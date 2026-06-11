Benjamin Omosivie, popularly known as Benriffs, emerged as the winner of the 2025 Kiekie Unscripted Experience after beating over 500 contestants

The show challenged contestants across multiple categories, including music, comedy, acting, dance, cooking, and theatrical performances

His victory earned him a brand-new Mikano Changan CS15 SUV, while first runner-up King Stevie went home with N2.5 million

The atmosphere inside the glittering grand arena on Sunday evening was electric. For months, the air had been thick with anticipation, creative tension, and the unmistakable energy of raw, unadulterated Nigerian talent.

The collective journey reached a breathless, emotional crescendo as the curtains fell on the highly anticipated finale of the Kiekie Unscripted Experience ‘The Big Stage’ competition.

How Benriffs Conquered 'The Big Stage' and the Kiekie Unscripted Experience to Win a 2025 Mikano SUV. Credit: KIEKIEUNSCRIPTEDEXP

Source: Instagram

Out of an initial pool of over five hundred ambitious contestants who entered the arena with nothing but dreams and determination, one name rose above the rest.

Benjamin Omosivie, better known as Benriffs, a multi-talented performer whose consistency and artistic depth captured the hearts of the voting audience, emerged as the undisputed champion, driving away with the ultimate grand prize: a brand-new, ultra-modern Mikano Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The grand finale was the definition of premium entertainment, blending high-stakes competition with a masterful celebration of contemporary African pop culture and entertainment.

From the opening sequence to the final, nerve-wracking announcement, the show proved that the modern Nigerian entertainment landscape is experiencing a massive paradigm shift.

It was a night where tears of joy mixed with the flashing lights of cameras, and where the corporate world seamlessly shook hands with the creative industry to forge an unforgettable milestone.

To truly appreciate the magnitude of Benriffs’ victory, one must look back at the grueling road that led to the final stage. When the call for entries was made earlier this year, the digital space was flooded with thousands of applications, which were carefully narrowed to 500 frontline contestants.

Benriffs triumphs at The Big Stage, takes home Mikano SUV. Credit: KIEKIEUNSCRIPTEDEXP

Source: Instagram

These individuals represented the diverse tapestry of Nigerian creativity, encompassing singers, dancers, actors, comedians, poets, and a unique variety of performers.

There was also a cooking competition. And so, week after week, the competition grew increasingly fierce, demanding not just raw talent, but adaptability, mental stamina, and an ability to perform under the unpredictable terms of an unscripted environment.

Benriffs' path to the crown was an artistic evolution. Initially entering the competition as a dark horse, he consistently found ways to reinvent his performances, surviving multi-layered elimination rounds that sent many fan favorites packing.

Whether he was tasked with delivering an impromptu freestyle or creating an original performance under time constraints, Benriffs displayed a rare artistic maturity that did not escape the eagle eyes of the judges, who were also his audience.

When his name was finally called by the show’s creator and host, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, the arena erupted into cheers. Overwhelmed by the gravity of the moment, Benriffs fell to his knees, burying his face in his hands.

Watch the moment Benriffs won below:

The keys to the sleek Mikano SUV symbolised more than just material wealth; they represented a clean transition from an aspiring underdog to a certified star with the mobility and platform to take on the global entertainment industry.

What set this season of the Kiekie Unscripted Experience apart from traditional talent hunts was its refusal to be boxed into a single creative genre. The show pushed contestants outside their comfort zones, testing their versatility through an array of spontaneous challenges.

Perhaps the most talked-about milestone of the entire season was the intense culinary showdown. The cooking competition became an instant viral sensation, forcing contestants to handle knives, frying pans, and complex flavor profiles under the ticking clock of a high-pressure kitchen.

Judged by culinary heavyweights and celebrity food icons, including the renowned chef Hilda Baci and Mama Deola, the cooking challenge was a beautiful chaos.

Contestants were asked to prepare traditional Nigerian delicacies with a modern, unscripted twist. For many, it was a hilarious disaster, but for others, it was an opportunity to showcase their multi-dimensional nature.

Other key moments leading up to the finale included the high-octane theatrical night and the celebrity-led game segments.

These challenges paired raw contestants with established industry icons, forcing the upcoming talents to match the energy and comedic timing of veterans like Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni, and Bisola Aiyeola.

It was through these multi-disciplinary trials that the initial five hundred contestants were systematically whittled down to the 23 who graced the stage last Sunday night.

