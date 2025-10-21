Benin Republic coach Abdoulaye Ouzerou has sent a strong warning to Super Falcons ahead of the 2026 WAFCON qualifier

Their male counterparts were denied the opportunity to qualify for their first-ever World Cup

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala and six others arrive in Lome for the West Africa derby

Benin Republic will host the Super Falcons in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Stade de Kegue in Lome, Togo, on Friday, October 24.

Three days later, the second leg will be held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Super Falcons during a friendly between Nigeria and Algeria at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Benin coach sends warning to Nigeria

Benin Republic coach Abdoulaye Ouzerou is optimistic that his players can stun the 10-time WAFCON champions when they clash.

According to Punch, Ouzerou said his players will outsmart the Super Falcons and rely on their mental strength to overpower the Nigerian side.

He admitted that Nigeria are technically better than his players in every ramification. He said:

"My girls are going to count on their hearts. If a side is physically and technically inferior, one must compensate mentally. And mentally, we are ready. We’ll rely heavily on that spirit.”

“There’s no comparison possible physically and technically; we know that, we’re not crazy. But mentally, I believe we can make up for those differences.

Asisat Oshoala during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup group B match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Falcons begin training in Lome

Defending champions Super Falcons have commenced training ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final qualifying match (1st leg).

According to NFF, two-time Women's UEFA Champions League winner Asisat Oshoala, Tosin Demehin, Folashade Ijamilusi, Joy Omewa, Anderline Mgbechi, Blessing Ilivieda, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Afolabi and Kafayat Mafisere were among the early birds in Lome.

The NFF failed to extend an invitation to Gift Monday for the second time, after missing out on the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed Justine Madugu as the head coach of the Super Falcons.

The former Adamawa Queens coach led Nigeria to win their 10th WAFCON title, coming from behind to beat host Morocco 3-2, per BBC.

According to Blueprint, the NFF General Secretary said the decision was made following the extensive evaluation by the Technical Committee and Technical Department. Madugu was subject to criticism before the WAFCON, as some Nigerians were against his appointment as interim coach.

List of invited Super Falcons players

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Anderline Mgbechi and Rachael Unachukwu

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Shukurat Oladipo, Michelle Alozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, Blessing Ilivieda, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Miracle Usani.

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade, Taiwo Afolabi, Deborah Abiodun, Jennifer Echegini, and Christy Ucheibe.

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo, Joy Omewa, Esther Okoronkwo, Asisat Oshoala, Folashade Ijamilusi,and Kafayat Mafisere.

Madugu nominated for coach of the year

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu has been nominated for the prestigious Coach of the Year award at the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

The nomination follows Madugu’s remarkable role that saw Nigeria’s women’s national team win a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

