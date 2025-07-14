Emergency! TV show cast: Where are the talented actors now?

Premiering in the early 1970s, Emergency! introduced viewers to a talented cast. Since its finale in 1977, some cast members like Randolph Mantooth stayed in entertainment, others retired or passed away, including Julie London and Bobby Troup. Uncover what your favourite stars are up to now.

Randolph Mantooth (L), Julie London (C), and Kevin Tighe (R) are among the Emergency! cast. Photo: Vivien Killilea, Martin Mills, Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Where is the Emergency! TV show cast now?

The show stars several notable actors and actresses, many of whom went on to have outstanding acting careers. However, some have passed away or retired, and others have pursued other ventures. Here is the main cast of Emergency!

Randolph Mantooth as Johnny Gage

Actor Randolph Mantooth hosting a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society circa (L). Randolph attends the San Diego International Film Festival 2018 (R). Photo: Vivien, Dianna (modified by author)

Full name: Randolph Mantooth

Randolph Mantooth Date of birth: 19 September 1945

19 September 1945 Age: 79 years old (as of June 2025)

79 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Randolph is one of the most memorable actors. He made his acting debut in 1970 with a minor role in Matt Lincoln. After Emergency! ended, Randolph continued to appear in films and TV shows such as The Love Boat, The Fall Guy, The City, and Killer Holiday.

Randolph retired from acting in 2013. However, he has remained deeply involved in theatre through other roles.

He has also served as a motivational speaker at Fire and EMS conferences and actively advocated for emergency medical services. In 2023, he co-produced the EMS documentary Into the Unknown: The Paramedic's Journey with his longtime friend and Emergency! co-star, Kevin Tighe.

Kevin Tighe as Roy DeSoto

Kevin during the filming of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (L). Kevin, the acclaimed actor, starred in the play Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo(R). Photo: Allen J., Will Hart (modified by author)

Full name: Kevin Tighe

Kevin Tighe Date of birth: 13 August 1944

13 August 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of June 2025)

80 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Kevin Tighe portrays fire-fighter paramedic Roy DeSoto in Emergency! Before landing a role in Emergency!, he had been featured in The Graduate, Bonanza, and The Immortal.

After the show ended, Kevin continued acting and went on to star in films and TV shows such as Matewan, Tales from the Crypt, Newsies, Lost, and The Common Law. He has not acted since 2016, when he appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Kevin has a daughter named Jennifer Tighe.

Julie London as Dixie McCall

American singer and actress Julie London and Rory will be starring together in the 1947 film 'The Red House'. Photo: Archive Photos

Full name: Julie London

Julie London Date of birth: 26 September 1926

26 September 1926 Date of death: 18 October 2000

18 October 2000 Age of death: 74 years old

74 years old Place of birth: Santa Rosa, California, United States

Julie London was an American singer and actress. She is known for hit songs such as Cry Me a River, My Heart Belongs to Daddy, and Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man. Julie starred in Emergency! as head nurse Dixie McCall.

Before landing the role in Emergency!, she had appeared in Hong Kong, Checkmate, and The Eleventh Hour. After the show ended, Julie retired from acting. She was married to a fellow Emergency! star, Bobby Troup, from 1959 until Bobby died in 1999. The actress passed away on 18 October 2000.

Mike Stoker as Mike Stoker

Mike Stoker from Emergency! Photo: EmergencyTelevisionShow (modified by author)

Full name: Charles Michael Stoker

Charles Michael Stoker Date of birth: 25 June 1941

25 June 1941 Age: 84 years old (as of 2025)

84 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Mike Stoker was a real engineer at the Los Angeles County Fire Department stationed at Fire Station 69 in Topanga Canyon. He played the role of firefighter engineer Mike Stoker in Emergency! Mike taught people how to save lives through his role in the show.

After Emergency! ended, Mike was promoted from specialist firefighter to captain in 1978. He continued serving with the Los Angeles County Fire Department until his retirement in 1996 from Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates.

Vince Howard as Sheriff's Deputy Vince

Full name: Vincent Herbert House

Vincent Herbert House Date of birth: 21 July 1929

21 July 1929 Date of death: 18 July 2002

18 July 2002 Age at death: 72 years old

72 years old Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Vince Howard was an American actor born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. He was cast as Sheriff's Deputy Vince in Emergency!. Before landing a role in Emergency!, he had been featured in Mission: Impossible, Fuzz, The Smith Family, and The Felony Squad.

After Emergency!, he continued acting and starred in over 100 films and TV series. Vince died on 18 July 2002, three days before his 73rd birthday.

Marco Lopez as firefighter Marco Lopez

Marco during the filming of Emergency! (L). Lopez points to the upper photo featuring several Emergency! cast members (R). Photo: @EmergencyTelevisionShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Marco Antonio Lopez

Marco Antonio Lopez Date of birth: 10 September 1935

10 September 1935 Age: 89 years old (as of June 2025)

89 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Marco Lopez was born on 10 September 1935 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The actor starred in Emergency! as firefighter Marco Lopez. Besides Emergency!, his other famous acting credits include South Pacific, Hong Kong, and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.