Benriffs' journey ends in victory with SUV win at Kiekie's The Big Stage. Credit: KIEKIEUNSCRIPTEDEXP

Source: Instagram

Beyond the glitz, the glamour, and the shiny new vehicle, the true heartbeat of the Kiekie Unscripted Experience lies in its foundational philosophy.

At its core, the project is a deliberate, structured intervention aimed at solving one of the biggest crises in the contemporary Nigerian creative sector: the lack of sustainable platforms for emerging talent.

Through this initiative, Kiekie has successfully transitioned from being one of Africa’s most sought-after content creators into a visionary cultural institution.

Speaking backstage after the finale, an emotional but visibly proud Kiekie shared her profound motivation for creating ‘The Big Stage’ format. She emphasised that the wealth of talent in Nigeria is limitless, but the doors of opportunity remain frustratingly narrow for those without structural backing or financial leverage.

Kiekie stated:

"When we conceived the Kiekie Unscripted Experience, the goal was never just to create a funny game show or another temporary television distraction.

"The goal was to build a bridge. We wanted to create a launchpad where a young person from any corner of this country could stand on a premium stage, look the world in the eye, and say, 'This is what I am capable of.' Watching Benriffs stand there today with those car keys makes every sleepless night, every production headache, and every single sacrifice completely worth it. We are not just making television; we are deliberately raising a new generation of self-sufficient, confident, and highly skilled Nigerian talents who will dominate the global space in the coming years."

The success of an enterprise of this scale relies heavily on corporate alignment, and the partnership between the Kiekie Unscripted Experience and its sponsors set a new benchmark for corporate social responsibility in the entertainment sector.

The grand prize, a state-of-the-art Mikano Changan CS 15 SUV, stood as a striking testament to the automotive brand's belief in the power of the youth demographic.

Representatives from Mikano Motors expressed immense satisfaction with the execution of the show and the emergence of Benriffs as the grand prize winner. During the official key presentation ceremony on the stage, the corporate sponsors noted that investing in the creative industry is no longer a luxury but an economic necessity for brands that want to remain relevant and impactful.

"Mikano has always been a brand associated with power, reliability, and innovation," the official sponsor representative remarked during the live broadcast. "By partnering with Kiekie on 'The Big Stage,' we saw an opportunity to power the dreams of the next generation. The creative industry is the new crude oil of Nigeria, and the young people driving it deserve the absolute best tools and assets to succeed. Benriffs has shown exceptional character, resilience, and brilliance throughout this competition. Handing over this SUV to him is our way of saying that Mikano believes in his journey, and we are proud to provide the wheels that will carry his talent to new frontiers."

Benriffs crowned the winner of The Big Stage after months of intense competition. Credit: benjamin_omosivie

Source: Instagram

The winners of the cooking competition, led by Okoye Damian, better known as Chef Damian, also took home millions in cash prizes and cooking equipment.

Other celebrity guests and judges who witnessed the final showdown were equally effusive in their praise. Media personality and industry veteran VJ Adams, who had closely monitored the contestants' growth over the season, noted that the standard of performances during the finale was high enough to compete on any international network.

Similarly, actors Femi Adebayo and Muyiwa Ademola, who graced the finale, commended Kiekie for her selflessness in using her platform to lift others, describing the show as an essential blueprint for future talent development programs across the continent.

As the lights dim on 'The Big Stage' for this season, the ripple effect of what has been accomplished will undoubtedly be felt for a long time. For the winner, Benjamin's life will never be the same. He steps out of the unscripted arena not just as a driver of a luxury Mikano vehicle, but as a brand ambassador for creative excellence, carrying the hopes and aspirations of the hundreds of contestants he competed alongside.

Among other celebrities that attended the finale were Bovi, IK Osakioduwa, Kenny Blaq (co-host), Stan Nze, Jessica Obasi, Kamo State, Folagade Banks (Mama Demola ), Do2dtun, Aisha Lawal, Taoomaa, VJ Adams, Bisola Aiyeola, and Osas Ighodaro, among others.

For the Nigerian media and entertainment industry, the Kiekie Unscripted Experience has proven that authentic, homegrown formats can capture the collective imagination of the public without relying on foreign franchises.

By seamlessly weaving together comedy, culinary arts, drama, and intense competition, the show has created a richer, more inclusive definition of what it means to be talented. With a successful season concluded and a new star born, the journey toward building the ultimate ecosystem for Nigerian talent has taken a massive, definitive step forward.

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Source: Legit.ng