A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has bagged a PhD degree in educational psychology from Texas Tech University, US

Celebrating his PhD degree feat, the young man expressed delight that he had turned into reality what used to be on the walls of his father's sitting room as a written version

The latest PhD holder listed his other five academic degrees, which included a bachelor's degree he earned from the University of Ilorin

Opeyemi Ogunyomi, a Nigerian youth, has celebrated earning a PhD degree in educational psychology from Texas Tech University in the United States.

Opeyemi broke the news on Facebook on May 14, sharing his graduation photoshoot.

A UNILAG graduate achieves a PhD degree from a US university. Photo Credit: Opeyemi Ogunyomi

Source: Facebook

UNILAG graduate lists his other academic degrees

An excited Opeyemi, who has a master's degree in guidance and counselling from the University of Lagos, expressed excitement that what used to be in written form on the walls of his father's sitting room has now become his reality.

Opeyemi proudly flaunted his other academic degrees, showing that he is well-read. According to Opeyemi, his PhD feat is a reminder that vision, persistence and grace matter. He wrote on Facebook:

"TODAY.

"A boy from Nigeria officially graduates with a PhD in Educational Psychology from Texas Tech University.

"What once lived on the wall of my father’s sitting room as a written vision… became reality today. By grace.

"Officially:

"1. PhD – Educational Psychology (Texas Tech University).

"2. MEd. – Educational Psychology (Texas Tech University).

"3. Graduate Certificate – Mixed Methods Research Methodology (Texas Tech University).

"4. MEd. – Guidance and Counseling (University of Lagos).

"5. Post Graduate Diploma in Education (University of Lagos).

"6. BSc. Industrial Chemistry (University of Ilorin).

"For many people from backgrounds like mine, getting here is bigger than personal success. It carries sacrifice, uncertainty, faith, and generations of hope.

"Today is a reminder that vision matters. Persistence matters. Grace matters.

"But this is only Announcement 1.

"The Long Arc is just getting started."

Opeyemi Ogunyomi earned a PhD degree from Texas Tech University. Photo Credit: Opeyemi Ogunyomi

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

PhD graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the PhD graduate's post below:

Blessing Matthew said:

"Big, big congratulations to you. Dr. Uncle Ope. God will keep taking you far."

Adegoke Adekemi said:

"Congratulations to you. Continue to thrive and prosper."

Bakare Abubakrsideeq Babatunde said:

"Congratulations to you, Opeyemi, more good things to come."

Gbade Akinrinmade said:

"Congratulations Dr.Ope Ogunyomi.

"New wings, greater heights like the eagle that you are!!!

"I am not surprised at all. You are born and built for the top only."

Femi Ogunyomi said:

"Congratulations my dear son there's always great achievement for some one working hard I congratulate you for your great success this is great value to OGUNYOMIS FAMILY and KWARA STATE at large we are all proud of your great achievement I pray God should grants you long life with good healths and your family too once again I congratulate you am really proud of you keep it up Dr OPEYEMI OGUNYOMI."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate had bagged a PhD degree 10 years after bagging her bachelor's degree.

Man bags PhD at Babcock University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with three master's degrees had bagged a PhD degree at Babcock University.

On his Facebook page, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye explained his academic journey and thesis topic.

He attributed his academic success to God, noting that it would not have been possible without Him.

Source: Legit.ng