After Emergency!, Marco continued acting, often appearing in guest roles on shows like Murder, She Wrote, MacGyver, and The Six Million Dollar Man. He also began mentoring aspiring actors in Las Vegas. Marco retired from acting in 2001.

Tim Donnelly as Chet Kelly

Tim Donnelly in the house with a dog lying in a brown leather couch. Photo: @EmergencyTelevisionShow (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Timothy David Donnelly

Timothy David Donnelly Date of birth: 3 September 1944

3 September 1944 Date of death: 17 September 2021

17 September 2021 Age at death: 77 years old

77 years old Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Tim Donnelly was among the main Emergency! cast members. The actor was born on 3 September 1944 in Los Angeles, California, United States. In Emergency!, Tim portrayed a character named Fireman Chet Kelly.

After the NBC's Emergency! ended, Tim remained active in the entertainment industry until his retirement in 1984. He appeared in various TV shows and films like The Rousters, Enos, and B.J. and the Bear. The actor died on 17 September 2021, at the age of 77, from complications following surgery.

Robert Fuller as Dr. Kelly Brackett

Actress Jennifer and Fuller attend the Third Annual Joan Rivers Celebrity Tennis (L). Robert Fuller attends Paramount Network Television and CBS (R). Photo: Ron, Giulio (modified by author)

Full name: Leonard Leroy Lee

Leonard Leroy Lee Date of birth: 29 July 1933

29 July 1933 Age: 91 years old (as of June 2025)

91 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Troy, New York, United States

Robert Fuller is a retired actor from Troy, New York, United States. He began his career as a dancer and stuntman before transitioning into acting. Robert made his acting debut in 1952 with a minor role in Come Back, Little Sheba.

After the show ended, he continued his prolific acting career, appearing in approximately 98 movies and TV shows. The actor retired from acting in 2001, his last acting credit being Walker, Texas Ranger. Since retiring, he and his wife, actress Jennifer Savidge, have lived on a ranch in North Texas.

Bobby Troup as Dr. Joe

Portrait of American composer and actor Bobby Troup (L). American singer and pianist Bobby Troup (1918 - 1999) performs at the Odeon (R). Photo: Hulton Archive, Paul Natkin (modified by author)

Full name: Robert William Troup Jr.

Robert William Troup Jr. Date of birth: 18 October 1918

18 October 1918 Date of death: 7 February 1999

7 February 1999 Age at death: 80 years old

80 years old Place of birth: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States

Bobby Troup was an American jazz singer, songwriter, pianist, and actor. He is known for releasing hit songs such as Lemon Twist, Now You Know, and I'm Such A Hungry Man. Bobby is also known for writing Get Your Kicks on Route 66 song.

Bobby Troup portrays Dr. Joe in Emergency!, where he starred alongside his wife, Julie London. After the show ended, he continued acting for a few years before retiring in 1985. Bobby died on 7 February 1999 at the age of 80 due to a heart attack.

Michael Norell as Captain Hank Stanley

Actor Michael Norell. Photo: @EmergencyTelevisionShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Alden Norell

Michael Alden Norell Date of birth: 4 October 1937

4 October 1937 Date of death: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 Age at death: 85 years old

85 years old Place of birth: Wallace, Idaho, United States

Michael Norell was an actor, screenwriter, and film producer. He wrote several films and TV shows, including Three on a Date, The Love Boat, and What's Up Doc. Michael also wrote four episodes of the TV show Emergency!

Michael starred in 110 episodes of Emergency! as Captain Hank Stanley. After the show ended, he continued his work as a screenwriter until his retirement in 2001. The actor also worked as a producer on projects such as Aloha Paradise and Terrifying Tales. He passed away on 12 May 2023, at the age of 85.

Did the cast of Emergency get along in real life?

Yes, the Emergency! cast shared a great off-screen rapport, particularly Randolph Mantooth and Kevin Tighe, who played Johnny Gage and Roy DeSoto, respectively. Their real-life friendship mirrored their on-screen partnership.

However, Randolph and Kevin sometimes disagree. Mantooth disclosed this during an interview, where he mentioned:

We disagree on many things, but that has nothing to do with our acting together and does not affect our onscreen partnership.

Who's still alive in Emergency?

As of 2025, several main cast members from Emergency! are still alive. They include Randolph Mantooth, Kevin Tighe, Marco Lopez, Robert Fuller, and Mike Stoker.

Who were the real firefighters in Emergency?

While Emergency! featured mostly professional actors in its main cast, real firefighters and technical advisors were brought in to enhance the show's authenticity. For example, Mike Stoker was a real firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Was there a spin-off of Emergency?

Yes. In 1973, NBC aired an animated spin-off of Emergency! called Emergency +4, which was designed for children and shown on Saturday mornings. It ran for two seasons, with a total of 23 episodes, and ended in 1974.

Decades later, the Emergency! cast has gone in different directions. Some continued thriving in Hollywood, while others stepped away into quieter lives or retirement. Their impact on the show remains lasting, even as a few of the main cast have sadly passed on.

