Ahead of the kick-off of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg fixtures between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich versus PSG, a parrot has given its predictions of the outcomes

The parrot's owner released a video on TikTok showing how his pet predicted the winner in both second-leg matches, triggering reactions online

EPL leaders Arsenal will face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, while PSG goes to Bayern's home after playing a first leg nine-goal thriller

A parrot named Roza has predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches involving Bayern, and PSG, and Arsenal versus Atletico Madrid.

The forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with Arsenal facing Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in Spain, while Bayern will welcome PSG after an epic first leg, which produced nine goals.

Parrot Roza predicts the UEFA Champions League semi-final fixtures. Photo Credit: @roza.pronos, Facebook/UEFA Champions League

Source: TikTok

UCL semis: How parrot predicted winners

In a short TikTok video, two plates containing edibles were placed before the parrot, and whichever one it eats from signals its prediction.

In the clip, the parrot ate from the plate with an Atletico Madrid logo, giving its prediction that Arsenal would lose on Tuesday.

For the other match, it ate from the plate with a PSG logo, signalling its forecast that the French side would carry the day against the Bavarians.

The parrot also predicted the semi-final matches in the Europa League.

A parrot predicts the winners of the forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches. Photo Credit: @roza.pronos

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

UCL semi-finals: Parrot's predictions generate reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the parrot's predictions below:

Air Panas said:

"👌👌PSG win cook."

🦂The Real Issa🦂 said:

"Good luck guys."

simslides said:

"Maybe you should include draw meals too coz Roza would have picked the draw match between Athletico vs Arsenal... think about it."

eddeby said:

"We don't know what will happen today, according to Roza picks...but Atletico vs arsenal broken aour heart's, it's better to predict a single match correctly instead of many games wrongful."

Yeo Arouna14 said:

"Thanks a lot."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White man known for his accurate predictions had forecasted the full-time results in both the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches, as well as named the players who would score goals.

Supercomputer predicts UCL finalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the team that would get to the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The match is crucial for both teams as they have never won the competition before; Atletico has not reached a final in 10 years, and Arsenal has not reached one in 20 years. The first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium ended in a draw with strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez scoring for their respective teams from the penalty spot.

The Gunners felt cheated after VAR overturned Dutch referee Daniel Makkelie’s initial decision to award a penalty for a David Hancko foul on Eberechi Eze. The second semi-final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Wednesday, May 6, between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who won the first leg 5-4.

Source: Legit.ng