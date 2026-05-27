Nollywood actress Regina Daniels carried fans along in her Children’s Day party preparations

The mother of two was spotted with her family and the women who assisted in the cooking

The movie star further shared a glimpse of what is expected to take place on the event’s D-Day

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has delighted fans with behind-the-scenes clips and preparations for her Children’s Day carnival.

In the video posted on her Instagram page, the movie star offered a glimpse of the event's grandeur.

Fans react as Regina Daniels unveils lavish preparations for Children’s Day celebration. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina was seen at home surrounded by her mother, her brother Sammy, and a group of women who serenaded her with songs of praise.

The footage captured the scale of the preparations, including the butchering of a cow, boiling and frying meat, and other arrangements for the fun-filled celebration.

Regina Daniels added a playful caption to the post, writing: “Y’all wouldn’t wanna know how hilarious our BTS has been. @rdcdcarnival reginadanielschildren’s day carnival.”

The clips have since sparked excitement online, with fans praising the actress for her dedication to creating a memorable Children’s Day experience.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels is back with her annual Children’s Day party after a long pause.

The movie star, through her Charity Foundation, is known to host an event every May 27 to celebrate children in primary and secondary schools.

The charity show has usually featured a lineup of A-list musicians, including Tiwa Savage, Zlatan Ibile, Patoranking, African China, Erigga, Sam White, MC Galaxy, and many others who have performed in the past.

Regina, who recently separated from her husband, Ned Nwoko, announced a new edition of her children’s program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, following the last edition, which was reportedly held in 2019.

Sharing new pictures of herself, the mother of two wrote:

“Somewhere inside every grown-up is a child hoping life never loses its colour 😔May we never outgrow wonder, laughter, and dreaming too big 🎈. Come May 27! Let’s make the experience memorable ☺️🥰.”

Regina Daniels resumes children's party after long hiatus. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels had many in their emotions as she visited Evang Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital, a free mental health facility located in Aguleri, Anambra state.

Sharing a video of her visit, she described it as one of the most emotional experiences of her life.

According to the actress, touring the health centre filled her heart with joy and wonder, and it was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

The mother of two added that she listened to their heartbreaking stories and donated money to them. Expressing hope for people living with mental challenges, she said they deserve love, care, treatment and a second chance at life.

She emphasised that the visit opened her eyes to the struggles faced by people living with mental illness, while also highlighting the hope and healing provided by the hospital.

Daniels expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the cause and encouraged others to embrace charity.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' BTS

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

he_unshakeablequeen said:

"Me self I be children ooo❤️❤️love you sweetness ❤️❤️."

mim_shotit said:

"Shut down for the @rdcdcarnival tomorrow."

ivybeauty_official said:

"Awwnnn God bless you always my dear Gina 😍😍."

goldiegabrielglam said:

"Chop chop go too plenty 🤤 😍."

maryam_salahu said:

"Amazing God bless u 😍😍."

nkiruka_okeke_ said:

"I entered asaba Early today.. no story for tomorrow."

koker__billionz said:

"You are doing well boo 👏."

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her at the time.

Source: Legit.ng