Nigerian Defence Headquarters shared an emotional photo of a soldier praying on the battlefield during Eid al-Adha

Nigerians expressed gratitude and support for soldiers defending the nation against terrorists in heartfelt social media reactions

Commendation for frontline troops highlights their sacrifices for the nation while families celebrate Eid al-Adha at home

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has released an emotional photo of a soldier praying on the battlefield against terrorists.

The powerful photo was shared in commemoration of the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Soldiers Pray on the Battlefield during Eid al-Adha celebration. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

The Defence HQ Nigeria shared the photo via its X handle @DHQNigeria on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

“Barka da Sallah To All Troops At The Frontline.

#ForGodandCountry"

Nigerians react to photo of soldiers observing prayers on battlefield

@Nzmilionbilion

Barka da Sallah to all frontline personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces. May your sacrifices, courage, and dedication never go unrewarded. May God protect and strengthen you as you continue defending the nation.

@Olaniyi26176099

May the Almighty God continue to protect everyone of you and your entire household, Amin Ya Allah.

@WajihatullahA

Eid Mubarak to our gallant soldiers. You are always in our prayers.

@sunie29683

Thank you for your service and dedication. May Allah protect you. We love you, and we are proud of you.

@belloibrahim332

Barika deh salah. I think there should be a way or a site where anyone can donate to frontline officers to support them.

@IbrahimAda55609

The real heroes are not those stealing money in HOA. God bless my people. HEROES.

@itz_hamman

Blessed. Eid Mubarak, may Almighty guide and protect ya'll out there.

@Mcdoskey1

Send them their Salah bonuses and improve their feeding. Make nobody use their boney buy properties for Abuja.

@afolayantosin67

We deeply appreciate your sacrifices. Victory is yours in all front and you will all return safely back to your families. This war will not consume you. You conquer, and Nigeria will win. Barka Da Sallah.

@ENGR_Sustain

Eid Mubarak to the Nigerian Army, especially our gallant soldiers on the battle front. May God continue to protect, strengthen, and grant you victory as you defend the nation.

@abubakar_mnazif

Barka da Sallah to our gallant soldiers at the frontline. May Allah continue to guide and protect us from any form of evil plan of the enemies of the State.

@LekanAdeosun2

Most Muslims are home with their families celebrating the Sallah, but these few are in the forest keeping us safe. May God protect our troops.

Eid Al Adha: Nigerian pastor claims Christians “own Ileya”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Eid al-Adha celebration in 2026 in Nigeria took a new twist after a Nigerian pastor trended in a viral video, saying the Islamic ritual belonged to the Yoruba.

According to the Christian leader, Isaac, the son of Prophet Abraham, who is considered the father of believers, was a Christian.

However, the cleric explained how the coming of Jesus Christ and his sacrifice on the cross led to the abolition of the tradition in Christendom.

Source: Legit.ng