Kelly Mi Li’s biography: age, height, net worth, partner, career

Kelly Mi Li is a film producer and entrepreneur who rose to prominence after the reality show Bling Empire premiered. She has achieved global popularity and a large fan base as a result of all of her endeavours.

Kelly Mi Li attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

What else is there to know about Bling Empire's producer Kelly? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her career and personal life.

Kelly Mi Li's biography

The celebrity was born in Kunming, China, on 13th November 1985. As of 2021, Kelly Mi Li's age is 35.

Kelly Mi Li's career

When she was 18, Kelly worked as an insurance officer in New York. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she worked in the food industry and in real estate development.

She also started investing in tech startups like Nature Box and MeUndies and then moved on to be a talent manager at East West Artists, where she helped connect artists from the United States and Asia. She served in the position for three years.

Kelly Mi Li attends the 80's-themed birthday fundraiser benefiting Boo2Bullying hosted by Cassie Scerbo at Rafi Lounge in Malibu, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

She has also worked at Greyscale Lab as a partner in design, manufacture and distribution. In addition, she got credited for creating Wet Paws Media.

She is also a producer who has produced several films and TV shows. Some of the movies and TV shows she has produced include:

2021: Panda vs. Aliens

2021: Cypher

2021: Bling Empire

2020: Echo Boomers

2020: The Swing of Things

Who is Kelly Mi Li's ex husband?

Kelly was previously married to Lin Miao, a Chinese multimillionaire businessman. Kelly filed for divorce after Lin was arrested due to a huge internet scandal.

Kelly was used to enjoying a luxury lifestyle; but, after her husband was imprisoned, she lost everything. The US government froze all property and funds.

During an interview, she stated that,

“In my twenties, I was married to a Chinese guy, and we lived in a privileged, outrageous lifestyle. You know, seven cars, four houses. I think at the time we were spending, like, 400k a month on our black [American Express card] until one day [when] the government showed up and took everything from us, and my ex-husband was arrested.”

“I didn’t know it at the time, but he was running one of the largest cyber scams in American history. All of our assets were frozen, and we gave the government, I think it was, like, $168 million. Yeah. I didn’t even know who I was sleeping next to.”

Who is Kelly Mi Li's boyfriend?

After her divorce, Kelly dated Andrew Gray, an American actor. Andrew and Kelly from Bling Empire had been together for a while but broke up early in March 2021. Kelly and Andrew were together for a duration of five years.

Even though they are currently not together, Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray are still great friends and talk positively about each other.

Height and body measurements

Kelly Mi Li of Bling Empire attends Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 115 lbs (52 kg). Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches.

Other endeavours

Kelly Mi Li is an advocate for animal adoption. She has adopted two dogs, namely Sophia and Kilo. She also advocates for children in need. She was appointed as the first international ambassador for Prince Harry's charity WellChild in 2013.

Kelly is also actively involved in Pencils of Promise. This charity builds schools in developing countries and is a member of the advisory board for UNICEF's Chinese Children Initiative, a project that creates child-friendly establishments in some of China's most impoverished provinces.

What is Kelly Mi Li's net worth?

As of 2021, Kelly Mi Li's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Social media

Kelly has built a strong online presence with millions of followers across her social media platform. Her Instagram account bears the name @kellymili, and her Twitter account @KellyMiLi.

Kelly Mi Li is a hard-working woman who has achieved great success over the years. She has made a name for herself in the business sector and the entertainment industry.

