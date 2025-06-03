Catching up with the Half Baked cast: What have they been up to?

It has been many years since the movie Half Baked was released, and it has become a favourite for many fans. Some have continued acting, while others have tried different paths like comedy, radio hosting, and . The main Half Baked cast members include Dave Chappelle, Jim Breuer, Guillermo Díaz, and Harland Williams.

Catching up with the Half Baked cast

Directed by Tamra Davis and released on 16 January 1998, Half Baked became a cult classic thanks to its quirky humour and memorable characters. But what have the stars been up to since then? Find out more details about the Half Baked cast below.

1. Dave Chappelle as Thurgood Jenkins

Dave Chappelle then and now. Photo: @Growingupinthe90soriginal, @ChappellesShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : David Khari Webber Chappelle

: David Khari Webber Chappelle Date of birth : 24 August 1973

: 24 August 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of May 2025)

51 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Dave Chappelle starred as Thurgood Jenkins, a good-natured and humorous janitor who finds himself in a bind after selling stolen weed to help free his friend Kenny from jail. Following the film, Chappelle’s career gained momentum. He landed minor roles in Blue Streak (1999) and Undercover Brother (2002), and went on to release his first HBO stand-up special in 2000.

In 2003, he became one of the biggest names in comedy, creating the hit show Chappelle's Show. Later, in 2017, Dave Chappelle released four comedy specials on Netflix and earned a Grammy Award in January 2018 for his comedy album, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas.

2. Jim Breuer as Brian

Jim Breuer then and now. Photo: @Growingupinthe90soriginal, @jimbreuer_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : James Breuer

: James Breuer Date of birth : 21 June 1967

: 21 June 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of May 2025)

: 57 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Valley Stream, New York, United States

Jim Breuer portrayed the role of Brian, a dim-witted and cheerful stoner with a love for tie-dye and a carefree attitude that brought laughs to the group’s wild journey. Before Half Baked, Jim gained fame for his performance on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998.

After starring in Half Baked, Jim Breuer continued his comedy career, performing stand-up, hosting radio shows, and appearing on TV and in comedy specials. He starred on the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait (2016-2017). Since 2009, Breuer has hosted his weekly radio show on SiriusXM’s Raw Dog Comedy channel.

Harland Williams as Kenny Davis

Harland Williams on Half Baked (L). Harland Williams in Las Vegas, Nevada on 23 May 2025 (R). Photo: @PittsburghImprov, @harlandwilliams on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Harland Reesor Williams

: Harland Reesor Williams Date of birth : 14 November 1962

: 14 November 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of May 2025)

: 62 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Harland Williams was cast in Half Baked as Kenny Davis, an innocent friend who gets arrested early in the movie for accidentally killing a police horse by feeding it junk food. He initially made his movie debut in Dumb and Dumber (1994) and starred in Simon and RocketMan (1997).

After Half Baked, the stand-up comedian continued acting and has since been featured in numerous movies, including The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Freddy Got Fingered (2001) and Sorority Boys (2002). He also provided voices in works such as Meet the Robinsons (2007) and Sausage Party (2016). Harland also created the children's animated series Puppy Dog Pals (2017–2023).

Rachel True as Mary Jane Potman

Rachel True in Half Baked (L). Rachel True on 16 November 2024 (R). Photo: @RachelTrue, @trueracheltrue on X, Instagram 9modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Rachel India True

: Rachel India True Date of birth : 15 November 1966

: 15 November 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of May 2025)

: 58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Rachel True played Mary Jane Potman, Thurgood’s smart and kind love interest in Half Baked, who disapproved of his weed use but cared deeply for him. He originally gained prominence for her roles in such films as The Craft (1996) and Nowhere (1997).

Rachel went on to star in the UPN sitcom Half and Half from 2002 to 2006 and played a supporting role in the 2007 comedy The Perfect Holiday. She also appeared in horror films Agnes and Horror Noire, in 2021. Recently, Rachel has appeared in Harlem (2023) and Half Baked: Totally High (2024).

Laura Silverman as Jan

Laura Silverman, then and now. Photo: @Growingupinthe90soriginal, @TeejWithaFeather on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Laura Jane Silverman

: Laura Jane Silverman Date of birth : 10 June 1966

: 10 June 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of May 2025)

: 58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Bedford, New Hampshire, United States

Laura Silverman, sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, played Jan, Brian's pothead co-worker at the record store. The older sister of comedian Sarah Silverman, Laura, previously provided a voice in Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.

Since her appearance in Half Baked, the famous actress has had roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm (2002), The King of Queens (2005–2006) and The Comeback (2005, 2014). She also provided voices in Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic and The Sarah Silverman Program, and recently in Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedstorm.

Guillermo Diaz as Scarface

Guillermo Diaz then and now. Photo: @blexmedia, @guillermodiazreal on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Guillermo Díaz

: Guillermo Díaz Date of birth : 22 March 1975

: 22 March 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2025)

: 50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

In Half Baked, Guillermo Díaz plays the character of Scarface, the tough and loud friend known for his short temper and funny outbursts. After his appearance in Half Baked, Guillermo went on to appear in 200 Cigarettes (1999) and Stonewall (1995).

The actor achieved further recognition for his role as Diego "Huck" Muñoz in the drama series Scandal. He has also made guest appearances on Chappelle's Show, Law & Order, Weeds, ER, Broad City, and Girls. Guillermo's recent works include Deli Boys (2025), St. Denis Medical (2025) and The Good Doctor (2024).

Tommy Chong as Squirrel Master

Tommy Chong then and now. Photo: @thefloatingspaceman, @heytommychong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Thomas B. Kin Chong

: Thomas B. Kin Chong Date of birth : 24 May 1938

: 24 May 1938 Age : 88 years old (as of 2025)

: 88 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Canadian-American comedian Tommy Chong played Squirrel Master, the mysterious inmate who protects Kenny when he goes to prison. After appearing in Half Baked, Tommy Chong continued his career in comedy and acting.

He reprised his iconic role as Leo on That '70s Show, voiced Yax in Disney's Zootopia (2016), and Uncle Grandpa, and appeared in a 2017 episode of Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park. Tommy also starred alongside Cheech Marin in the 2025 documentary Cheech & Chong's Last Movie.

Who is the main character in Half Baked?

The main character in Half Baked is Thurgood Jenkins, played by Dave Chappelle.

Who are the cameos in Half Baked?

Half Baked features several fun cameos from well-known stars. Celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart, Willie Nelson, Bob Saget, and Stephen Baldwin each appear briefly as over-the-top stoner characters.

Who was the guy on the couch in Half Baked?

The guy on the couch in Half Baked was played by Steven Wright. His character is a silent stoner who mysteriously lives on the couch and barely moves or speaks throughout the film.

Is Half Baked a good movie?

Half Baked is considered a fun and silly stoner comedy by many fans, especially those who enjoy lighthearted humour. While it got mixed reviews from critics, it became a cult classic over time.

The Half Baked cast has come a long way since the film’s release on 16 January 1998. While some stars like Dave Chappelle rose to massive fame, others continued working steadily in comedy, acting, or even explored new ventures. No matter the path, their roles in this cult classic are still remembered fondly by fans around the world.

