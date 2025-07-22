Upcoming K-dramas in August 2025: New movies and shows and where to watch

Korean television continues to deliver an exciting lineup of movies and series across a variety of genres. Upcoming K-dramas in August 2025 include series such as Mary Kills People, Beyond the Bar, Love, Take Two, and Pretty Crazy. These dramas will be streaming on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and MBC.

Key takeaways

The highly anticipated Canadian remake of the black comedy drama Mary Kills People will be released on 1 August 2025 on MBC.

will be released on 1 August 2025 on MBC. You can watch My Lovely Journey on Channel A starting from 2 August, and Our Golden Days will be released on 9 August on KBS2.

on Channel A starting from 2 August, and will be released on 9 August on KBS2. Romantic comedy fans can watch Pretty Crazy on 12 August 2025 in theatres, and My Troublesome Star is being released on 18 August 2025, on ENA/Genie TV.

on 12 August 2025 in theatres, and is being released on 18 August 2025, on ENA/Genie TV. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies documentary is set to be released on 15 August 2025 on Netflix.

Upcoming K-dramas releasing in August 2025

August 2025 will feature⁠ a vibrant list of interesting new K-drama series, a few new movi‍es, and documentaries. Below is a list of the best K-dramas releasing in August 2025 and where to watch.

Mary Kills People (1 August)

Genre : Black comedy drama, medical thriller

: Black comedy drama, medical thriller Director : Park Joon Woo

: Park Joon Woo Main cast : Lee Bo-young, Kang Ki-young, Lee Min-ki

: Lee Bo-young, Kang Ki-young, Lee Min-ki Network: MBC

Mary Kills People is a highly anticipated black comedy-drama and a remake of the acclaimed Canadian series⁠. The show follows a veteran emergency medical doctor who leads a double life, illegally providing euthanasia to suffering patients. Mary Kills People offers a unique mix of medical ethics, crime, and emotional transformation.

Love, Take Two (4 August)

Genre : Family drama, comedy

: Family drama, comedy Director : Yoo Je Won

: Yoo Je Won Main cast : Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung-heon, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan

: Uhm Jung Hwa, Song Seung-heon, Lee El, Oh Dae Hwan Network: tvN

Love, Take Two is a comedy family drama. The show follows the story of a 43-year-old single mother and her 23-year-old daughter, a medical student.

They decide to move to rural Korea to start a new chapter. Filmmaker Yoo Je Won explores relatable themes of romance, a fresh start in love, and the possibilities of a second chance.

Our Golden Days (9 August)

Genre : Family drama, comedy

: Family drama, comedy Director : Kim Hyung-seok

: Kim Hyung-seok Main cast : Jung Il-woo, Jung In-sun, Chun Ho-jin, Lee Tae-ran

: Jung Il-woo, Jung In-sun, Chun Ho-jin, Lee Tae-ran Network: KBS2

Our Golden Days is a family drama series that bridges generational divides. The show aims to bring together older and younger people as they redefine the meaning of family.

The series follows Lee Ji Hyeok, a competent and glamorous man recognised for his success in both work and love. He hit‍s rock bottom, prompting him on a‌ journey of‌ redis​c​ove​r​y about what truly matters. Ji Eun O, a bright, cheerful café manager and interior designer who once had a crush on Ji Hyeok, supports him through his woes.

Twelve (23 August)

Genre : Superhero action, fantasy

: Superhero action, fantasy Director : Kang Dae-gyu

: Kang Dae-gyu Main cast : Park Hyung-sik, Seo In-guk, Lee Joo-bin, Ko Kyu-pil, Kang Mi-na, Sung Yoo-bin

: Park Hyung-sik, Seo In-guk, Lee Joo-bin, Ko Kyu-pil, Kang Mi-na, Sung Yoo-bin Network : KBS2

: KBS2 Streaming: Disney+

Twelve is a new K-drama series about a smart but troubled detective who has to solve a string of murders. Intriguingly, a new murder happens every twelve days. As he digs into the cases, he uncovers a dark secret connecting the crimes to his past.

Fighting against time and his struggles, he rushes to stop the next killing and reveal the truth hidden by the twelve victims.

Romance K-dramas releasing in August 2025

August 2025 is going to be the month of interesting romance dramas for K-drama fans. The lineup features a talented cast and promising storylines that will catch your attention. Below are romantic K-dramas releasing in August 2025 that you can binge on.

My Lovely Journey

Genre : Romantic drama

: Romantic drama Director : Kang Sool

: Kang Sool Main cast : Gong Seung-yeon, Kim Jae-young, Yoo Joon-sang

: Gong Seung-yeon, Kim Jae-young, Yoo Joon-sang Network: Channel A

My Lovely Journey is a series based on a Japanese novel, Welcome Back, Traveller, by Maha Harada. It follows Kang Yeo-reum, a former idol group member who is now a travel journalist for a lifestyle program. Though she physically appears confident, she struggles with anxiety about her future.

