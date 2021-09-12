Olivia Black’s biography: why did she have to leave Pawn Stars?

Dene Nichole Acero, famously known as Olivia Black, is an American model and actress whose fame skyrocketed following her appearance on Pawn Stars television series. She is also known for her involvement with Suic*de Girls and adult content.

Check out her biography below and find more information about Olivia from Pawn Stars, including details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Real name: Dene Nichole Acero

Dene Nichole Acero Nickname: Olivia Black

Olivia Black Gender: Non-binary

Non-binary Date of birth: 14 May 1986

14 May 1986 Age: 35 years old (as of 2021)

35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Maryland, United States

Maryland, United States Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Las Vegas, Nevada, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Judaism

Judaism Sexuality: Demisexual

Demisexual Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches: 34-27-32

34-27-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-69-81

86-69-81 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel School : Calvert High School

: Calvert High School Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $500,000-1 million

Olivia Black's bio

Olivia Black was born on 14 May 1986 in Maryland, United States of America. Her father is an entrepreneur, while her mother is a stay-at-home mom. Black is ethnically white with an American nationality.

She graduated from a local high school in Maryland named Calvert High School.

Olivia Black's age

As of 2021, Olivia Black from Pawn Stars is 35 years old. Her astrological zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Olivia started out as an actress back in 2012 when she participated in Rick Harrison's television series Pawn Stars. She debuted in the fifth season and went on to star in another 13 episodes.

In the series, she played the role of a night shift worker and showcased commendable prowess, bringing a solid feminine presence on the screens. Miss Olivia Black has also produced a TV series called Hardcore Club Restore.

She modelled for the Dollies and Doggies Calendar and even presented the Las Vegas American Society for Animal Cruelty Prevention.

What happened to Olivia Black?

In December 2012, a leak of the model's 2008 nude photos led to her unfortunate firing from the show. But, since Rick Harrison admired Olivia's acting talent, he was lenient enough to let her continue working at the shop.

However, soon after the actress got barred from appearing on the show, she filed a lawsuit against Pawn Stars' producers but lost in court. Consequently, Black returned to the nude modelling agencies she had previously worked for and has worked full time as an adult actress.

Olivia Black's net worth

There is no detailed information regarding the model's net worth. That said, various sources put it anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

Where is Olivia Black now?

Olivia currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was once married to a celebrity chef by the name of Maria Plaza. However, the two have not appeared on each other's social media for a long time, and neither follows the other.

These days, Black primarily focuses on adult content, mostly modelling for photos that appear on her OnlyFans, Fansly and other similar platforms.

Olivia Black is a determined American model and actress who rose to fame due to Rick Harrison's show, Pawn Stars. Although she was fired from the show, she has earned a loyal fanbase that follows her to this day.

