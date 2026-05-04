A worried young man has turned to social media for answers after using his 4.2kVA solar inverter to pump water at home

According to the man, his solar installer had informed him that his solar system could carry a 1hp pumping machine only if it were on a sunny day

However, when he attempted to pump water on a sunny day using his solar, he noticed something unexpected that got him concerned

A man, identified on Facebook as Ikponmwosa Osawaru Robinson, has appealed to netizens for help after what happened when he tried to pump water with his 4.2kVA solar inverter.

In a Facebook group for solar installers and dealers, the man shared a video of his solar setup as he narrated what transpired.

A man had used his 4.2kVA solar inverter to pump water. Photo Credit: Ikponmwosa Osawaru Robinson

Source: Facebook

Solar user's worrying experience

In his Facebook post on May 3, Osawaru stated that his solar installer had informed him that he could use his solar to pump water with a 1hp pumping machine, provided that there is adequate sunlight.

On a sunny day, Osawaru decided to pump water with his solar inverter, but noticed that his pumping machine did not make any noise.

What was even more worrying was that his inverter became very hot. Osawaru wondered if it was normal for his inverter to be hot.

Describing his solar setup, Osawaru wrote that his inverter is a 4.2kVA 24V, his battery is 3kwh 25.6V, and he has three panels, which are 3kwh. He shared a video of his solar setup.

The man's Facebook post read:

"Good afternoon, installers. Someone recently installed solar for me, though I never wanted to use it to power borehole, but he told me it can carry my 1hp pumping machine but it has to be on a sunny day.

"I decided to try it today, my borehole didn't make any noise talk more of pumping even when the sun is extremely hot. I also noticed that the inverter became very hot. Is it normal for the inverter to be hot?

"My inverter is 4.2KVA 24V.

"Battery is 3kwh 25.6V.

"Panel is 550W 3pcs."

A man seeks help after attempting to pump water with his solar inverter. Photo Credit: Ikponmwosa Osawaru Robinson

Source: Facebook

Solar installation: Man's concern stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's solar concern below:

Carter David said:

"The 4.2kva-24v SAKO inverter and 2.56kwh battery I installed for someone is powering their 1hp pumping machine. 4.2kva-24v SMS inverter too."

Miracle Etim said:

"The inverter is a very good product. He would've given you 6.2kva 48volts of it with at least 6pcs of 650 watts jingo panels.

"And it would've delivered.

"But the price of that one and this 4.2kva set-up isn't the same."

Sufficient Grace Solar Energy page said:

"Your panels are not enough. At least 6 panels of your 550w should do that."

Adeolu Williams said:

"🤣🤣🤣 Firstly, it should be 4 pieces or 450w panels or 4 pieces of 550w.

"I will advise you to call the installer and tell him the problem."

Engr Ogbe Daniels said:

"This inverter is powerful am using it just that the panels are not enough."

Omójolà Emmanuel Opéyemí said:

"It's supposed to work now. Check the pumping machine with another power source, maybe something is wrong o."

Anonymous participant 441 said:

"Ur panel is too small but outside that first check if there is supply in that ur control box."

Dele Jose said:

"My itel 3kva with 2.5kw itel lithium battery carry my 1hp pumping machine while my 2 freezer and a fridge is walking in the daytime but I have 4 750watts panels so I think u should either add to ur panels."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had bragged online after installing a solar inverter with lithium batteries.

Man explains how his solar works

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who installed a 6.2kW solar system had explained how it works at night.

He explained on his page that he had just installed a small but very strong solar system and noted that the system is 6.2kW.

However, the battery of the solar system is 5.12kWh and mentioned what the client would enjoy with the newly installed solar system.

Source: Legit.ng