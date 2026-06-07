The winner of Miss World Nigeria 2026 has been announced

Tamunosoye Karibi-George, a 26-year-old model, clinched the crown on May 6, 2026

She will be representing Nigeria at the forthcoming Miss World Festival

Tamunosoye Karibi-George, representing Bayelsa State, has been crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026.

The 26-year-old beauty queen from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerged winner among 20 finalists in a competition themed “Pride, Power, and Purpose.”

Tamunosoye Karibi George shines as Miss World Nigeria 2026. Credit: @missworldnigeria

Source: Instagram

She was crowned on Saturday night, May 6, 2026, at the grand finale held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Karibi-George will be sent to represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss World Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from August 9 to September 5, 2026.

Silverbird Group founder and former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, announced her victory and celebrated the moment on X, declaring:

“WE HAVE A QUEEN! A new chapter begins. Please join us in celebrating TAMUNOSOYE KARIBI-GEORGE, representing Bayelsa State, as the newly crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026!”

Tamunosoye Karibi George wins Miss World Nigeria 2026. Credit: @missworldnigeria

Source: Instagram

Murray-Bruce praised her advocacy work through her initiative, Beyond Labels, which promotes inclusion, dignity, and empowerment for children with special needs. He described her as “more than a queen” whose purpose, poise, and passion earned her the crown.

He urged Nigerians to support her as she prepares to carry the national flag to the global stage: “Go forth and inspire the world. Go forth and make Nigeria proud.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng reported that former beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina aka Chichi Vanessa has reacted to online criticism that sprang up after she declared interest in the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija).

This was after the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty queen expressed excitement as her reign finally came to an end and shared her plans for the next big move.

In a video, Chidimma, who promised to disclose everything that happened to her during her reign, shared how much she enjoyed her time in Nigeria.

The former beauty queen, who stated that a lot of opportunities abound in Nigeria, said she would return to the country once her documents were sorted.

She also recalled how her management prevented her from participating in the recently concluded BBNaija season 10 edition because she was still a queen at the time the show began. Chidimma, however, revealed she was looking forward to the 2026 edition.

"I really enjoyed my stay in Nigeria, and even now, like I said, once I get my documents sorted, I am going. You know, Nigeria was really great for me. The eight months I stayed there were amazing. I feel there is more; there are so many opportunities in Nigeria. I also wanted to do Big Brother next year," she said.

Reacting to a social media post made by Legit.ng, a social media user, Ngwakwanalethole, accused the beauty model of enjoying the benefits in Nigeria but refusing to live there.

He wrote: “It's like she enjoys the benefits in Nigeria, but refuses to settle there.”

Chidimma Adetshina came under the comments to highlight that no one was allowed to speak for her unless they were in her shoes.

“@ngwakwanalethole, how can I settle when I have serious issues that need to be solved? Just because you're not in my shoes, please don't speak for me respectfully.”

Chidimma Adetshina bows out of pageantry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Adetshina revealed her decision to permanently step away from beauty pageants.

Adetshina, who emerged as the first runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, disclosed her desire to focus on her education.

During a press conference, Chidimma reaffirmed her decision, stating that she had done her best.

Source: Legit.ng