Key takeaways

Adin Ross began his streaming career playing NBA 2K on Twitch.

His conversation with LeBron James became his first viral moment on Twitch.

At the time of his departure from Twitch in February 2023, he had 7.25 total followers.

He signed a streaming deal with Twitch's rival company, Kick, in March 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Adin David Ross Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 2000 Age 24 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Jamaica Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'5" Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Levi Ross Mother Mary Jane Ross Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Woodlake High School Profession Online streamer Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

What is Adin Ross' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Pink Villa, Ross has an alleged net worth of $16 million. However, other publications such as Growth Scribe and Startup Booted allege that he is worth between $24 million and $50 million.

How much money does Adin Ross make?

Ross has made his income through live-streaming, contract deals, sponsorships and collaborations. In a 2024 interview with WWE wrestler, Logan Paul, he revealed that he earned a five-figure salary per hour from Kick. He said:

It's more on my type of time, so I get paid by the hour. I get paid pretty well. More like a five-figure number.

Although he refuted a rumour that his contract deal with Kick was $100 million, he admitted that it was a substantial earning. In October 2024, Adin revealed that he had made over $200 million from Kick in two years.

As rumours about his move from Kick intensified in 2024, the Daily Loud reported that he was set to sign a two-year-$100-million deal from Rumble. However, the streamer did not confirm the report.

Adin Ross' background and family origins

The Twitch streamer and social media influencer was born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida, in the United States. However, his family is originally from Israel. He grew up alongside his older sister, Naomi Ross, a social media influencer.

Career

Adin Ross rose to fame playing NBA 2K, a series of basketball simulation video games, with his sister on Twitch.

In 2020, Adin joined an NBA 2K community AE where he connected with other famous streamers including Bronny James, Choc and Cheesur. His blossoming friendship with Bronny would later double his average viewership on Twitch, from 2000 to 4000 viewers.

In the same year, Ross had his first viral moment, meeting LeBron James while playing 2K through his son Bronny. His popularity increased with collaborations and wagers made with other popular streamers and YouTubers.

In late February 2023, Adin was permanently banned from Twitch. Although reasons for his ban have not been fully revealed, Ross revealed to Full Send Podcast that an unmoderated Kick chat box displayed during his stream may have caused the suspension. He said:

I got suspended from Twitch because my Kick chat box was on the top right It may be for unmoderated control of our chat. My chat overlay on my Twitch stream and they were like, Oh he's streaming on Kick and we feel some type of way about that and slurs are being typed in the chat.

Ross later moved primarily to Kick, a rival streaming service platform he owns a stake in. In late 2024, speculation about his exit grew after comments from him and Kick's CEO, Eddie Craven. Later, Adin dismissed the rumours, revealing plans for Brand Risk.

FAQs

Who is Adin Ross? Adin is an online gaming personality and streamer. How old is Adin Ross? The American streamer is 24 years old as of February 2025. How tall is Adin Ross? The online gamer is approximately 5 feet 5 (170 centimetres) tall. Where is Adin Ross from? Ross was born in Boca Raton, Florida, in the United States. What is Adin Ross' ethnicity? He is an American national of Jewish descent. Does Adin Ross own Kick? No, he has equity in the company. Where did Adin Ross get his start? Adin began his streaming career playing NBA 2K on Twitch. How did Adin Ross get so rich? The former Twitch streamer's income is mostly generated from his contract deals with Kick. How did Adin Ross get famous? The internet personality's career and popularity have been fuelled by collaborations with other top YouTubers and streamers. Where does Adin Ross live? The streamer has reportedly moved to Toronto, Canada.

Adin Ross' net worth growth is a testament to his influence in the streaming industry. His popularity grew through streaming platforms such as Twitch and later through Kick and Rumble.

