Learning centres in some states in Nigeria shut down amid rising fears of terrorist attacks and abductions

Teachers’ strike in Oyo state has led to school closures, raising concerns over student safety and insecurity

Edo state in South-South Nigeria, closed schools following intelligence warnings of a planned mass abduction

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Schools in some parts of Nigeria closed early on Wednesday, June 10, as fears of terrorist attacks spread.

The schools were hurriedly shut down following a fatal attack by suspected bandits on the UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke, Kogi state and a threat of possible invasion at learning centres in Niger and Edo states.

Schools close in Oyo and Edo states amid rising fears of possible terrorist attacks. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

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Security fears force school closures

This is happening a few weeks after school pupils were abducted in Oyo state.

The development prompted national and international condemnation of what appears to be a worsening security situation in the country.

1) Schools close in Oyo

Public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo state are currently on strike, leading to the closure of many schools, except for candidates sitting for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), in early June, initiated this action in response to the abduction of pupils and teachers in the Oriire local government area (LGA).

Its decision follows the abduction of about 39 pupils and seven teachers in Oriire on Friday, May 15, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of schools.

As efforts continue to secure the victims’ release, the differing responses from public and private school bodies underscore the broader debate over how best to address insecurity or pressure both the federal and Oyo state governments to intensify efforts to rescue the captives while minimising disruptions to education in the state.

2) Schools close in Niger

The Sun reported on Wednesday, June 10, that there was pandemonium in Minna, the Niger capital and other parts of the state following rumours of planned kidnapping of students, forcing schools to hurriedly shut down activities.

As early as 9:00 am, news spread across the state suggesting that bandits in their numbers, and riding on motorcycles, were seen moving towards the state capital, fueling fear of a possible attack on schools.

This resulted in a chaotic situation as parents abandoned their offices and businesses to go and pick up their wards from school, especially those in the suburbs of the state capital.

Both public and private schools hurriedly shut down academic activities as the staff also scrambled for their safety.

Also, schools in some local government headquarters like Guara, Gawu Babangida local, Sabon-Wuse, Tafa local government abruptly closed down activities for the day as parents rushed to pick their wards, the newspaper noted.

3) Edo closes schools over abduction threat

Premium Times reported on Wednesday, June 10, that a leaked Department of State Services (DSS) intelligence report has warned of a planned mass abduction of schoolchildren in parts of Edo state, raising fresh concerns about security in a state already grappling with a wave of kidnappings.

Following the report, the Edo state government ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo LGA.

The directive was contained in a circular dated June 9 and signed by Enodolomwanyi Otamere, the permanent secretary (PS) of the state ministry of education.

Governor Monday Okpebholo-led Edo state shuts schools over reported abduction threat targeting schoolchildren amid security concerns. Photo credit: HE Sen Monday Okpebholo

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Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits invade Abuja, police respond

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two suspected bandits terrorising residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) were killed during a joint security operation led by the police.

Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, the FCT commissioner of police, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command's headquarters in Abuja.

Sanusi explained that the operation was launched following the abduction of five residents of Paze community in Byazhin Ward of Bwari Area Council.

Source: Legit.ng