The FCT Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has named AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh its “Best Crime Fighter of the Year"

The union said he was recognised for intelligence-led operations that targeted violent crimes, improved surveillance, and strengthened rapid-response policing in Lagos

The award will be presented during the NUJ 2026 Press Week in Abuja, according to the journalists' association

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has named Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as its “Best Crime Fighter of the Year,” citing his tenure as Lagos state commissioner of police and reforms in policing operations.

The award will be presented on Tuesday, May 19, during the opening ceremony of the NUJ 2026 Press Week at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, a statement by the journalists' association said. Legit.ng gathers that the event is themed “2027 Election: Defending Democracy in the Era of Disinformation.”

AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh with the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: NUJ FCT

Source: UGC

NUJ cites crime operations, policing reforms

In a nomination letter signed by council chairman Grace Ike and secretary Jide Oyekunle, the union said Jimoh was selected for contributions to crime reduction, public safety, and improved relations with the media during his service in Lagos.

The council said his tenure was marked by intelligence-led policing strategies targeting armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, cybercrime, and street violence.

It also highlighted operational adjustments under his leadership, including expanded K9 deployment, surveillance coordination, rapid-response systems, and increased use of data in crime prevention.

Journalists cite response to harassment cases

The NUJ said Jimoh’s intervention in cases involving harassment and intimidation of journalists contributed to improved confidence among media workers in Lagos.

It also noted increased engagement between the police, media, civil society groups, and community leaders during his tenure, which it said improved information sharing and coordination.

“Under your leadership as Lagos State Commissioner of Police, you transformed public safety through innovative strategies, including enhanced K9 operations, rapid response to media harassment cases, and data-driven crime reduction,” the letter said.

The council added that the recognition reflects what it described as a combination of operational policing and stakeholder collaboration.

AIG Jimoh's career background

Jimoh, from Kwara state, currently heads the Zone 2 Police Command, which covers Lagos and Ogun states.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 2000 and previously served as Force Public Relations Officer before his appointment as Commissioner of Police in Lagos in 2025.

He has also served in operational and administrative roles across several commands, including the FCT, Cross River, Oyo, and Gombe states, and participated in the African Union Mission in Sudan.

Over his career, he has attended professional training programmes within and outside Nigeria and received honours, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Presidential Award for Public Relations Personality of the Year in 2017.

NUJ says AIG Jimoh is recognised for his contributions to public safety, crime reduction, and press freedom in Lagos. Photo credit: NUJ FCT

Source: UGC

AIG Jimoh calls for stronger collaboration among security agencies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that AIG Jimoh called for stronger collaboration among security agencies as part of efforts to improve national security operations.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, April 21, during a visit to the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command of the Nigerian Air Force in Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Abdul Suleh.

Jimoh was accompanied by senior members of his management team to the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, where he held discussions on operational coordination and inter-agency cooperation.

Source: Legit.ng