Amanda McCants’ biography: age, height, husband, movies, career

Amanda McCants is an actress, model, YouTuber, and writer from the United States. Striptease, All My Friends, and Long Distance Trip are among the films and television programs in which she has appeared.

Profile summary

Full name: Amanda McCants

Amanda McCants Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 21st November 1995

21st November 1995 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Body measurements in inches: 33-25-31

33-25-31 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-78

81-63-78 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Kimberly McCants

Kimberly McCants Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Tess McCants

Tess McCants Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actress, model, writer and YouTuber

How old is Amanda McCants?

The actress was born on 21st November 1995 in the USA. This means that Amanda McCants' age as of 2021 is 25 years old. She has a younger sister by the name of Tess.

Career

In 2016, she debuted in the film Curse of the Siren, which marked the start of her acting career. In the following year, she was cast as Susan in Kazakh Business in America.

Since then, the American actress has appeared in a number of films and television shows. She will play Chelsea in the upcoming film Crystal & Chelsea, as well as the TV series Find Your Joy.

She also appeared in Kygo and Ellie Goulding's music video First Time. She hosted a TV mini-series called Firework Live in 2019.

Amanda McCants' movies and TV shows

Below are the films and television series the actress has played a role in.

Movies

The Allnighter (2021) as Cinnamon

(2021) as Cinnamon Beverly Hills Exorcist (2020) as Sonya Kellar

(2020) as Sonya Kellar Striptease (2019) as Lexi

(2019) as Lexi All My Friends (2019) as Stacey

(2019) as Stacey The Debt (2018) as Lisa

(2018) as Lisa Long Distance Trip (2018) as Ginger

(2018) as Ginger Confessions (2018) as Amy

(2018) as Amy Devils Nest (2018) as Tess

as Tess Kazakh Business in America (2017) as Susan

(2017) as Susan Curse of the Siren (2017)

TV shows

Serial Soulmate (2021) as Megan

(2021) as Megan Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking (2020) as Hannah's Friend

(2020) as Hannah's Friend Attempting LA (2019) as Evee

(2019) as Evee Verified (2018) as Roxy

(2018) as Roxy People Magazine Investigates (2018) as Barbra

(2018) as Barbra LMFA-NO! (2017) as Maria Jose/Jennifer Lawerence

(2017) as Maria Jose/Jennifer Lawerence Exposed (2017) as Mia

As a writer, she has written one episode of LMFA-NO!

Who is Amanda McCants dating?

The actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She is single and focused on building her career as an actress. She is also not married hence details about Amanda McCants' husband are not available.

How tall is Amanda McCants?

Amanda McCants' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs about 117 pounds (53 kg). Her body measurements are 33-25-31 inches (81-63-78 cm).

Social media

Amanda is a well-known figure on social media. She has her own YouTube account, which she uses to upload short comedic skits. She also has a large following on Instagram and TikTok.

Amanda McCants is a popular actor and online entertainer. Her photos and videos get thousands of views and likes. She is working on her acting career and has several upcoming projects in the works.

