A video of MC Oluomo giving a speech at his daughter's wedding has made waves on social media

The NURTWA president shared what his daughter expected from her husband as he shared his stance on polygamy

Oluomo's message has also caught attention on social media, sparking reactions with many criticising him

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), recently made headlines over his message to his son-in-law in a video from a Nikkah ceremony.

The video, which went viral showed the moment Oluomo directly addressed the groom, urging him to prioritise peace and stability in the marriage.

MC Oluomo shares his stance on polygamy as he appeals to son-in-law. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

“My daughter is not asking too much. All she wants from her husband is peace of mind and only him.

According to him, many young people today prefer a peaceful home rather than a polygamous marriage with multiple wives.

The NURTW president, who is a popular supporter of President Bola Tinubu, further explained that although he married three wives, the new generation prefers an agreement between just the husband and wife.

“I know I got married to three wives but that was the olden days. I can’t ask any of my wives to leave my house" he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported a viral video capturing the moment MC Oluomo met with actress Faitha Balogun's son while a musician performed on stage at the event.

The highlight, which has sparked reactions on social media, was the way the NURTW president touched the actress' son's head while hugging him as they conversed in low tones.

While the details of their conversation are unknown, some netizens read meaning into the video as they expressed their concerns.

MC Oluomo's appeal to son-in-law on what his daughter wants ignites reactions. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The video of MC Oluomo's message to son-in-law is below:

Reactions to MC Oluomo's message to son-in-law

The NURTW president's message has generated reactions online, with many sharing diverse opinions about his advice. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

MaryAkinwande commented:

"This is how many men thinks oo, they want their daughters to be exempted from what they preach."

Ariremako8181 commented:

"Only if the groom is dependent on his father in law wealth will make him obey such instructions. If that's not the case, the groom CA do as it please him, and not his father in law."

realsultanoa commented:

"I go still marry her, add a second wife, men stop depending on in-laws wealth, so no one can decide your happiness."

TOlaniyant reacted:

"Same here. I don't pray my sons in law to go poligny because my daughters may not have the maturity to cope like their mother had. Besides, a good hunter don't enjoy being hunted."

MC Oluomo's daughter gets engaged on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NURTW president could soon walk his daughter Ayinke down the aisle after her engagement at a lavish birthday party.

This was after videos from MC Oluomo's daughter's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, emerged online.

A clip captured the moment Oluomo's daughter Ayinke's fiancé popped the question as he went on his knees amid cheers from onlookers.

Source: Legit.ng