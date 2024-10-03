Will Levis' girlfriend: Meet Victoria Fuller, "The Bachelor" alum

Victoria Fuller is an American model, reality TV star, and social media influencer. She became famous after appearing on the reality TV shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. The model recently gained more prominence after her relationship with American football player Will Levis came to the fore. Learn more about Will Levis’ girlfriend, including who she previously dated.

Victoria Fuller arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival (L). Will Levis' girlfriend at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (R). Photo: Mindy Small, Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Victoria Fuller was initially a medical sales representative before venturing into the entertainment industry. She started as a model and landed several gigs with notable fashion brands, such as Fashion Nova. Eventually, she attained stardom when she appeared on multiple reality TV shows. Will Levis’ girlfriend also enjoys a massive following on social media, where she shares engaging content with her audience.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Lynn Fuller Gender Female Date of birth 7 October 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Drak brown Eye colour Brown Mother Suzanne Fuller Father Douglas Fuller Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner William Donovan Levis College Old Dominion University Profession Reality TV star, sales representative, model, social media personality Instagram @vlfuller TikTok @vlfuller

Biography of Will Levis' girlfriend, Victoria Fuller

The reality TV star is reportedly the only child of Suzanne and Douglas Fuller, born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States. Her biological father, Douglas, passed away when she was 19, and her mother is now married to Charles Bergstol, an equipment specialist supervisor.

From her blended family, she has three older brothers and a younger sister called Gabrielle Bergstol.

Victoria Fuller attended Old Dominion University and completed her undergraduate studies in 2015, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics. She also reportedly obtained a master's degree in economics.

What is Victoria Fuller’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. The model currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Victoria Fuller’s age

The American reality television personality was born on 7 October 1993, and is 31 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Victoria Fuller do for a living?

Top 5 facts about Will Levis' girlfriend, Victoria Fuller. Photo: @vlfuller on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Victoria is a reality TV star. She first hit the screen in 2020, appearing in ten episodes of the 24th season of The Bachelor. Although she did not win the contest, she gained immense prominence. She was also a contestant in Bachelor in Paradise in 2022 and appeared in an episode of The Bachelorette.

Fuller’s interest in modelling began in college in 2017 when she did a few photo shoots and brand endorsements on social media. Her modelling breakthrough came in 2019 when she was signed by Wilhelmina Models. She has worked with brands such as Fashion Nova, Lilly Lashes, Lounge Underwear, Misguided, and Revolve.

The Bachelor alum owns the Uncensored Saints with Victoria Fuller podcast. The podcast, launched in February 2023, discusses various topics, including relationships, religion, insecurities, and personal growth.

The model is a social media personality boasting approximately 718 thousand followers and 210 thousand followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively. She uses the platforms to engage her audience by sharing her lifestyle pictures and entertaining videos, such as makeup tips and dance clips.

Before fame, Victoria Fuller was a medical sales representative in New York City. She also worked part-time at a yoga studio and became a fitness enthusiast.

Is Victoria Fuller in a relationship?

The reality TV star is in a relationship with Will Levis. The couple reportedly began dating in July 2024, and after keeping it private for a while, they went public. Victoria Fuller’s boyfriend, Will Levis, is a professional American football player plying his trade for the Tennessee Titans as a quarterback.

Before her relationship with Will, the model dated Greg Grippo, a Bachelorette alum. Victoria and Greg confirmed their relationship in November 2022 after about three months of their dating speculation.

What happened to Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller? After dating for over a year, they called it quits in April 2024. During a podcast interview with Jason Tartick, Greg Grippo said of their break up:

I'm not going to detail anything. But we definitely ended things. I don't have anything bad to say; she's amazing, and I know that she's going to continue to do amazing things.

In June 2022, while filming Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and DePhillipo fell in love. However, their relationship was short-lived, ending three weeks after the filming was wrapped. According to a publication by Life & Style, she has also been romantically linked with singer-songwriter Chase Rice and reality TV stars Peter Weber, Chris Soules, and Alex Bordyukov.

Victoria Fuller’s height and weight

The Bachelor alum is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, and she weighs about 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are estimated to be 36-24-36 inches (91-61-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Victoria Fuller

When was Victoria Fuller born? She was born on 7 October 1993, and her age is 31 years as of 2024. Where does Victoria Fuller come from? The American model hails from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Who are Victoria Fuller’s parents? She was born to Suzanne and Douglas Fuller, but her father died when she was 19. What is Victoria Fuller known for? She made a name for herself as a reality TV star after she competed in The Bachelor. Victoria is also a model, social media influencer, and podcast host. Is Victoria Fuller dating anyone? The reality TV star is in a relationship with American football quarterback Will Levis. They came out public in July 2024. Why did Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo break up? The reason behind the former couple’s breakup is unknown, as neither has disclosed why they parted ways. Who was Victoria Fuller in love with? She has allegedly been in multiple relationships with celebrities, such as Chris Soules, Alex Bordyukov, and Peter Weber. How tall is Victoria Fuller? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Will Levis’ girlfriend, Victoria Fuller, gained initial fame as a model, but her prominence peaked when she starred in the reality TV show The Bachelor. Her love life has also put her in the spotlight as she has been romantically linked with multiple celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published Ekene Umenwa’s biography. She is an event planner, comedian, content creator, entrepreneur, and actress best known for her role in Black Choir. The actress has also been featured in other prominent films, including Money and Blood and The Cab Ladies.

Actress Ekene Umenwa has been in the Nigerian film industry since 2011 and has starred in over 15 movies. She is also into content creation and boasts thousands of subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she shares engaging videos, including funny short skits. Would you like to know more about the Nigerian entertainer? Read her biography to discover interesting details about her.

Source: Legit.ng