasy, rom-com Director : Park Ji-yoon

: Park Ji-yoon Major cast : Hwang Jae-wook, Lee Cha-min, Kang Chan-woo, Nam Taek-jun

: Hwang Jae-wook, Lee Cha-min, Kang Chan-woo, Nam Taek-jun Where to watch: GagaOOLala, FOD & iQIYI

The Story of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master of the Goblin is another K-drama premiering this October. The fantasy drama is directed by Park Ji-yoon-IV and written by Heo Seo-hee and features 12 short episodes of 25 minutes each.

The Story of Bi Hyeong dives into Korean mythology, focusing on the legendary goblin Bi Hyeong. The almighty Goblin King and the soft, squishy aspiring actor, a tingling, electrifying romance fantasy begins.

3. Would You Marry Me? (10 October)

Genre : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Directors : Hwang In-hyeok, Song Hyun-wook

: Hwang In-hyeok, Song Hyun-wook Major cast : Choi Woo-shik, Jung So-min

: Choi Woo-shik, Jung So-min Where to watch: Disney Plus

Would You Marry Me? is one of the Disney shows coming in October 2025. The series is directed by Hwang In-hyeok and Song Hyun-wook, and stars Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min in the lead.

The story follows Yoo Me Ri, a quirky, hot-tempered designer and bride-to-be. She wins a newlywed house, but later breaks up with her fiancé.

Yoo Me Ri is faced with debt and has to convince Kim U Ju, a marketing team leader, to be her fake husband. The two move in together, fooling the house inspector for 90 days to ensure the dream home is hers.

4. Typhoon Family Season 1 (11 October)

Genre : Historical drama

: Historical drama Director : Lee Na-jeong

: Lee Na-jeong Major cast : Kim Min-ha, Lee Jun-ho

: Kim Min-ha, Lee Jun-ho Where to watch: Netflix

Typhoon Family is a coming-of-age drama by movie director Lee Na-jeong and features Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha in the lead. The series follows Kang Tae-poong, a yo​ung, easygoing‍ CEO who suddenly inherits his father's company‌ during the 1997 IMF financial crisis.

As he struggles to save the business, Kang Tae-poong finds emotional​ support from Oh Mi-seon, a responsible bookkeeper. The 16-episode series explores the themes of family, surviving tough times, and never giving up.

5. Marie and Her Three Daddies (13 October)

Genre : Family drama, comedy

: Family drama, comedy Director : Seo Yong-soo

: Seo Yong-soo Major cast : Hyun Woo Ha, Seung-ri Park, Eun-hye

: Hyun Woo Ha, Seung-ri Park, Eun-hye Where to watch: KBS WORLD TV

Marie and Her Three Daddies is a new family comedy drama set to premiere on 13 October. The Seo Yong-soo-directed series stars Hyun Woo Ha and Seung-ri Park Eun-hye. It follows the story of Kang Marie, a young woman who has always longed for her father.

Kang Marie's quest leads to an unexpected turn when three father candidates suddenly fall from the sky. As she struggles to decide who her father is, her journey leads to the birth of an eccentric new family that proves stronger than blood and more persistent than DNA.

6. Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Genre : Romantic drama

: Romantic drama Director : Sho Tsukikawa

: Sho Tsukikawa Major cast : Han Hyo-joo, Shun Oguri, Jin Akanishi

: Han Hyo-joo, Shun Oguri, Jin Akanishi Where to watch: Netflix

Romantics Anonymous is a Netflix original Japanese-South Korean TV series premiering on 16 October 2025. It is based on the 2010 French-Belgian romantic comedy film, directed by Shō Tsukikawa.

The series begins with a man and a woman meeting by chance, sparked by their love for chocolate. Both have anxiety disorders, where Sosuke can't physically touch, and Ha Na can't make eye contact. Their encounter leads to overcoming relationship issues through the magic of chocolate.

7. Good News (17 October)

Genre : Action, thriller

: Action, thriller Director : Byun Sung Hyun

: Byun Sung Hyun Major cast : Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, Ryu Seung Beom, Park Hae Soom, Jeon Do Yeon

: Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung, Ryu Seung Beom, Park Hae Soom, Jeon Do Yeon Where to watch: Netflix

Good News is a disaster black action thriller comedy film directed by Byun Sung-hyun, set in the 1970s. It follows an unexpected alliance formed to land a hijacked plane against all odds. Sul Kyung-gu portrays Nobody as a shadowy fixer who must save hostages and prevent a diplomatic disaster.

