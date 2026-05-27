BBNaija star Bambam broke down in tears over the state of insecurity in the country

The actress’ outburst came as a result of the recent abduction that took place in Oyo state

In her tearful video, Bambam spoke as a mother and demanded immediate action from citizens

Actress and former Big Brother Naija star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, aka Bambam, has tearfully addressed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity in an emotional video shared online.

Her reaction followed the abduction of 39 students and seven teachers during a violent attack on schools in Oyo State last week.

BBNaija star Bambam cries out over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity after Oyo abduction. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

According to officials and the Christian Association of Nigeria, armed men stormed a secondary school and two primary schools in Ahoro Esinele community, Oriire district, on Friday morning, May 15, 2026, Al Jazeera reports.

In the video, Bambam, visibly shaken, questioned the nation’s response to repeated abductions. She asked:

“So what are we going to do about it? We’re all crying, making posts, and having AI create flyers for us. What is the plan, guys? Is it until it happens to our own children, or our uncle’s, auntie’s, mother, father? It could have been a relative of yours teaching in that school, or a relative of mine.”

The actress lamented the helplessness many Nigerians feel, stressing that insecurity has become overwhelming.

She urged citizens to check on loved ones and maintain regular medical checkups, adding that the constant stream of bad news on social media was draining.

In her caption, Bambam also wrote:

"Today it’s someone else’s loved one… tomorrow it could be ours. Please check on your people. Call them. Love them loudly. Be kinder. Be softer with people. You truly never know what someone is carrying. And cancer… cancer is a bastarrd. It has taken two people I deeply care about, and I’m honestly tired of pretending we have time. We don’t always. Please do regular health checkups. Please listen to your body. Please take your health seriously. Please don’t wait till it’s too late.

"We deserve better. Better security. Better healthcare. Better leadership. Better humanity. ❤️🕊️ Lord comfort those who mourn. Help us find everyone kidnapped no scratch no harm must come to them. Help us to think as one nation, one family! One people! Unite us in love. Lead us lord God. Help us to be a blessing and a solution."

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Bambam's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

phfarmfresh said:

"This was me a couple of hours ago 😢😢. I feel so broken 💔, now I'm dealing with migraines. Haven't cried this much in 2026."

tcrack_blaize said:

"This morning we were praying, and my 6-year-old started praying for the missing kids and we all began to cry 😢. He hasn’t eaten till now."

barbie_stay said:

"You see that, please do regular medical check up, Sis people can’t even afford 2 square meals anymore 🤦🏾‍♀️ There’s hunger, famine, insecurity, kidnapping, starvation, cancer, kidney and liver issues on the rise 😭😭😭 I pray God shows us mercy."

gloriaosarfo

"Very disheartening 💔💔💔 Mercy Lord🙌🏾😫."

mayschills said:

"It’s so disheartening… Lord have mercy 😢😢."

bam_babies_fan_page said:

"The migraine that comes with crying helplessly is a lot 😔This country needs revolution !!!How would the parent of this victims even feel 🥺🥺My God."

ayomide_103180 said:

"Omo, this country is just finished. Everybody is tired. The list loooooooong Businesses are shutting down. Everyone is tired 😪 sleepless night cos of security issues. We are tired."

seresboxx said:

"Today I don’t even know how to feel or what to feel or say😢😢."

aunty_obele said:

"Early this morning at 5am I woke did my morning prayer and worship, brushed my teeth 🪥 and went back to bed just about 2min into lying down I started hearing crying voices of children it was sounding like voices from the age of 12 to 4 it was so loud in my ears and immediately I opened my eyes and was wondering why I was hearing voices of children crying it was a really weird revelation I've ever had and then I remembered the children captured by bandits and I started praying them. 😢😢."

BBNaija’s Bambam shares heartbreaking message over insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bambam's husband, Teddy A, shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media bios.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continued to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng