NiMet has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across many Nigerian states for Thursday, June 11

The agency has said northern states will start with sunny skies before later thunderstorms and rainfall

NiMet also predicted widespread rainfall in southern states and has warned motorists about flooding risks

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in many parts of the country on Thursday, June 11.

The agency warned residents to prepare for wet weather, strong winds, and possible flooding in vulnerable communities.

NiMet issues fresh weather update showing rain and thunderstorms spreading across Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The weather outlook was shared by the agency on its official X account on Wednesday evening, June 10.

Northern states face sun, then thunderstorms

According to NiMet, northern states are expected to begin the day with mostly sunny skies and patches of clouds. However, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are likely later in the day in parts of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba states.

The agency said the change in weather could bring lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds after the warm morning conditions.

In the North-Central region, cloudy weather is expected in the morning across several states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, and Kogi. Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are forecast for the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet noted that residents in the region should be prepared for wet conditions as the weather could lead to localised flooding in some areas.

NiMet predicts extensive rain across south

The agency also predicted widespread rainfall across much of Southern Nigeria. While some states may experience isolated showers in the morning, more extensive rainfall is expected later in the day.

States likely to be affected include Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River.

Motorists, airlines urged to monitor weather conditions

NiMet warned that strong winds could precede rainfall in some locations and advised residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.

NiMet issues fresh weather update showing rain and thunderstorms spreading across Nigeria on Thursday. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The agency further urged people living in flood-prone communities to remain alert, while motorists were advised to drive carefully because heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and make roads slippery.

Airlines were also encouraged to obtain regular weather updates to support safe flight operations.

The forecast suggests that most parts of Nigeria will experience rainfall or thunderstorms at some point on Thursday, with the North-Central and Southern regions expected to record the most widespread wet conditions.

NiMet warns of heavy rainfall, flood risk

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) projected widespread rainfall across Nigeria in June, with thunderstorms expected as the rainy season becomes fully established in several northern states.

The agency said Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno may experience sustained rainfall, alongside above-normal levels in parts of the South West and central regions, increasing flash flood risks.

NiMet also warned of malaria and cholera threats linked to the rainy season. It urged residents to clear drainage channels, observe hygiene practices, and avoid flooded roads during heavy downpours and storms.

Source: Legit.ng