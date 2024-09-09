The Cosby Show cast now: The actors since the show ended

The Cosby Show is an American television sitcom that aired between 1984 and 1992. It stars Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The show revolves around the everyday lives of the Huxtable family, an upper-middle-class African-American family living in Brooklyn, New York. Where is The Cosby Show cast now after the end of the show?

The main cast of The Cosby Show. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

The Cosby Show, created by Ed. Weinberger and Michael J. Leeson, boasts eight seasons with 201 episodes. The show is one of the biggest TV hits of the 1980s, amassing several awards, including the 1985 42nd Golden Globes Awards in the Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical) category.

Where is The Cosby Show cast now?

Since The Cosby Show ended its successful run in 1992, its cast members have taken diverse paths. Here are The Cosby Show's main characters and what they are up to now.

1. Bill Cosby (Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable)

The American actor Bill Cosby then (L) and now (R). Photo: NBC, @madhotcollectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: William Henry Cosby Jr.

William Henry Cosby Jr. Date of birth: 12 July 1937

12 July 1937 Age: 87 years old (as of 2024)

87 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence: Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, USA

Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Camille Cosby

Bill Cosby is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer who became a household name for his role as Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Cosby's character, Cliff Huxtable, was a loving father and obstetrician whose humour and wisdom guided his family through various life lessons.

Besides his work on The Cosby Show, Bill Cosby had a prolific career in comedy, television, and film. He created and starred in the animated series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids. Since 2004, after appearing in the Fat Albert animated series, Bill has not been active in the entertainment scene following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. He is 87 years old as of September 2024.

2. Phylicia Rashad (Clair Huxtable)

The American actress Phylicia Rashad then (L) and now (R). Photo: @phyliciarashadf on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Phylicia Ayers-Allen Rashad

Phylicia Ayers-Allen Rashad Date of birth: 19 June 1948

19 June 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Current residence: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Relationship status: Divorced

Phylicia Rashad is an accomplished American actress and singer best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Rashad portrayed Clair as a sharp, eloquent attorney and loving mother. Her performance earned her numerous awards and nominations, including two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 1985 and 1986.

After The Cosby Show, Phylicia Rashad has had a successful career in theatre, film, and television. She became the first African-American actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in A Raisin in the Sun.

The American actress continues working in the entertainment industry and is a prominent advocate for the arts and education. She has two children: son William Lancelot "Billy" Bowles III (born in 1973) and daughter Dola Rashad (born in 1986).

3. Lisa Bonet (Denise Huxtable)

The American actress Lisa Bonet then (L) and now (R). Photo: @pinkreference on Instagram, @laredcincoradio on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Lisa Michelle Bonet

Lisa Michelle Bonet Date of birth: 16 November 1967

16 November 1967 Age: 56 years old (as of September 2024)

56 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Current residence: Topanga, California, USA

Topanga, California, USA Relationship status: Divorced

Lisa Bonet is an American actress best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Denise was the second eldest daughter of the Huxtable family. Bonet’s performance as Denise made her a beloved character, leading to a spin-off show, A Different World, which focused on Denise's college life.

Aside from her work on The Cosby Show and A Different World, Lisa Bonet has appeared in several films, including Angel Heart, High Fidelity, and Ray Donovan. Bonet was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Jason Momoa, with whom she shares children. The actress and Momoa share a daughter born in July 2007 and a son born in December 2008.

4. Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Theo Huxtable)

The American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner then (L) and now (R). Photo: @80sThen80sNow on X (Twitter), @malcolmjamalwar on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Date of birth: 18 August 1970

18 August 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of September 2024)

54 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is an , director, and musician. He is best known for his role as Theo Huxtable, the only son of the Huxtable family, on The Cosby Show. His portrayal of Theo, who often found himself in humorous situations, made him a favourite among viewers.

Warner has continued to work in television, appearing in various TV shows like Malcolm & Eddie, Suits, and The Resident. He is also a talented musician and has released several albums with his band.

5. Tempestt Bledsoe (Vanessa Huxtable)

The American actress Tempestt Bledsoe then (L) and now (R). Photo: @theeightiesrule on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Tempestt Bledsoe

Tempestt Bledsoe Date of birth: 1 August 1973

1 August 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of September 2024)

51 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Darryl M. Bell

Tempestt Bledsoe is an American actress best known for her role as Vanessa Huxtable on The Cosby Show. As Vanessa, the third Huxtable child, Bledsoe portrayed the challenges of growing up and dealing with teenage life, which resonated with many young viewers.

After The Cosby Show ended, Tempestt Bledsoe continued her acting career with roles in various television shows and films, including RaraNorman (2012), A Different World (1989), and Family Reunion (2019). She also hosted her talk show, The Tempestt Bledsoe Show, in the mid-1990s. The actress remains active in the industry and is dating Darryl M. Bell.

6. Keshia Knight Pulliam (Rudy Huxtable)

The American actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, then (L) and now alongside her daughter, Ella (R). Photo: @COOLLANEHERO on X, @keshiaknightpulliam on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam Date of birth: 9 April 1979

9 April 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of September 2024)

45 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam is an American actress best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable, the youngest child of the Huxtable family, on The Cosby Show. She was only five years old when she began portraying Rudy, becoming one of the youngest actresses nominated for an Emmy Award. Her adorable and spirited performance won the hearts of many viewers.

After The Cosby Show, Keshia Knight Pulliam has continued acting in various television shows and movies. She has appeared in shows like Tyler Perry's House of Payne and competed in reality shows like The Celebrity Apprentice. Pulliam is also involved in charitable work and runs her foundation, Kamp Kizzy, which focuses on empowering young girls.

Keshia Knight Pulliam is also a mother of two. In 2023, the actress and her husband, Brad James, welcomed their son, Knight. She also has a daughter, Ella, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell.

7. Sabrina Le Beauf (Sondra Huxtable)

Sabrina Le Beauf then (L) and now (R). Photo: @soultvofficial on Facebook, @SabrinaLeBeauf on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Sabrina Marie Le Beauf

Sabrina Marie Le Beauf Date of birth: 21 March 1958

21 March 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of September 2024)

66 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-partner: Michael Reynolds

Sabrina Le Beauf is an American actress best known for her role as Sondra Huxtable, the eldest daughter of the Huxtable family, on The Cosby Show. Her character, a Princeton graduate, was portrayed as an overachiever and often seen as the epitome of success.

Sabrina Le Beauf has a career in theatre and voice acting. She has performed in various stage productions, including plays by the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.. Having studied at UCLA's Interior Design Program, Le Beauf is also an interior designer.

8. Raven-Symoné (Olivia Kendall)

The American actress Raven-Symoné then (L) and now (R). Photo: @blacktvsitcoms, @ravensymone on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman

Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman Date of birth: 10 December 1985

10 December 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of September 2024)

38 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné is an American actress, singer, and television personality. She joined The Cosby Show cast in 1989 as Olivia Kendall when she was only four. She has received several accolades, including five NAACP Image Awards, two Kids' Choice Awards, and three Young Artist Awards.

After The Cosby Show, Raven-Symoné continued to have a successful career in entertainment. She starred in the Disney Channel series That's So Raven, which became one of the network's highest-rated shows. She has also released several albums, appeared in films, and served as a co-host on The View. The actress remains a prominent figure in the industry and is known for her advocacy work within the LGBTQ+ community.

9. Joseph C. Phillips (Lt. Martin Kendall)

Actor Joseph Philips during a movie filming in 2018. Photo: Mitch Haaseth

Full name: Joseph Connor Phillips

Joseph Connor Phillips Date of birth: 17 January 1962

17 January 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Denver, Colorado, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-partner: Nicole Phillips

Joseph C. Phillips is an American actor and writer best known for his role as Lt. Martin Kendall on The Cosby Show. Martin was introduced as Denise Huxtable’s husband and Olivia Kendall’s father.

Joseph C. Phillips has continued his acting career with roles in television shows like General Hospital, 13 Reasons Why, The District, and Vanished. He is also a writer and has contributed to various publications discussing social and political issues. In addition, Phillips is a father of three sons: Connor, Ellis, and Samuel.

Where are twins Winnie and Nelson from The Cosby Show?

Winnie and Nelson Tibideaux were the twin children of Sondra Huxtable and her husband, Elvin Tibideaux. The twins were portrayed by twin actors Gary LeRoi Gray (as Nelson) and Jessica Anne Vaughn (as Winnie).

Gary LeRoi Gray continued his career in the entertainment industry after The Cosby Show. He has appeared in various television shows, including Living Single, Family Matters, and The Fairly OddParents, where he provided voice acting.

Jessica Anne Vaughn has disappeared from the entertainment scene since The Cosby Show ended.

Where can you watch The Cosby Show?

The Cosby Show is available on several streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, TV Land, Philo, Roku, and YouTube. The Cosby Show can also be found on cable networks that air classic television series, such as TV One and Bounce TV.

Who has died from The Cosby Show?

Some actors from The Cosby Show have passed away since the series ended. These actors are remembered for their significant contributions to the show and their enduring legacies.

Earle Hyman – Died in 2017 at age 91

Ethel Ayler – Died on 18 November 2018

Michelle Thomas – Died on 23 December 1998 at age 30

Clarice Taylor – Died in 2011 at age 93

The Cosby Show cast now reflects a broad spectrum of experiences and paths taken since the show's end. Sadly, some cast members, including Earle Hyman, Clarice Taylor, Michelle Thomas, and Ethel Ayler, have passed away, leaving a legacy of memorable performances.