Kang Yeo-reum develops a special relationship with Lee Yeon-seok, a former engineer turned aspiring movie director. He now works a​s‍ an e​dito‌r for her tra‌vel program. The show blends emotional healing with breathtaking travel settings.

Pretty Crazy (13 August)

Genre : Comedy, romance, mystery

: Comedy, romance, mystery Director : Lee Sang-geun

: Lee Sang-geun Main cast : Im Yoon-ah, Ahn Bo-hyun, Joo Hyun-young, Go Geon Han as Hui Beom

: Im Yoon-ah, Ahn Bo-hyun, Joo Hyun-young, Go Geon Han as Hui Beom Network: CJ Entertainment

Pretty C​razy is one of the highly anticipated dark romantic-comedy series The series, which has 12 episodes, was directed by Lee Sang-geun and produced by R&K and Sanai Pictures. Talented Korean actors include Im Yoon-ah and Ahn Bo-hyun, who promise a mix of humor and suspense.

The movie follows the story of Seon-ji, a woman living downstairs, harbouring a wild secret. She crosses paths with the man upstairs, known as Gil-gu, at exactly 2 a.m. Pretty Crazy is all about love, curses, and big changes, with a supernatural element.

My Troublesome Star (18 August)

Genre : Romantic comedy

: Romantic comedy Director : Choi Young Hoon

: Choi Young Hoon Cast : Im Yoon-ah, Ahn Bo-hyun, Sung, Joo Hyun-young, Go Geon-han

: Im Yoon-ah, Ahn Bo-hyun, Sung, Joo Hyun-young, Go Geon-han Network: ENA/Genie TV

My Troublesome Star is a new K-drama that revolves around Im Se-Ra, a former top celebrity who mysteriously disappeared after an accident 25 years ago. She reappears as Bong Cheong-Ja, an ordinary middle-aged woman with no memory of her past 25 years.

As Bong Cheong-Ja attempts a comeback to regain her lost memories and reclaim her former glory, she meets Doggo Cheol, an enthusiastic detective. He has just been demoted to traffic police due to an unexpected incident. The series will explore their unexpected romance and growing trust as they navigate the unexpected connection.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (23 August)

Genre : Fantasy romance

: Fantasy romance Director : Jang Tae-yu

: Jang Tae-yu Main cast : Lee Chae-min, Im Yoon-ah, Choi Gwi-hwa, Kang Han-na

: Lee Chae-min, Im Yoon-ah, Choi Gwi-hwa, Kang Han-na Network: tvN

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is set in Korea's old Joseon Dynasty and tells the story of King Yi Hwan. He's a young and charming king, but his surprising secret is his obsession with food and cooking. Despite the strict rules and political drama in his palace, the king finds happiness in the kitchen.

The show focuses on the king's secret cooking adventures and his relationship with Han Seo-yeon, a skilled palace chef. She's determined to bring new ideas to royal cooking, all while dealing with the tricky world of palace politics. As they connect over their love for food, their complicated romance grows against a backdrop of palace rivalries and societal norms.

K-dramas releasing in August 2025 on Netflix

Netflix has scheduled two K-dramas set to premiere on the platform this August as follows:

Beyond the Bar (2 August)

Genre : Legal drama, office

: Legal drama, office Director : Kim Jae-hong

: Kim Jae-hong Main cast : Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Jin-wook, Jeon Hye-bin, Lee Hak-joo

: Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Jin-wook, Jeon Hye-bin, Lee Hak-joo Network : JTBC

: JTBC Streaming: Netflix

Beyond the Bar is a story about lawyers based on real-life legal cases at Yullim Law Firm led by Yun Seok Un. The new series promises to dive into life and relationships through the lens of a law firm, blending comedy and drama.

Viewers will enjoy the relationship between Yun Seok Un and Kang Hyo Min, a rookie lawyer who is socially awkward. Although she clashes with Yun Seok Un, she eventually becomes a competent lawyer.

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (15 August)

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Director : Jo Seong-hyeon

: Jo Seong-hyeon Streaming: Netflix

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies is a new Korean documentary series premiering on Netflix. The docuseries explores four terrible events that shocked South Korea. It shares the heartbreaking stories of the people who survived and uncovers hidden truths that haven't been talked about for a long time.

The show tells these dark stories through the words of those who experienced them. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies highlights why it's so important to remember these events so they don't happen again. The documentary is directed by Jo Seong-hyeon and written by Kan Min-ju and Park Min-jeong.

Is Netflix bringing a slew of K-dramas in August?

Netflix will be premiering two K-dramas this August. Beyond the Bar is scheduled to stream from 2 August 2025. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies is a Korean docuseries set to premiere on 15 August 2025.

August 2025 looks like an interesting month for Korean drama enthusiasts. Upcoming K-dramas in August 2025 will explore the themes of love, comedy, exciting legal thrillers, everyday life stories, and fascinating mysteries.

