A serious road crash in Lagos leaves multiple passengers injured at Federal Bus Stop

Eyewitnesses report a female driver lost control while speeding to avoid a street sweeper

Emergency teams rush injured victims to hospitals amid chaotic scene and traffic management efforts

Lagos state - A serious road crash occurred on Monday, May 18, morning at Federal Bus Stop along Ipaja Road, Lagos, involving a Honda vehicle with registration number KTU 921 JY and two commercial tricycles, leaving several passengers injured.

The accident, which happened at about 8:50 a.m., reportedly caused panic in the busy area as commuters and traders rushed to assist victims at the scene.

Tragedy in Lagos as Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Tricycles in Lagos, Many Reportedly Dead

Source: Twitter

Driver allegedly speeding before losing control

Eyewitnesses said the female driver of the Honda car was allegedly driving at high speed when she attempted to avoid a street sweeper employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Punch reported.

In the process, the vehicle reportedly struck the sweeper before swerving across the road and colliding with two tricycles coming from the opposite direction.

One witness described the sequence of events as sudden and chaotic, noting that the impact left commuters in shock.

About 10 passengers injured in multiple collision

It was gathered that around 10 passengers in the affected tricycles sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some reportedly in serious condition while others suffered minor wounds.

Emergency response teams and bystanders quickly assisted in evacuating the injured from the wreckage.

Victims rushed to hospital for treatment

The injured passengers were initially taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency care before some were later referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja for further treatment.

Medical personnel are said to be attending to those with more severe injuries.

Security and traffic agencies respond to scene

Officers from the Gowon Divisional Police Headquarters, alongside neighbourhood watch personnel and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were deployed to the scene to manage traffic and coordinate rescue operations.

Authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

11 die as vehicle falls off bridge on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

11 people have died after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Afolabi Odunsi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Source: Legit.ng