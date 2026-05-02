NAF intensified aerial offensive under Operation HADIN KAI, striking terrorist enclaves in Sambisa and the Tumbuns

Air strikes destroyed insurgent hideouts, logistics hubs, and neutralised fighters in coordinated operations

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended troops and reaffirmed sustained pressure on terrorist groups

Borno state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has stepped up its aerial offensive in the North-East, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting insurgent positions in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns area.

Acting on what it described as credible intelligence, NAF air assets conducted coordinated attacks on identified terrorist enclaves.

AF Strikes Terrorists in Sambisa and Tumbuns Strongholds

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement signed by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF destroyed hideouts, disrupting logistics bases, and neutralising several fighters in sustained operations.

Strikes hit Sambisa and Tumbuns strongholds

On 30 April 2026, NAF aircraft carried out an Air Interdiction mission in Alafa, within the Sambisa axis.

The operation reportedly targeted confirmed terrorist facilities and supply points, which were successfully engaged and destroyed during multiple strike runs.

The offensive continued on Friday, 1 May, with another major strike on insurgent positions in Metele, located in the Tumbuns. Surveillance had revealed a heavily fortified island base, complete with defensive trenches, storage structures, and a concentration of fighters.

Military sources indicated that the location was subjected to precise and sustained bombardment, leading to the destruction of the stronghold and significant losses among the insurgents.

NAF reaffirms resolve to sustain pressure

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the efforts of personnel involved in the operations, highlighting their professionalism and effectiveness.

He stated that the Air Force remains committed to maintaining pressure on terrorist groups, ensuring they are denied the ability to regroup or sustain operations.

NAF noted that “operations will persist with increased intensity until all terrorist capabilities are dismantled and threats to national security fully neutralised.”

Borno: Troops kill ISWAP commander

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled a coordinated attack by ISWAP terrorists on Kukareta community in Borno state, neutralising a top commander and several fighters in the process.

The insurgents reportedly launched the assault shortly after midnight, attempting to overrun the community, but were met with a swift and sustained counter-offensive by troops of Sector 2 that lasted until about 3:00 a.m.

Theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar, confirmed that the operation led to the death of ISWAP commander Abu Umar Bundi Munzir alongside other fighters.

Source: Legit.ng