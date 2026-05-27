Musa Ibrahim has opened up about his unpleasant experience after acting in the 2007 Nigerian horror movie 666

The Nollywood actor spoke about intense spiritual battles, including an accident that made him take a break from the industry

Musa Ibrahim's revelation has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many recounting their experiences watching the movie

Nollywood actor Musa Ibrahim has caused a stir as he opened up about his role in the 2007 movie "666" (Beware the End Is at Hand), 19 years after it was released.

Speaking with content creator Lucky Udu in a video that was shared on social media on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Ibraham, who was one of the lead actors in the movie, opened up about the intense spiritual battles, including an accident he was involved in after filming.

Nollywood star Musa Ibrahim shares what he faced after acting in 2007 movie 666. Credit: babypolice.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, after exposing the devil in the film, he was involved in a severe accident that left him hospitalised for nearly two years.

"So many things happened in my life when people didn't see me on the screen, that film 666 is not an ordinary film, I started having issues, spiritual attacks, after the movie I was involved in an accident, I was in hospital for one to two years to get myself, after that I left entertainment for some time," he said.

Ibrahim, who is a colleague with veterans Aki and Pawpaw, said that while viewers see movies as entertainment, actors are the ones who know what they faced behind the scenes.

"The attack was not ordinary, for you to expose devils is not an easy task. Regina Askia after acting Snake Girl, left the industry, those movies have it effects," he said.

"666" (Beware the End Is at Hand) is a horror film directed by Ugo Ugbor. The movie features actors like Prince Emeka Ani, who played Lucifer, Clem Ohameze, Kenneth Okonkwo, and Musa Ibrahim.

Mixed reactions as actor Musa Ibrahim shares his unpleasant experience after role in 666 movie. Credit: babypolice

Source: Instagram

The video of Musa Ibrahim speaking about his experience after acting in 666 is below:

What people said about Musa Ibrahim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

izegbo_ya commented:

"The mark of 666 end time…the mark is everywhere end time…I remember the movie just like yesterday 😮…may God keep protecting us from things that we can’t see."

romeojuwee8 wrote:

"I pity people that says there's no spiritual side of life."

juliusrebeccaolamide reacted:

"Some roles are just too powerful for some people to play in movies. Seeking spiritual guidance is very important before taking some certain deep and powerful roles.

kaima_baddie.

Yes it has affect to those that are not spiritually strong. I was in the movie industry and I saw the counter people had while on set I watched some manifesting even one lady acted dead and was in a casket and berried after that set the lady died for real.so many encounters I have seen with my eyes while on set . Thank God you survived it."

sadboy_tutu said:

"If na so kanayor o kanayor and pete Edochie no for dey sleep again for night."

Actor becomes danfo driver

Legit.ng also reported that actor Sunday Olaoluwa Afolabi was seen driving a commercial bus in Lagos, drawing attention to the struggles faced by longtime performers in the Nigerian film industry.

This development comes weeks after a clip of his changed appearance raised alarm among movie lovers online.

"This is honestly heartbreaking. Our veterans deserve so much better than this," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng