Abia state chapter of the APC has challenged Governor Alex Otti over claims of 414 completed road projects across the state

The opposition party further demanded publication of the full road list, as it cited an alleged lack of visible project evidence

APC also accused the state government of poor worker welfare, pension issues, and excessive spending concerns in Abia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Alex Otti’s administration of misleading the public over its road projects, especially a claim that 414 roads have been constructed in the state.

Tension in Abia as APC disputes Otti’s 414 roads claim, alleges inflated project figures. Photo credit: alexottiofr

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Otti, on Friday, May 22, said his administration has completed 414 road projects across the state in the last three years, covering about 864 kilometres. He also disclosed that work was ongoing on 82 additional road projects.

In a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, the opposition party said it “strongly rejects” the figure, describing it as “false, exaggerated, and highly deceptive.”

The APC, in its statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 27, insisted that many of the roads being referenced are either old roads that were repaired or projects that exist only in government briefings and online posts.

The party said it had carried out what it called an “investigation” and claimed that most Abia residents do not see evidence of 414 completed roads in their daily movement across the state. It also demanded that the government publish a full list of the roads for public verification, including their locations and contractors.

“The government of Alex Otti has elevated propaganda and falsehood to an art form,” the statement said.

"We therefore challenge Governor Otti to immediately publish the full list of these alleged 414 roads for independent verification by the people of Abia State. It is deeply embarrassing that a government that has received close to ₦2 trillion from federal allocations and internally generated revenue in less than three years cannot point to a single iconic project that reflects such enormous receipts."

"Beyond the patching of potholes, re-asphalting old roads, closing manholes, construction of one motor park, erecting a few bus shelters, and repainting the roofs of already existing health centers and old government facilities, what exactly has this administration achieved that is worth celebrating and justifies this endless self-glorification?"

Outcry in Abia as APC says Otti’s 414 roads don’t match reality. Photo: alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Party alleges poor pay, pension mismanagement in Abia

The party, which raised concerns about workers’ welfare, alleged that civil servants in Abia earn as low as N23,000 while local security operatives receive about N40,000 monthly. It described the situation as unfair, especially in a state it claims has high monthly revenue inflows.

It also accused the government of poor handling of pensions and gratuities and said the state has not fully implemented the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

Another strong claim in the statement was that the government spends about N360 million every quarter on maintaining decorative water fountains, while pensioners and workers continue to face hardship.

The APC said governance should not be based on “media optics, skit makers, or staged commissioning ceremonies,” but on real impact in the lives of citizens.

It then challenged Governor Otti to release full details of the alleged 414 roads, including contract sums and contractors, so residents can verify what has been done.

The statement, however, ended with a call for transparency and accountability, with the APC insisting that Abians deserve honesty, better welfare, and clearer evidence of development projects.

Abia APC releases 2027 candidates list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has announced Chief Eric Opah as its governorship candidate after a primary election across 184 wards in the state.

Opah reportedly polled 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes, in a contest conducted across all wards, according to party officials who monitored the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng