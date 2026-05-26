Mohammed Hayatu-Deen announces he will skip ADC primary results due to alleged election irregularities

Atiku Abubakar maintains a strong lead in early results of the ADC presidential primary

Political tension rises as ADC awaits official declaration of primary results amid concerns

One of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirants, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has announced that he will not attend the official declaration of results from the party’s presidential primary, citing concerns over alleged irregularities.

His position comes as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar continues to lead in results reportedly collated from several states across the federation.

ADC Presidential Aspirant Announces Action He'll Take Next as Atiku Leads Across Major States

Source: Twitter

Hayatu-Deen cites alleged irregularities

In a public statement shared on his verified handle, Hayatu-Deen said he had decided to stay away from the results announcement due to concerns about the credibility of the process.

He also claimed that reports of widespread vote manipulation had emerged from different parts of the country, some of which, he said, he personally witnessed.

“I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC Presidential Election Results today.

“I am concerned by reports from across the country of widespread vote rigging, some of which I myself observed, and will therefore be taking advice on my next steps," he said.

Atiku maintains strong lead in early results

Meanwhile, early figures from the exercise indicate that Atiku Abubakar is leading across multiple states in the ongoing presidential primary process.

The results, which are still being consolidated, place him ahead of other contenders, including Hayatu-Deen and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Party awaits official declaration amid tension

The ADC is expected to make an official announcement on the outcome of the presidential primary after final collation of results.

The development has heightened political tension within the party as stakeholders await clarity on the final outcome and possible reactions from the affected aspirants.

ADC presidential primary: Atiku wins in Sokoto

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has been declared the winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Sokoto state.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku voted in the ADC presidential primary election in Adamawa state. Atiku, who saw the voting process as democracy in action, was optimistic about the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng