Hannah Kepple’s biography: what is known about the Cobra Kai star?

Acting is a lucrative career, but it requires outstanding skills since the industry is highly competitive for one to thrive in it. Hannah Kepple is a young American actress quickly establishing herself in the entertainment industry after starring in the hit series Cobra Kai as Moon.

She got interested in acting at a young age and opted to pursue her dreams by first getting the right training before venturing into professional acting. Find out more about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Hannah Kepple

: Hannah Kepple Nickname : Hannah

: Hannah Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : November 20, 2000

: November 20, 2000 Age : 20 years old (as of September 2021)

: 20 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : Brevard, North California, USA

: Brevard, North California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 3”

: 5’ 3” Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 33-25-34

: 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-64-86

: 84-64-86 Dress size : 6 US

: 6 US Hair colour : Light Brown

: Light Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Julie Kepple

: Julie Kepple Father : Rich Kepple

: Rich Kepple Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram: @hannahkepple

Hannah Kepple's bio

Hannah Kepple was born on November 20, 2000, in Brevard, North California, US. Her father and mother are Rich and Julie Kepple, respectively. The actress was raised alongside two siblings, Ben and Ella Kepple. The siblings enjoy the company of each other, and they are sometimes seen in Hannah’s Instagram pictures having fun together.

At the age of 10, she discovered her passion for musical theatre when her mother signed her up for a junior production of Annie at Asheville Community Theatre. She later had another role on The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy.

What is Hannah Kepple’s age?

The actress is 20 years old as of September 2021. She celebrates her birthday on November 20 every year.

Career

After discovering her love of musical theatre at a tender age, she also developed an interest in acting. She started to hone her acting talent by joining the Screen Artists co-op, a training centre and talent agency.

She met and trained with Jon Menick, the organisation's co-founder, who was influential in her acting career. Kepple spent a significant period of her teenage training at the organisation until she landed her first professional acting role.

What is Hannah Kepple famous for?

She rose to stardom after appearing on the popular TV series Cobra Kai. The actress has also appeared on several other TV series and movies. Cobra Kai’s Moon is known as Hannah.

What films is Hannah Kepple in?

Hannah made her professional acting debut in 2018 on Cobra Kai. She has proved to be an exceptionally talented actress and earned other acting roles in multiple movies and TV series. Here is a list of Hannah Kepple’s films and TV series:

Tell Me Your Secrets (2021) as Emily

(2021) as Emily Cobra Kai (2018-2021) as Moon

(2018-2021) as Moon Steve Varley Show (2021) as herself

(2021) as herself Hellblazerbiz (2021) as herself

(2021) as herself Let’s Dive In (2020) as herself

(2020) as herself Your Worst Nightmare (2019) as Kristy Ray

(2019) as Kristy Ray The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast (2018) as herself

From her Instagram posts, it is evident that Hannah is an advocate of human rights. She has openly expressed her views against racial discrimination and sexual assault.

How much is Hannah Kepple’s net worth?

The young actress’ net worth is $1 million. Her source of wealth is primary attributed to her acting career. She has been a member of Cobra Kai's cast since its release in 2018, and she has earned decent money from the TV series.

Furthermore, she has starred in other movies and series that have earned her fame and substantial wealth.

Hannah Kepple’s dating history

Who is Hannah Kepple dating? The North California born actress is single at the moment. Kepple is focused on building her acting career and has not indicated whether she is ready for a relationship or not.

Are Xolo and Hannah still together?

The TV star once admitted to dating Xolo in 2019 at the beginning of season two of Cobra Kai, but that might not be the case at the moment.

Xolo Maridueña and Hannah Kepple seemed to enjoy every moment they had and even posted pictures on their social media platforms. However, since they deleted each other’s photos on social media, they could no longer be dating.

Social media

Kepple is available and active on Instagram. She has close to 740 thousand followers on the platform. Hannah likes posting pictures about her personal life and sometimes uses the platform to express her take on various issues such as racism, gender equality, politics and human rights.

Hannah Kepple is a young talented actress who has made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. She has a huge acting potential and has a prosperous acting career.

