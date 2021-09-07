Amanda McCants’ biography: age, height, husband, movies, career
Amanda McCants is an actress, model, YouTuber, and writer from the United States. Striptease, All My Friends, and Long Distance Trip are among the films and television programs in which she has appeared.
Since her acting debut, the YouTuber has been cast in a number of series. Have a look at her biography to find out more details about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Amanda McCants
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 21st November 1995
- Age: 25 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 117
- Weight in kilograms: 53
- Body measurements in inches: 33-25-31
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-78
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Grey
- Mother: Kimberly McCants
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Tess McCants
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actress, model, writer and YouTuber
How old is Amanda McCants?
The actress was born on 21st November 1995 in the USA. This means that Amanda McCants' age as of 2021 is 25 years old. She has a younger sister by the name of Tess.
Her mother's name is Kimberly. She comes from a supportive family and often posts about how much she loves them.
Career
In 2016, she debuted in the film Curse of the Siren, which marked the start of her acting career. In the following year, she was cast as Susan in Kazakh Business in America.
Since then, the American actress has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She will play Chelsea in the upcoming film Crystal & Chelsea, as well as the TV series Find Your Joy.
She also appeared in Kygo and Ellie Goulding's music video First Time. She hosted a TV mini-series called Firework Live in 2019.
Amanda McCants' movies and TV shows
Below are the films and television series the actress has played a role in.
Movies
- The Allnighter (2021) as Cinnamon
- Beverly Hills Exorcist (2020) as Sonya Kellar
- Striptease (2019) as Lexi
- All My Friends (2019) as Stacey
- The Debt (2018) as Lisa
- Long Distance Trip (2018) as Ginger
- Confessions (2018) as Amy
- Devils Nest (2018) as Tess
- Kazakh Business in America (2017) as Susan
- Curse of the Siren (2017)
TV shows
- Serial Soulmate (2021) as Megan
- Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking (2020) as Hannah's Friend
- Attempting LA (2019) as Evee
- Verified (2018) as Roxy
- People Magazine Investigates (2018) as Barbra
- LMFA-NO! (2017) as Maria Jose/Jennifer Lawerence
- Exposed (2017) as Mia
As a writer, she has written one episode of LMFA-NO!
Who is Amanda McCants dating?
The actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She is single and focused on building her career as an actress. She is also not married hence details about Amanda McCants' husband are not available.
How tall is Amanda McCants?
Amanda McCants' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs about 117 pounds (53 kg). Her body measurements are 33-25-31 inches (81-63-78 cm).
Social media
Amanda is a well-known figure on social media. She has her own YouTube account, which she uses to upload short comedic skits. She also has a large following on Instagram and TikTok.
Amanda McCants is a popular actor and online entertainer. Her photos and videos get thousands of views and likes. She is working on her acting career and has several upcoming projects in the works.
