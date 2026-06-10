Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri shared a touching video where she spoke extensively about the current harsh economic realities facing many citizens across the country

The movie star noted how expensive basic food items like tomatoes have become while pointing out that many workers still earn very low salaries

Following her emotional social media post, many concerned Nigerians agreed with her observations while sharing their personal economic struggles

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has voiced her concern over the rising cost of living in Nigeria, saying even people like her are beginning to feel the pressure.

The actress shared her thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on June 10, where she reflected on the growing difficulty of affording basic food items.

Ruth Kadiri says soaring cost of tomatoes and pepper shows how difficult life is becoming for many Nigerians. Photo: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri explained that she is not usually one to complain, but recent days have left her troubled.

"Good morning, Nigerians. As a human being, I'm not one that is known for complaining, but you see, this past couple of days has been so troubling for me. Because if somebody like me can start to feel the brunt of the heaviness of being a human being is I wonder what other people are going through."

She pointed to the soaring prices of tomatoes and peppers, noting that ₦5,000 is now spent on just those items, while many Nigerians earn between ₦25,000 and ₦50,000 monthly.

"Cost of tomatoes is now so high. Like somebody will use ₦5,000 buy pepper, tomato, like ₦5,000, while somebody else out there is probably earning ₦25, ₦30, ₦40, ₦50k, but you are only using ₦5k to buy tomato and and pepper. Basket of tomato, we don't even want to say that. You know, the cost of feeding, which is basic in Nigeria, is now so high."

Ruth Kadiri reacts to rising living costs and says many Nigerians are facing difficult times feeding their families. Photo: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri warned that hardship could cause people to turn against one another, describing poverty as something that eats away at the mind.

"I don't know if they want us to turn against ourselves, because people that are not sensitive would start looking at ourselves as the enemies. Poverty, what poverty does to people's mind It's like cancer to the mind, to the brain. It eats it away."

The talented actress said she woke up feeling sober and sad, worried about those who may take out their frustrations on loved ones.

"I woke up this morning, I'm sober, you know and I just feel sad for people out there who do not know. Because a lot of people are just gonna be angry for the sake of it. Angry at their wives, angry at their kids, angry at their husbands."

Watch her Instagram video below:

Fans react to Ruth Kadiri's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users agreed with the actress, noting that the economic hardship has affected everyone.

@SupremeJVibes wrote:

“When the wealthy are crying, the poor are already suffocating. If our stars are feeling the heat, the average Nigerian is surviving on pure, unadulterated grace. It's no longer a cost of living crisis; it's a cost of surviving crisis. May Nigeria not happen to us.”

@creatureUSA reacted:

“My dear high cost of living is everywhere now because of increase in the price of petrol. But Nigeria's government should do something about it”

@Moscolar_A commented:

“Bandits Dey everywhere what did you expect food price will rise now. That’s why people are getting poorer everyday and the government doesn’t even care.”

@EmediongTG said:

“When the rich are crying, the poor are already bleeding. There is really no middle class left in Nigeria right now.”

@Bendclap1 wrote:

“Nigeria is very expensive now for we in mainland it’s still not really fair but people in island are facing a lot worse situation”

Ruth Kadiri calls out President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruth Kadiri raised her voice against the growing insecurity in Nigeria in a direct message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her May 20 outcry followed the tragic killing of Mr Michael Oyedokun, a teacher executed by terrorists after the Oyo school kidnapping incident, where 46 people were taken.

The movie star urged the president to protect lives, stating that innocent Nigerians are suffering from problems they know nothing about and are unsafe even in their homes.

Source: Legit.ng