Nigerian rapper Ice Prince opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life

He shared how his past choices with smoking dangerously shaped his finances

The stunning revelation made on Nevon HQ’s podcast triggered heated debate online

Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince or Ice Prince Zamani, has revealed a shocking detail about his past lifestyle, disclosing the massive amount he spent on cann@bis over the years and how it influenced his decision to quit smoking.

Speaking during a podcast session at Nevon HQ, the award-winning artist admitted that his spending habits on w+ed were excessive and financially draining, particularly with one supplier.

Ice Prince sparks massive reactions with shocking smoke spending confession. Credit: @iceprince

Source: Instagram

“From 2020 to 2026, I spent ₦340 million on w+ed from just one dealer alone, not to mention my other dealers in Abuja, Ghana, Jos, and London. This is literally just one guy.”

The rapper explained that realising how much he was spending became a turning point, ultimately pushing him to step away from the habit.

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ice Prince opened up about his fitness transformation, sharing what led him to take the bold step.

While speaking on the Echo Room podcast, the singer revealed that his decision to take his fitness seriously was inspired by an early 2025 conversation with producer Chopsticks.

He recalled Chopsticks telling him that for the next album, “we need to give them a new look, we need to lose the belly, grow the beard,” a comment Ice Prince said “just sunk in a way that I had never heard before.”

According to the rapper, he began his "weight-loss journey on that particular day.”

Ice Prince disclosed that he began researching fitness and nutrition, following fitness trainers online, and learning about food choices.

He noted that he shared another statement from Chopsticks, which became a guiding principle for him:

“Everything that goes into your mouth is supposed to be medicine; everything that goes into your mouth should play a role in your body.”

Describing his routine, Ice Prince revealed that he started with intermittent fasting and strict dietary changes.

He added that he cut out sugar and alcohol, aside from rare “cheat days.” The rapper also spoke about the importance of exercise and walking routines.

Ice Prince causes buzz online after revealing huge smoke expenses. Credit: iceprincezamani

Source: Instagram

Ice Prince, however, sparked reactions online with his take on breakfast after he declared that:

“Anybody who eats breakfast to me right now is a princess… it’s a scam… any guy that chops breakfast, you be Barbie.”

Netizens react to Ice Prince's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

citizen_stev said:

"I know it’s lies but i can’t prove it . 🤧."

naijasalesandbizhub said:

"What a Great investment, the ROI go loud Gan😂."

_cherii_coco said:

"I no even sure say snoopdog spend up to that in his entire life 😂😂."

danielgregory84 said:

"And if I ask you for 1 million now, you go start to dey complain."

callmedamy said:

"And your lungs is still alive 😂😂."

mcmakopolo1 said:

"You will think it’s a lie, but wait until u have access to money and smoke every day… in 6 years that money small self."

zbliss_kiddiesthrift said:

"No wonder Omalay dey ask him dealer for Visa . He don spend millions."

Ice Prince reacts to Kwara church attack

Legit.ng previously reported that Ice Prince reacted to the viral Kwara church attack video.

Recall that the country was thrown into mourning over the insecurity and unrest in the state.

Ice Prince reflected on growing up amid the crisis in Jos. According to him, the crisis in Jos remained one of the most underreported issues. He explained that people watched in silence as the once peaceful city bled, and now, people shudder at the mere mention of Jos.

Source: Legit.ng