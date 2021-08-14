DC the Don’s biography: age, height, real name, where is he from?

DC the Don has created a big name for himself in the rap game. His music has gained a massive fanbase, making him one of the top upcoming rappers of our time. Read on to find out more about him.

DC first hit the airwaves in 2017 after releasing his first song Everything 1K. Since then, he has constantly been releasing hit after hit.

Profile summary

DC the Don's name: Daijon Davies

Daijon Davies Nickname: Lil Daij, King Daij

Lil Daij, King Daij Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd of August 1999

3rd of August 1999 Age: 22 (as of 2021)

22 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Current residence: California, USA

California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Height in feet: 6'7"

6'7" Height in centimetres: 200

200 Weight in pounds: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 82

82 Hair colour: Black

Black School: Chino High Hills School

Chino High Hills School Profession: Rapper

Rapper Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram account: @dcthedon

@dcthedon Twitter account:

Dc the Don’s biography

Where is DC the Don from? The American rapper was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. DC the Don's real name is Daijon Davies. Additionally, he went to Chino High Hills School.

Daijon lived with his mother in Milwaukee until he turned 16, then he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his basketball career. Although he was good at the sport, he decided to call it quits and focus on rapping. In an interview with the 1422 podcast, he expressed his reason for not playing basketball anymore was that he found some of his coaches annoying.

How old is DC the Don?

DC the Don's age is 22 years old. He was born on the 3rd of August 1999.

Career

He started rapping in 2017, and his songs are mostly of high tempo beat and witty bars. As his music began to hit the airwaves, NBA superstar Lonzo Ball featured in his song Everything 1k on the first Big Baller Shoe commercial. This pushed the rapper to an even wider audience. He is currently signed to Rostrum Records.

He created his YouTube channel on the 20th of November 2016 and has since gathered 169 thousand subscribers.

Songs

These are some of DC the Don's songs:

Daij is Drink

Megalodon

Worst Day

Red Light

No Melody

Outlaw

Hello DC

Albums

The American artist has released four albums, with his most recent being Come As You Are. He revealed that the album was very special to him since it tells his story.

His other albums include:

F*ck hell

DC Fridays

Halloween on 47th Street

How tall is DC the Don?

DC the Don's height is 6 feet and 7 inches, which is about 200 centimetres. He also weighs 82 kilograms or 180 pounds.

Net worth

The talented rapper has earned most of his wealth from his music career. According to The Focus, DC the Don's net worth is currently at $1 million.

Social media presence

DC the Don, like most artists, is on social media, where he mainly promotes his music. He has over 450 thousand followers on Instagram, and on Twitter, he has 25 thousand followers.

Speaking to Jess Messier, he disclosed that he is concerned about spending too much time on social media, and the internet in general. Instead, he would rather spend his time in the studio doing something meaningful.

He also loves playing video games, with his favourite being Skater XL and Warzone.

DC the Don has grown to become a fan favourite for many. Hopefully, he will continue making his fans happy with his hits.

