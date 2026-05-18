Breaking: Tragedy in Lagos as Speeding Vehicle Crashes Into Tricycles in Lagos, Many Reportedly Dead
- A serious road crash in Lagos leaves multiple passengers injured at Federal Bus Stop
- Eyewitnesses report a female driver lost control while speeding to avoid a street sweeper
- Emergency teams rush injured victims to hospitals amid chaotic scene and traffic management efforts
Lagos state - A serious road crash occurred on Monday, May 18, morning at Federal Bus Stop along Ipaja Road, Lagos, involving a Honda vehicle with registration number KTU 921 JY and two commercial tricycles, leaving several passengers injured.
The accident, which happened at about 8:50 a.m., reportedly caused panic in the busy area as commuters and traders rushed to assist victims at the scene.
Driver allegedly speeding before losing control
Eyewitnesses said the female driver of the Honda car was allegedly driving at high speed when she attempted to avoid a street sweeper employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Punch reported.
In the process, the vehicle reportedly struck the sweeper before swerving across the road and colliding with two tricycles coming from the opposite direction.
One witness described the sequence of events as sudden and chaotic, noting that the impact left commuters in shock.
About 10 passengers injured in multiple collision
It was gathered that around 10 passengers in the affected tricycles sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some reportedly in serious condition while others suffered minor wounds.
Emergency response teams and bystanders quickly assisted in evacuating the injured from the wreckage.
Victims rushed to hospital for treatment
The injured passengers were initially taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency care before some were later referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja for further treatment.
Medical personnel are said to be attending to those with more severe injuries.
Security and traffic agencies respond to scene
Officers from the Gowon Divisional Police Headquarters, alongside neighbourhood watch personnel and officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were deployed to the scene to manage traffic and coordinate rescue operations.
Authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.
11 die as vehicle falls off bridge on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway
11 people have died after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun state.
This was contained in a statement issued by Afolabi Odunsi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944