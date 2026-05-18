The Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced new BVN and mobile banking rules effective May and July 1, 2026

BVN updates include a 24-hour fraud watchlist system, restriction of enrolment to persons aged 18 and above

Mobile banking changes include a one-device-at-a-time rule, N20,000 transaction limit on new devices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank Nigeria has notified its customers of fresh regulations from the CBN to strengthen their account safety and to curb financial system fraud.

The new rules, which were communicated via a message to the customers, are for operations such as Bank Verification Number (BVN) and mobile & instant payments.

The BVN rules are now effective from May 2026, while the mobile app payments are effective from July 1, 2026.

Ecobank says customers can voluntarily opt out of instant transfers under new CBN security framework. Photo: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

Here are the 8 new rules;

1. Fraud Watchlist (BVN Monitoring)

If a BVN is linked to a fraudulent transaction reported by any bank, the BVN might be placed on a temporary watchlist for a 24-hour duration. Within that period, the customer will be contacted to clarify issues with the bank, and the accounts might be temporarily restricted.

2. BVN Enrolment age limit

BVN's enrollment is now restricted to those 18 years old and above.

3. One-time Phone number change

The BVN-linked phone number could only be changed once. The bank, therefore, implores customers to always ensure that their registered number is active and update it if it has been deactivated before May 1, 2026.

4. One device at a time rule (mobile banking)

The mobile banking applications will be operational on only one device at a time. If switching devices, a full re-authentication will be needed before usage is granted.

5. Transaction limits on new device

On new device activation on the mobile banking app, a transactional limit of 20,000 will be enforced for 24 hours.

CBN introduces 8 new BVN and mobile banking rules Photo: NIBSS

Source: Getty Images

6. Opt-out for instant payment

Customers have been given the option to opt-out from the instant payment service. Upon opting out, online transfers will be blocked; however, they may be made at the bank.

7. Personalised transaction limits

Customers will have the opportunity to customise their individual transaction limit to something lower than the regulatory limit.

8. Strengthening the fraud prevention framework

All these efforts are made to tackle the increasing rise of SIM-swap fraud and other illicit activities that lead to account takeover.

CBN announces new age limit for BVN enrolment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN has announced that only individuals aged 18 years and above will be eligible to enrol for the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The directive was contained in a circular issued to banks, other financial institutions, and payment service providers as part of an addendum to the revised regulatory framework for BVN operations and watchlist guidelines in the Nigerian banking industry.

Under the updated framework, the apex bank mandated financial institutions to create and maintain a temporary watchlist for BVNs linked to suspicious or potentially fraudulent transactions reported across the system.

Source: Legit.ng