Jamaica defeated India 2-0 to qualify for the 2026 Unity Cup final

The Reggae Boyz will face Nigeria in a repeat of last year’s title decider

Super Eagles are chasing another Unity Cup triumph under coach Eric Chelle

Jamaica have booked their place in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup after defeating India 2-0 at The Valley in London.

The Reggae Boyz produced a composed display to secure victory and set up a blockbuster final clash against defending champions Nigeria.

Femi Azeez celebrating his goal for Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2026 semi final against Zimbabwe. Photo by Maynard Manyowa

Source: Getty Images

The victory means Jamaica and Nigeria will meet in the Unity Cup final for the second consecutive edition after both sides contested last year’s dramatic title decider.

The 2026 Unity Cup is the fourth edition of the international tournament, which features countries with large diasporas in London.

This year’s competition is taking place between May 26 and 30 at The Valley in Charlton, South-East London, the same stadium that previously hosted the 2004 edition of the tournament.

Jamaica dominate India to reach final

Jamaica wasted little time asserting themselves in the semi-final clash against India.

The Caribbean side opened the scoring after just eight minutes through Courtney Clarke, who calmly converted to hand his side an early advantage.

India attempted to respond and showed moments of promise, but Jamaica’s physicality and attacking quality proved difficult to contain throughout the encounter.

The Reggae Boyz eventually secured victory 10 minutes from time when Kaheim Dixon added the second goal to seal a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

The result confirmed Jamaica’s return to the final, where they will attempt to gain revenge against Nigeria after last year’s heartbreaking defeat on penalties.

Nigeria eye another Unity Cup triumph

Nigeria had earlier secured their own place in the final after defeating Zimbabwe in the opening semi-final.

Coach Eric Chelle continued his strong start with the Super Eagles as his side recorded a 2-0 victory to move within one win of another Unity Cup title.

Millwall forward Femi Azeez emerged as the hero of the match after scoring twice on his senior international debut.

The striker opened the scoring after only five minutes to give Nigeria an early lead.

Despite dominating large spells of the game, the Super Eagles missed several opportunities to increase their advantage before halftime, allowing Zimbabwe to remain in contention.

Zimbabwe also appealed strongly for a penalty during the second half, but the referee waved away their protests.

Nigeria eventually sealed victory shortly after the hour mark when Azeez grabbed his second goal of the night to cap a memorable debut performance.

The win maintained Nigeria’s impressive record in the competition and moved the Super Eagles closer to yet another Unity Cup triumph.

History of the Unity Cup

According to The Mirror, the Unity Cup returned in 2025 after a lengthy absence dating back to 2004, and Nigeria have quickly re-established themselves as the competition’s dominant side.

Last year, the Super Eagles defeated rivals Ghana 2-1 in a tense semi-final before facing Jamaica in the final.

That encounter ended 2-2 after an entertaining contest before Nigeria eventually triumphed 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Nigeria vs Jamaca during the 2025 Unity Cup final. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s history in the tournament stretches back even further as the Super Eagles also won the competition’s inaugural edition in 2004.

Familiar rivals meet again

According to ESPN, Chelle is using the Unity Cup to rebuild after failure to reach the 2026 World Cup and the upcoming final promises to deliver another entertaining battle between two sides known for their attacking football and passionate fan support.

Jamaica will head into the encounter hoping to avenge last year’s painful penalty defeat, while Nigeria will aim to continue their dominance in the competition.

Both countries also boast strong diaspora support in London, which is expected to create a vibrant atmosphere at The Valley.

The match could once again produce a thrilling contest similar to last year’s dramatic showdown between the two nations.

Nigeria prepare for bigger tests

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria will face two major international friendlies after the Unity Cup final against Poland and Portugal next month.

Several key stars, including Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey, were omitted from the Unity Cup squad but are expected to return for the high-profile friendlies.

Source: Legit.ng