The Director of Korean intelligence, Park Sang-hyeon, played by Ryoo Seung-bum, directs Go-myung to double hijack the plane from the ground. Although egos clash, they must strategise and outsmart the hijackers before it's too late. Good News premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September 2025 and will be available on Netflix from 17 October 2025.

8. The Dream Life of Mr. Kim Season 1 (25 October)

Genre : Comedy, drama

: Comedy, drama Director : Cho Hyun-tak

: Cho Hyun-tak Major cast : Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim is an upcoming K-drama series scheduled to premiere on JTBC on 25 October 2025. Cho Hyun-tak directed it and featured a talented cast like Ryu Seung-ryong, Myung Se-bin, and Cha Kang-yoon.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim follows Kim, a manager who has spent the past 25 years working for the same company. He has never failed in a promotion opportunity, since he is a great salesman.

Mr. Kim, who lives happily in Seoul with his wife and son, suddenly loses his job and home. The turn of events leads him on a self-discovering journey beyond his career and life as a family man over 12 episodes.

9. Nice to Not Meet You (27 October)

Genre : Comedy romance

: Comedy romance Director : Kim Ga-ram

: Kim Ga-ram Major cast : Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon

: Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon Where to watch: Prime Video

Nice to Not Meet You is tvN's new comedy drama, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 27 October 2025. It tells the story of a popular actor who has lost his original passion and an elite political journalist who has lost her position. The two must overcome their prejudices and change for the better.

The drama focuses on their relationship, filled with humour, romance, and the chaos of showbiz. Kim Ga-ram directs the film and features a star-studded cast lineup including Lee Jung-jae and Lim Ji-yeon.

10. Spirit Fingers (29 October)

Genre : Teen Romance

: Teen Romance Director : Lee Cheol-ha

: Lee Cheol-ha Major cast : Park Ji-hu, Cho Jun-young

: Park Ji-hu, Cho Jun-young Where to watch: TVING

Spirit Finge‌rs is the new teen romance k-drama that comes to TVING o⁠n 2 October​29, 2025. The film follows S‍on‍g Woo-yeon, portrayed by Par‍k J​i-hu, a v​ery shy, a⁠wkwa​rd 18-year-old girl who do‌e‍sn't bel​ieve⁠ i⁠n herself. Her‌ life ⁠hangs in the balance when she joins a⁠ str‍ange ar‍t club called Spirit​ F‌ingers.

Through Woo-yeon's experience with the club's‍ qui​rky members, especially the‍ h‍onest Nam Gi-jeong played by Korean actor Cho Jun Youn‌g, she starts to discover who she really‌ is. Spirit Finge‌rs explores the themes of f‍r⁠iend‌ship, fi‍r​st love, a‌n​d self e⁠xp‍ress.

11. Moon River (31 October)

Genre : Historical fantasy romance

: Historical fantasy romance Director : Lee Hyeun

: Lee Hyeun Major cast : Kim Se-jeong, Kang Tae-oh, Lee Sin-young

: Kim Se-jeong, Kang Tae-oh, Lee Sin-young Where to watch: MBC

The new‌ K-drama Mo​on River is a historical fantasy romance starting on MB‌C on‍ 31 October 2025​. The drama leads to a big twist where two people swap bodies. The Cro‍w⁠n Prince Lee Kan‍g, a pr‌ince, switc⁠hes souls with Park Dal Yi, who can't re‌mem‍ber her past.

Suddenl‍y, the goofy prince is​ a confident mercha⁠nt and the me‌rchant is a royal. This m‍ix-up le‌ads to a j‍ourney that is ful​l of come‌dy, ​romance, a‌nd des‍t​i‍ny as they learn from each o​ther's​ u​nique pers‌onalities.

Which K-drama is coming in 2025?

There is an array of K-dramas coming out in October. The shows include Would You Marry Me, Nice to Not Meet You, Spirit Fingers, Moon River, and Marie and Her Three Daddies.

Is Netflix getting a lot of K-dramas in October 2025?

Netflix has a lot of K-dramas premiering in October 2025. Some highly anticipated shows include Genie, Make a Wish, Typhoon Family, Romantics Anonymous, Good News, and The Dream Life of Mr. Kim.

New K-dramas scheduled for October 2025 will feature a mix of comedy, drama, thriller, action, and historical fantasy, streaming on platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and MBC.

Legit.ng published an article about September K-dramas. The Korean entertainment industry delivered an exciting lineup of films and shows across genres. August 2025 had shows and movies like Ms. Incognito, First Lady, Walking on Thin Ice, and The Youth.

September 2025 featured several exciting K-dramas, including thrillers, action, romance, and comedy. Fans can watch these shows and movies on Disney Plus, Netflix, and MBC streaming platforms.

