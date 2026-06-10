Kate Henshaw and a troll have clashed on X over a viral video she made with some of her colleagues while on a movie set

The actress was seen conversing with her colleagues in Yoruba, a language she does not speak fluently, many viewers found the moment amusing, but the video did not sit well with a troll, who criticised her online.

The exchange quickly escalated, with Henshaw and the troll trading words, their confrontation sparked reactions from fans, who took sides

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and a troll recently clashed online following a viral video she made with some of her colleagues.

In the clip, which was recorded while the actress was on a movie set, Henshaw was seen speaking Yoruba and joking around with her colleagues.

Reactions as Kate Henshaw, troll clash over viral video. Photo credit@ketaeh8nshaw

Source: Instagram

However, the video did not sit well with a social media user identified as Jonathan Fadare.

The conversation in the video touched on political issues, while fellow actress Kehinde Bankole remarked that she preferred not to publicly share her views on the subject because of potential reactions to her opinion.

Reacting to the clip on X, Fadare criticised Henshaw, describing her as a "failed actress" and accusing her of seeking relevance.

He also alleged that she was displaying tribal bias and made several disparaging remarks about the movie star.

Kate Henshaw responds to troll

In response, Henshaw fired back at the troll, dismissing his comments and criticising his remarks.

Fans defend Kate Henshaw after troll came for her over viral video. Photo credit@ka8ehenshaw

Source: Instagram

She also rejected his claim that she was a failed actress and stated that her response would be the last one she would give him on the matter.

Fans take sides between Henshaw and troll

The exchange sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans defending Henshaw. Several users argued that the actress was merely having fun with her colleagues in the video and criticised Fadare for attacking her over the clip.

Others shared their opinions on the exchange, with some expressing disappointment at the tone of the online confrontation.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Kate Henshaw

Here are comments below:

@elizabeth.akwa commented:

"She was obviously joking."

@soniaquee_n reacted:

"How can any reasonable person call Kate a failed actress? How."

@aphunme_beau_debut said:

"Till they catch some of you offline and mess you up."

@l0v.mayaa wrote:

"Hope that person is okay, sha cause what was all that? I mean, getting hot over something everyone there sees as a cruise?? Nawa oo."

@e4_esther shared:

"But that video is clearly a joke, Abi na me no serious with life? Kate Henshaw and a failed actress in the same sentence? Please find something else, abeg."

@pappichuloo1 stated:

"The same aunty Kate? Failed actress make he talk another one ...She's legendary cos she no gree support nonsense government he wrote all that trash? He's the obvious tribal ɓygOt from the deepest pit of ĥell."

Ituah Ighodalo speaks about marrying Kate Henshaw

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Ituah Ighodalo had granted an interesting interview on Upgradetv where he was asked about his plan to remarry again.

The clergy stated that his late wife's spirit still follows him everywhere he goes, and he loved her dearly before her death.

He noted that he was not aware that he was interested in the actress and sent a message to the blogger who wrote about it.

Source: Legit.ng