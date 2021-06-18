Amber Scholl’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Amber Scholl is an American social media personality and YouTuber. She is best known for her Broke Girl Hacks series on her YouTube channel, where she showcases her fashion sense on a budget. Her YouTube channel has over 3.45 million subscribers. Amber's content mainly consists of beauty related videos, shoe reviews, Do It Yourself tutorials (DIY), and other general lifestyle videos.

Amber Scholl arrives at the Premiere Of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Amber Scholl came into the limelight in mid-2016 after uploading a video of herself installing groutable vinyl in her apartment. The video, titled DIY Marble Flooring, was uploaded on Aug 2016, and has over 2.8 million views.

Profile summary

Name: Amber Brittany Scholl

Amber Brittany Scholl Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 13, 1993

August 13, 1993 Age: 27 years old (as of 2021)

27 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States

Silver Spring, Maryland, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in inches: 5 ft 3 in

5 ft 3 in Height in meters: 1.6 m

1.6 m Height in centimetre: 160 cm

160 cm Weight in kilograms: 53 kg

53 kg Weight in pounds: 117 lbs

117 lbs Body measurements: 32-24-34

32-24-34 Chest size: 32 inches

32 inches Waist size: 24 inches

24 inches Hips size: 34 inches

34 inches Shoe size: 5 (UK)

5 (UK) Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: Alyssa and Angela

Alyssa and Angela Profession: YouTuber and Social media personality

YouTuber and Social media personality Net worth: $177K to $1.06M

Who is Amber Scholl?

Amber Brittany Scholl is an American YouTuber known for the DIY content that she posts on her YouTube channel.

Amber Scholl attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

She has two sisters named Alyssa and Angela. Amber is the firstborn in her family. The YouTuber is close to her family and occasionally features them in her YouTube videos.

How old is Amber Scholl?

As of 2021, Amber Scholl's age is 27 years. Amber was born when her mother was only 23 years old.

Amber Scholl's birthday is on August 13, and she was born in 1993. The YouTube star's zodiac sign is Leo. She has German-Russian ancestry.

Childhood and education

Scholl was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, United States. The first five years of her life were spent in Maryland in a small-town house. After she turned five, the family moved to the southeastern part of the US in Virginia.

Amber had a pretty normal childhood. Her dad would occasionally take her and her sisters to nature hikes. She has also stated that she was pretty obsessed with bugs at a young age and even raised multiple caterpillars until they matured into butterflies.

She also did gymnastics and ice skated. Amber has revealed that she even ice skated competitively. Shortly after she turned 12, her family was on the move again. This time, they relocated to Arizona.

Host Amber Scholl attends the 7th Annual Kidstock Music and Art Festival at Greystone Mansion on June 2, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

She joined high school at the age of 13 in a public school named Desert Mountain High School, located in northeast Scottsdale in Arizona. The star has stated that she would occasionally get in trouble for talking too much in class.

During her sophomore year, she joined the cheerleading team. She graduated from high school in 2011.

After graduating high school, she joined Pepperdine University, a private Christian university based in Malibu, California. While on campus, she joined the Tri-Delta Sorority and helped organize fundraising campaigns. She graduated in 2015 with a major in Broadcast Journalism.

Career

The YouTube sensation has a pretty extensive work record. She got her first gig when she was 18 years old. Then, Amber worked as a hostess at a restaurant. She has, however, stated that she was not exactly good at it as she spent most of her time practising her signature on the whiteboard.

After graduating from university, she moved in with her friends in a small apartment in West Hollywood. She had a pretty tough time after graduating as she could not get a job in her field. She has said that she even applied for jobs that are not related to her field of study.

Scholl has worked as a cocktail waitress and for a food delivery service company. In addition, she has worked for Postmates but was fired after crashing into a parked car.

Before the YouTuber started posting videos on her YouTube channel, she would occasionally post images on her Instagram page.

Amber Scholl attends Celebrity Fashion Designer Maggie Barry Street Launch Party For "M8" at La Maison de Fashion on May 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

She has had a successful career as a YouTuber and grown her following with her videos. This is what she had to say about her career beginnings:

I filmed how to make cheap clothes look expensive. I made my fake marble floors. I filmed how I got my fake fur jacket at forever 21 for 12 bucks. I filmed how to fake it till you make it DYI my life into the fantasy life that I always dreamt about and at first no one watched. I made dozens of videos with zero views.

How much is Amber Scholl worth?

Amber Scholl's net worth as of 2021 is estimated to be between $177K and $1.06M. She makes approximately $3.03K per month from her views as well as sponsored ads.

Amber Scholl before plastic surgery

Photos of Amber Scholl without makeup and with makeup can fool one into thinking that she has had plastic surgery. She has, however, stated that she has not had plastic surgery.

How tall is Amber Scholl?

Amber Scholl's height is 5 ft 3 in (160cm). She weighs 115 lb (52 kg)

Amber Scholl attends Maybelline's Los Angeles Influencer Launch Event at 1OAK on August 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Amber Scholl has made a name for herself, thanks to her hard work. She is indeed a true inspiration to many.

