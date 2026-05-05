Mrs Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, the mother of the late ‘Fish Magnet,’ has been nominated as the Commissioner for Women Affairs in Anambra State

The appointment came after the kidnapping and murder of her son, an incident that saw massive public outcry and protests from across the country

Governor Soludo’s new cabinet list features 18 names, with a surprising 14 new faces brought into the administration’

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has nominated Mrs Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, the mother of slain businessman Martin Onyekesi, for a key position in his cabinet.

Mrs Onyekesi has been named Commissioner for Women Affairs, a role that places her at the centre of policies affecting women and families across the state.

Anambra governor Chukwuma Soludo nominates the mother of the late ‘Fish Magnet' as commissioner. Photos: Fish Mganet/Chukwuma Soludo.

Source: Instagram

Her nomination came months after the tragic death of her son, Martin Onyekesi, widely known as “Fish Magnet.”

The businessman was abducted from his residence by kidnappers and later found dead in another part of Awka, despite efforts to secure his release.

The incident had sent shockwaves across Anambra State, with many residents expressing outrage over the growing insecurity at the time.

Public demonstrations followed, including one led by social media activist VeryDarkMan, who joined others in demanding justice.

Her name is part of a broader list of 18 commissioner nominees submitted by Soludo to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

According to a statement from the office of the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze formally received the list during plenary.

Interestingly, only four of the nominees are returning commissioners, while the majority are new faces.

Old video of Fish Magnet draws mixed reactions

Meanwhile, mixed reactions followed an old video of the late Fish Magnet, in which he mentioned those who were angry with him and explained why.

In the clip, Fish Magnet said fish sellers were angry with him because he reduced the price of the edible for everyone. In his words:

"You understand. Fish sellers are angry with me because I came into the industry and I am crashing price for everybody. "I'm reducing the price."

Man shares last chat with Fish Magnet

In another development, a Nigerian man shared his last chat with the late Fish Magnet.

The man identified as @AyamTjay on X (formerly known as Twitter) mourned the death of the popular fish seller.

He said that Fish Magnet told him how to start a fish farm in his backyard and shared a screenshot of their last conversation on TikTok.

The X post read:

“Just heard that Fish Magnet was kidnapped and killed by the kidnappers in Anambra. This is sad to hear. Why are you people like this? This was my last conversation with him when he was telling me how to start a backyard fish farming. May his soul RIP.”

Fish Magnet was abducted from his residence by kidnappers and later found dead. Photos: Fish Magnet.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman pained by Fish Magnet's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman had mourned the tragic demise of Fish Magnet.

In a Facebook post, the woman disclosed that she wanted to buy fish worth N98k from Fish Magnet, whom she greatly admires, before his untimely demise.

She shared their last WhatsApp before his demise and described him as an honest and hardworking Igbo youth. His death left her in pain.

Source: Legit.ng